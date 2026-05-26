A Nigerian professor celebrated as his 26-year-old daughter concluded her doctorate studies at Babcock University

The man's daughter, who had just defended her thesis, had shared how she became a PhD holder at 26 years old

The professor’s post triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the family

A professor at Kaduna State University, Methuselah Jeremiah, celebrated as his daughter, Uzzibi, bagged her PhD degree from Babcock University.

He shared photos from his daughter's thesis defence, where she announced that she bagged a PhD at 26.

A professor hails 26-year-old daughter as she bags PhD from Babcock University. Photo: Methuselah Jeremiah

Source: UGC

Professor celebrates daughter's PhD from Babcock University

On his LinkedIn page, Professor Methuselah Jeremiah congratulated his daughter for the completion of her PhD program at Babcock University.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Celebrating our daughter, Uzzibi's, successful PhD viva voce in Babcock University, today, 22/05/2026. Congratulations, Uzzibi!!!"

Uzzibi had earlier shared that she bagged a PhD at 26 years old, 11 years after she dreamt about it. She also shared her thesis topic.

Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"At 15, I Dreamed It. At 26, I Did It. Today, I completed the earliest long-term goal I can remember setting for myself. I defended my PhD thesis titled “Boko Haram Deradicalization and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria” and was declared a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science with a specialization in Defense and Strategic Studies.

"I remember sitting in an exam hall at 15, after finishing my last WASSCE paper, thinking about where I wanted to be in the next 10 years. One of the clearest things I wanted was a PhD. I have slogged and slaved to achieve this goal and, well, 11 years later, I can finally say I’ve completed my PhD."

Reactions as man's celebrates daughter's PhD degree

Julie Okoh said:

"Uzzibi,, congratulations for making your Dad proud. More wins!"

Solomon Reuben Irmaya said:

"Congratulations my dear sister. We are so proud and we share in your joy."

Enara Joseph said:

"Congratulations TJ your daughter Sir."

Henry Atuma said:

"Congratulations Uzzibi and best wishes in your future endeavors. Ashini uyane ukande."

A professor in a Nigerian university celebrated his daughter, who bagged a PhD degree at 26. Photo: Methuselah Jeremiah

Source: Facebook

In a related story, a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng