The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia has addressed the outcome of its recently concluded primaries across the state

Recall that the state chapter of the party earlier announced those who would fly the APC's flag during the 2027 elections

In a new development, the party has sent a message to those who did not win during its primaries in the state

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the party would not abandon aspirants who were unsuccessful in the party’s recently concluded primary elections.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the party unveiled the winners of its primary elections across various levels.

Speaking on the exercise, the APC, in a statement signed by Uche Aguoru, the party's publicity secretary in Abia, acknowledged the sacrifices made by all aspirants who participated in the primaries.

Abia APC addresses unsuccessful aspirants after its 2027 primaries.

Source: Twitter

In the statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the party noted that the process required significant financial commitment, time, and emotional investment.

Abia APC assures aspirants who lost primaries

According to the party, efforts are ongoing to maintain calm among the unsuccessful aspirants and ensure that they are adequately compensated "in the coming weeks".

The statement added that the party leadership in the state is already taking steps to engage the affected aspirants constructively.

It also disclosed plans to convene a meeting with them in Abuja in the near future, where discussions will focus on finding common ground and addressing their concerns in a way that strengthens party unity.

APC further said despite losing at the primaries, the contributions of the aspirants to the growth and democratic process of the party remain invaluable and would not go unnoticed.

“The party is mindful of the difficult period some of our aspirants may be going through, having invested resources and energy into the primary process. We want to assure them that they will not be abandoned,” the statement noted.

Abia APC moves to retain those who lost at its recent elections in the party ahead of 2027 elections.

Source: Twitter

Abia: What are APC's chances in 2027?

The party is seeking to wrestle power from Alex Otti, the incumbent governor of the state, who is seeking re-election in 2027. Otti was elected governor of the state under the Labour Party (LP) in 2023.

The APC earlier declared Eric Opah as its 2027 guber candidate in the state. In a statement, the party said Opah polled a total of 125,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes.

Opah will battle Otti and other candidates at the forthcoming general elections. His emergence had followed initial rumours that he was disqualified from participating in the APC's guber primaries held on May 21, 2026, a claim debunked by the party.

Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu clinched the APC's presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

He won the party's presidential primary election by a landslide to continue his re-election push amid moves by the opposition, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, to defeat him.

Source: Legit.ng