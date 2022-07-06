Temi, DJ Cuppy, Tolani and Fewa Otedola have all been spotted in a picture with their mother, Nana Otedola, in what looked like a family picnic

It was a complete house with only the billionaire businessman missing in the photo, even though some suggest he was the man behind the camera

The images shared on Temi’s Instagram page have continued to generate many reactions from her followers

Family is important, and spending quality time with them is golden. So was the case with the famous billionaire Femi Otedola’s family as they all gathered at a family picnic to have fun and spend some time together.

In an Instagram post which was captioned “Nana’s brood”, actress and daughter to the Nigerian billionaire, Temi, shared pictures of her family having a lovely time at a picnic.

Temi, DJ Cuppy, Tolani, Fewa Otedola spend time with mum. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The images which captured her siblings Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy) and Fewa and their mum, Nana Otedola, have since been the admiration of many of her followers on social media.

Even though the billionaire himself wasn’t captured in the pictures, some of her followers guessed he was the man behind the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Temi's Fans React to picnic photos

Etoufuoma:

“Two sisters ♀️ that’s not from this world their beauty is one in a million! @cuppymusic @temiotedola.”

depression_of_a_suya:

“Them Dey drag una, una Dey chill.”

kylink112:

“@temiotedola warn ur papaoo...... tinubu??? Y dat evil post naaaa? If Nigeria was great u ur siblings and ur papa would be living in Nigeria not in Monaco and London.”

Temi Otedola is an actress and a blogger. She played the role of Moremi in the movie ‘Ciation’, and she is in a romantic relationship with famous Nigerian musician Mr Eazi.

Find a Man, You’ll Be 40 Soon: Troll Tells Cuppy, Her Response Stuns Many, Fans Say She Should Block Him

Legit.ng also reported that Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire's daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, was reminded by a Twitter user of the need to find a man before turning 40.

The drama started after Cuppy shared some photos of herself as she asked her fans whether she should add a model to her curriculum vitae.

Cuppy, who was not ready to let the troll get to her she told him to let her get to 30 first.

Source: Legit.ng