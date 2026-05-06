Davido has shared his next line of action after joining his uncle’s campaign team in Osun State

He was granting an interview when he spoke about what he plans to do next year and where

What he said about his plans generated reactions among fans, who taunted other artists

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared his next line of action after becoming part of his uncle’s campaign team in Osun State.

The singer was recently appointed by his uncle as the chairman of the youth campaign team. The music star also visited the state for a meeting with his team.

Reactions as Davido shares next plan as he joins politics. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

While travelling in his car, he was interviewed and asked about his plans for next year.

According to him, he will be going for his Master’s degree next year, and it will be in the United Kingdom.

He added that he will be studying Political Science for his Master’s, noting that he already holds a first degree.

Fans react to Davido’s statement

Reacting, fans of the music star expressed excitement over the development. Some noted that his choice of course may be linked to his growing involvement in politics.

Davido speaks about his next academic plan, fans encourage him. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Others hailed him as the most educated artist, comparing him with Burna Boy and Wizkid. One fan humorously said Davido is trying to prove that the other two big artists do not have a degree.

Another recalled a prophecy made years ago about Davido, especially now that he is involved in political campaigning, claiming a prophet once said he would hold an important position in the country one day.

Some also joked and asked for the definition of Political Science.

Recall that before his uncle became governor of Osun State, Davido was actively involved in his campaign, seen moving around the state on a bike while campaigning for him.

The singer has also never hidden his support for his uncle’s political career.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Davido's claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@misterfrank_f commented:

"Baba dey take style tell us say the other two nor get degree."

@deksyn reacted:

Educated artist. Smart man keep chasing your dreams 001."

@zimmillionaires wrote:

"There is a prophecy that Davido will become Nigerian President one day. Future governor and president."

@kriyo_lee said:

"Baba just Dey use style tell us say him dey enter politics."

@pepelove199119 shared:

"Person wey no sabi book. E no fit define wetin political science mean, and e wan do master."

Davido sings Wizkid's song in viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a recent video of Davido and his crew on a road trip made waves online.

The viral clip showed the moment the 30BG boss sang to his colleague Wizkid's recent jam Jogodo, featuring Asake.

The spontaneous act caught fans by surprise as the 5ive hitmaker seemed unaware of his actions while he sang a line from the song and continued chatting with the people in the car with him, sparking conversations about the rift between the two stars.

Source: Legit.ng