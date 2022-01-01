Nigerian celebrity DJ, Cuppy, has now wowed fans on social media after she debuted a new look

The billionaire's daughter disk jockey cut off her long her, rocked a low cut and then dyed it pink

She shared the process in a video posted on her page and fans have reacted to it with many of them praising the look

Popular Nigerian celebrity, DJ Cuppy, has now taken a bold step with her looks to kick of the New Year, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter told fans that year 2022 is for a fresh start as she posted a video of her cutting her hair.

In the clip, Cuppy’s mother, Nana Otedola was seen helping her child cut off her long hair, first with a scissors and then with clippers.

DJ Cuppy cuts off her long hair only to dye it pink. Photos: @cuppymusic

After DJ Cuppy’s hair had been reduced to low cut level, the billionaire’s daughter proceeded to dying it pink by herself. When she was done, she showed off the end result.

In her caption she wrote:

“Sometimes all we need is a fresh start, bring on 2022! ✂️ #CuppyDat.”

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Cuppy’s bold move of cutting off her hair and dying it pink was met with series of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Acupofkhafi:

“A girl who cuts her hair off is about to change the WORLDDDD!!! I LOVE IT .”

Efecollabs:

“You look pretty .”

Nikkynaz:

“Low cut suits you actually .”

Mercy__omoh:

“Looks so good on her .”

Misskemisharon:

“All that work just to make it pink again! Girl bye.”

Millztiara:

“See opiora mango head .”

Demilahdeh:

“This aunty and pink .. But i love it.”

I'm aging the wrong way - 29-year-old Cuppy laments

Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently went on social media to complain after she partied all night till 7am in the morning.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cuppy noted that at 29 years old, she just partied on a boat till morning.

Cuppy said she seems to be aging the wrong way and needs to be more responsible seeing as she is a dog mum to DuDu and FunFun. However, she added that life is short and she must have fun.

