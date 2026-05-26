A Nigerian lady tricked her male friends into attending her church service on Sunday by promising them free food

The young men walked into the auditorium and stood at the altar to receive their first-timer packages after the sermon

The lady revealed that her friends chose to join the church permanently despite receiving a different package instead of rice

A Nigerian woman successfully tricked her male friends into attending her local church after telling them a lie about what first-time visitors receive.

The lady, identified by her TikTok handle @babychacha51, shared a video showing how she executed the light-hearted prank on Sunday.

A Nigerian lady tricks her friends to church with a free rice promise for first-timers. Photo credit: @babychacha51/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Church invitation turns into food prank

In the trending clip, the young lady explained that she informed the young men that the church distributes plates of rice to new worshippers. The unsuspecting young men dressed up and walked confidently into the church premises, expecting to take food home.

A section of the video captured the moment the pastor called out first-time visitors to step forward for a special welcome. The lady's friends stood in front of the congregation to receive their packages, only to find out that the gifts did not match their expectations.

Instead of plates of rice, church officials handed them a classic Nigerian church first-timer package containing a single happy hour juice box and another soft drink.

After realising they had been deceived, the friends laughed over the situation, and one of them admitted that his primary motivation for coming was the food.

The lady noted that her friends still enjoyed the church service despite the outcome of the prank and have agreed to become permanent members of the ministry.

Social Media Users React to Church Prank

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Divine Perry said:

"I use to attend one church once in 4-6weeks and I dey always stand as newcomer because of rice. As usher recognize me, na that day they see me last."

henry chijioke said:

"You will be happy all the hours of your life."

iam_bigDave said:

"I for like de manage the happy hour every Sunday oo."

Lady receives foodstuffs as a first-timer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady displayed the foodstuffs and provisions she received as a first-timer at a home cell meeting.

Source: Legit.ng