Popular Nigerian female entertainer, DJ Cuppy has taken her love for her pet dogs, Dudu and Funfun to a whole new level

The billionaire's daughter showered her pets with lovely words on their one year birthday as she celebrates being with them and rocking matching outfits together

Cuppy once again referred to the dogs as her sons and declared that they brought out the mother in her, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post

Ace female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy stirred massive reactions online when she celebrate birthdays of her celebrity pet dogs, Dudu and Funfun.

The entertainer shared a beautifully designed area for the birthday shoot of the pet dogs as she showered them with sweet words.

Cuppy who rocked matching traditional attire with her pets also referred to them as her sons and declared that they bring some happiness to her hectic life.

She also said they have brought out the mother in her:

"You bring some happiness to my hectic life! Although small and fluffy, you radiate unconditional love in such a big way. You’ve brought out the mother in me… I LOVE YOU BOTH so much."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy celebrating her sons' birthday.

Dufupoms:

"Love you Mummy!"

Swtnikky:

"Wahala wear aso oke o."

Mrklef_odogwu:

"The dressing so cute."

Ayinds24:

"Happy birthday eyin omo ologo,God will bless your new age."

Princeporshe1:

"Why That One Come Dey Bone Face For First Slide."

Light_chinaza:

"They need to visit Lagos and relate with the fellow dogs."

I_am__nina:

"And they got gifts tooo come on."

Godmind1.1:

"You won't understand motherhood mothering dogs."

