DJ Cuppy finally has a reason for major celebration following a recent post shared with fans on her official Instagram page

The Oxford University student finally completed and submitted her thesis after weeks of dedicating all her time and effort to it

Cuppy equally opened up about her arduous academic journey while disclosing that she considered dropping out of school twice

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is feeling super proud of herself at the moment after ticking a vital item off her bucket list.

The entertainer who has been vocal about how challenging her Oxford University degree has finally completed and submitted her thesis.

DJ Cuppy finally completes her thesis. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

An emotional Cuppy shared a picture on her Instagram page while letting fans know she has been crying.

For Cuppy, her decision to pursue a third-degree has been one of the most challenging experiences of her life and she even considered dropping out of school twice.

"Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University TWICE,” Cuppy wrote.

The Gelato crooner, however, admitted that she has accomplished a feat that only a few people can attempt, adding that she has earned respect while at it.

Cuppy made sure to extend her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who supported her journey and God almighty who was with her through it all.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

nikkilaoye said:

"Well done dear @cuppymusic and congratulations ."

menthur79 said:

"Congratulations More wins for you in Jesus’s name."

official_carleewhizy said:

"Congratulations and well done mama ."

danielleatakora said:

"We need more real and honest people like you on social media. Congratulations ."

iamynlb said:

"Congratulations and well done @cuppymusic ❤️"

