Davido’s daughter Imade Adeleke recently reminded her father of his threat to sack his aide Isreal DMW one year after he threatened to do so

Imade, in a video, was seen standing in front of Isreal while she asked her father, who was in the background, why he didn’t sack him

The video has stirred mixed reactions among Nigerians; while many laughed it off as a joke, others felt it was rude as Imade was still a child

Nigerian music star Davido’s 1st child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, is making headlines over a recent video shared by her father via his Instastory.

The video showed Imade, Davido’s aide Isreal DMW and the singer in the background.

Isreal DMW reacts as Imade reminds her dad of his threat to sack him. Credit: @davido @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Imade stood in front of Isreal and went on to ask her father why he didn’t fulfil his threat of sacking his aide.

Isreal was seen in the video appealing as he asked what she wanted him to be eating if he was sacked as he hailed Davido as a good man.

However, Davido could be heard saying, “you see say na everybody know say you no well.”

Davido had, in 2021, threatened to sack Isreal after he was suspended for showing support for Abba Kyari.

Mixed reactions as Imade ask Davido why he didn’t sack Isreal

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

queen.veeeev:

"This is rude. See how a child is talking about a full grown man in that manner and we find it funny bc it’s OBO."

us.manchi:

"This is not funny but rude...you dont let your kid disrespect your staff like this..she is too young to be that mean."

oy_lavivalaporshe:

"The question sound like thunder for Israel ear.. e reach to stammer ."

