Two telecommunication companies have resumed airtime lending services after the FCCPC suspended controversial regulations

Legal dispute over airtime credit classifications continues despite temporary relief for millions of Nigerians

WASPAN confirms telecoms' reinstatement of services amid ongoing regulatory challenges

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of Nigerian mobile subscribers can once again access borrowed airtime and data after Airtel and Globacom restored their lending services following the suspension of controversial regulations by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Legit.ng predicted that the telcos may resume the services after the FCCPC suspended the controversial guidelines.

After the court order, two telecommunication companies resumed airtime and data lending services Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The development comes after weeks of uncertainty, during which major telecom operators halted airtime and data credit offerings amid a regulatory dispute over whether such services should be classified as digital loans.

Subscribers can now regain access to products such as Globacom’s popular “Borrow Me Credit” service and other airtime advance options that many Nigerians rely on during emergencies and temporary cash shortages.

Court order forces FCCPC to suspend enforcement

The FCCPC announced on May 22 that it had suspended enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEON) Regulations 2025 following an interim order issued by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice A.L. Allagoa had earlier restrained the commission from implementing the regulations after a suit was filed by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN).

The court action effectively paused the rules and paved the way for telecom operators to reactivate their suspended lending platforms.

Ayo Stuffman, Chairman of WASPAN, confirmed the restoration, stating that Airtel and Glo had already resumed the affected services. He also expressed confidence that MTN would soon follow based on the FCCPC’s latest position.

Independent checks showed that both Airtel and Globacom have relisted airtime lending services on their platforms.

How did the dispute begin?

The controversy erupted after the FCCPC expanded the scope of its DEON Regulations to include telecom airtime and data credit services.

Under the framework, telecom operators offering deferred-payment airtime or data bundles would be treated as lenders and required to comply with registration, disclosure, and consumer protection obligations similar to those imposed on digital loan providers.

The move sparked resistance from telecom operators, value-added service providers, and industry stakeholders who argued that airtime advances are fundamentally different from traditional loans.

WASPAN maintained that airtime credit operates as a telecom value-added service already regulated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and should not be subjected to a separate lending regime.

According to the association, classifying airtime credit as a conventional loan creates unnecessary regulatory overlap and could disrupt essential communication services.

Millions of users affected

The regulatory standoff forced operators, including MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, to suspend airtime credit services in April to avoid possible sanctions.

The suspension disrupted a market estimated to handle hundreds of billions of naira annually. It affected millions of Nigerians, particularly low-income subscribers who depend on small airtime advances to stay connected when funds are unavailable, a TechCabal report stated.

Industry stakeholders warned that extending loan-app regulations to telecom services could increase compliance costs and create operational challenges for operators.

Uncertainty remains despite temporary relief

Although services have resumed, the broader dispute is far from over.

The FCCPC has indicated its intention to challenge the court order and continue pursuing its case. The commission said it has instructed its legal team to contest both the ruling and the competence of the suit.

Meanwhile, telecom operators and industry groups are expected to push for a harmonised regulatory framework between the FCCPC and the NCC to clarify how airtime and data credit services should be treated going forward.

Millions are happy as Airtel and Glo restart airtime and data lending services. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For now, however, the return of airtime lending services offers immediate relief to millions of Nigerians who depend on them to stay connected during financial emergencies.

The outcome of the legal battle will ultimately determine whether those services remain available under the current model or become subject to stricter lending regulations.

Banks release USSD codes to borrow airtime, data

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian banks are making a strong entry into a market once dominated by telecom operators, taking over the fast-growing airtime and data credit business with cheaper rates, easier repayment plans, and stronger consumer protection.

For years, millions of Nigerians relied on services like MTN XtraTime and Airtel Extra Credit to stay connected during emergencies. But recent regulatory changes and service suspensions by major telecom operators have created a major opening for banks to step in.

Now, financial institutions, including GTBank, Access Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, FirstBank, and FCMB, are using their USSD platforms to provide instant airtime and data loans directly to customers.

Source: Legit.ng