A Nigerian lady has expressed great excitement after seeing the dividends that MTN and Zenith Bank credited to her account

The lady had bought Zenith Bank and MTN shares and admitted that she was really thrilled when she saw the dividends

Social media users have reacted to the dividends the lady received from MTN and Zenith Bank, with some sharing how much they were also paid

Ahaoma Mbadiwe-Maduforo, a Nigerian entrepreneur and author, was overjoyed after MTN and Zenith Bank paid her dividends.

Taking to Facebook. Ahaoma shared a screenshot of the dividends she received from both companies on May 5.

Ahaoma Mbadiwe-Maduforo received dividends from MTN and Zenith Bank. Photo Credit: Ahaoma Mbadiwe-Maduforo

Source: Facebook

An excited Ahaoma admitted that seeing the dividends really excited her. Her Facebook post on May 5 read:

"I didn't even know Zenith dividends had dropped since too.

"E choke.

"This one sweet well well.

"MTN plus Zenith.

"We move."

From the screenshot of the credit alert she posted, Ahaoma received N155,925 in dividends from Zenith Bank, while MTN credited her N135,000. Social media users marvelled at the amounts she earned in dividends.

Some netizens, however, sought to know how they could benefit as she did

Ahaoma Mbadiwe-Maduforo posts the dividends she received from Zenith Bank and MTN. Photo Credit: Ahaoma Mbadiwe-Maduforo

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

MTN, Zenith Bank dividends stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the dividends the lady received below:

Dorcas Itohowo Daniel said:

"It rained dividend yesterday MTN and Zenith."

Evelyn Sunday said:

"At least you got something. There's hope. Just keep pushing."

Evelyn Sunday said:

"At least you got something. There's hope. Just keep pushing."

Blessing Waya said:

"See better share. My own na N200 for MTN and N2,500 for Zenith."

Nnamdi Nwachukwu said:

"Still waiting for mine my acct officer called to ask if I ve got it, I checked nothing yet."

Linda Onuoha said:

"Omo, how much are u people investing to get this much chimoo. My own no reach pure water money."

Joshua Olumuyiwa Atteh said:

"This one choke congratulations. Na 234 MTN give me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a civil engineering student who bought MTN shares had displayed the dividend he was recently paid.

Lady awed by value of MTN shares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who bought 400 units of MTN shares in 2021 had reacted to its current value.

In a Facebook post on January 26, the lady named Mkpouto disclosed that MTN gifted her 20 extra units for buying 400 units, as part of a promo they ran at the time, and she reinvested all her dividends. Mkpouto noted that it was her first time investing in Nigerian stocks, as she was just testing the waters to learn.

She imagined the return on investment she would have gained if she had invested up to N50k then, saying it is one thing she regrets. She advised people to normalise putting their money in stocks, mutual funds and government funds, adding that they would be surprised that those monthly loose finds they throw in there would yield good returns for them.

Source: Legit.ng