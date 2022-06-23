Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has finally given fans a peep into her new luxurious black whip

DJ Cuppy, who kept the new ride away from the public, confirmed it is not for her small girls as she showed the interior

The Billionaire daughter also confessed her love for cars as she said she is building a fleet while showing off her pink ride

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity that knows how to enjoy luxury many would dream of.

This comes as the billionaire daughter finally showed off her new whip a black Landrover Defender 90X.

Black on black: Cuppy says as she shows off the cool interior of her new ride. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a statement, DJ Cuppy said people close to her know she loves cars, adding that it has always been her dream to have them.

While reacting to a statement by a fan who said her car was not for small girls, the billionaire daughter said she is not one.

She also went on to show the car's luxurious interior, which comes with diamond stitches, a 6.2-litre V8 corvette and more.

Cuppy, in another photo, showed off her pink ride as well as her black whip, adding that she was building a fleet.

See the post below:

