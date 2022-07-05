DJ Cuppy's father, Femi Otedola , has sparked huge reactions on social media following the public declaration of support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu

, The billionaire visited the politician and shared a post where he prayed that God would answer his desire to become president of the country

Not surprisingly, the billionaire businessman indirectly set up his daughter Cuppy for drags as many aired their displeasure over his action

DJ Cuppy's billionaire father, Femi Otedola, has unintentionally set her up for drags on social media, especially Twitter.

The businessman, to the shock of many, endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

DJ Cuppy trends on Twitter as dad supports Tinubu Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@realFemiOtedola

Source: Instagram

Otedola shared a photo taken with the politician whom he called his good friend and prayed that his heart's desires would come true.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians drag DJ Cuppy

Cuppy has always been an easy target for trolls despite how unproblematic she is, and it is no different this time around, even though some people have come to her defence.

At the time of this report, the Gelato crooner is trending on Twitter.

Read some comments below:

@AbduljalaalMusa:

"You know you’re stupid as a youth when you’ve yet to realize that there’re only two tribes in Nigeria—the tribe of the elite & that of the masses. Expecting Femi Otedola or Cuppy or anyone in the elite tribe to support your candidate is being delusional. Besides, it’s democracy."

@kusssman:

"Stopped taking the otedolas seriously during endSars when Dj cuppy wore iro and buba to protest with umbrella under the rain in her house."

@novieverest:

"I remember how long it took Cuppy to join #EndSars You guys bother about the wrong stuff. Demo Otedola, Dangote, and many others won't stand with you. It is simple. Focus on your candidate. Convince the person standing next to you."

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Same Cuppy you’re dragging over her father’s choice of candidate joined the ENDSars protest, same Cuppy has been advocating for youths to go get their PVC and make the right choice. But go on."

@the_Lawrenz:

"What did DJ Cuppy do to you people? Why y'all dragging her into this?"

@crazyvibxz:

"For that Otedola tweet, trust me na DJ Cuppy go suffer am for this app."

