WoW expansions: all World of Warcraft expansions in chronological order

WoW expansions have kept Azeroth’s story alive by introducing new lands, dungeons, features, and gameplay improvements. Blizzard has released ten expansions, from The Burning Crusade (2007) to The War Within (2024), each offering new adventures. Here is a breakdown of every WoW expansion in chronological order.

Key takeaways

World of Warcraft ( WoW ) has released ten expansions since its launch, each adding new content, races, and mechanics.

( ) has since its launch, each adding new content, races, and mechanics. The expansions follow a chronological order, starting from The Burning Crusade to The War Within, shaping the game's evolving storyline.

to shaping the game's evolving storyline. New expansions require a separate purchase, while previous expansions become part of the base game with a subscription.

while previous expansions become part of the base game with a subscription. The War Within (2024) is the latest expansion, introducing underground zones, the Earthen allied race and Hero Talents.

WoW expansions in chronological order

If you want to experience World of Warcraft (WoW) expansions in chronological order, you should follow the original release sequence. Here is the correct order of the WoW expansions by date of release.

Expansion Release date The Burning Crusade 16 January 2007 Wrath of the Lich King 13 November 2008 Cataclysm 7 December 2010 Mists of Pandaria 25 September 2012 Warlords of Draenor 13 November 2014 Legion 30 August 2016 Battle for Azeroth 14 August 2018 Shadowlands 23 November 2020 Dragonflight 28 November 2022 The War Within 26 August 2024

1. The Burning Crusade

Release date: 16 January 2007

16 January 2007 Level cap: 70

70 New zones: Outland

In The Burning Crusade, players ventured beyond the Dark Portal into Outland, confronting the demonic Burning Legion. This expansion introduced two new playable races: the Blood Elves for the Horde and the Draenei for the Alliance. The addition of the Arena system provided a new competitive PvP environment.

2. Wrath of the Lich King

Release date: 13 November 2008

13 November 2008 Level cap: 80

80 New zones: Northrend

Wrath of the Lich King took players to Northrend to face the menacing Lich King, Arthas Menethil. The expansion introduced the Death Knight, World of Warcraft's first hero class, starting at level 55. Players could explore new zones, engage in siege warfare, and experience the online game's first vehicle-based combat.

3. Cataclysm

Release date: 7 December 2010

7 December 2010 Level cap: 85

85 New zones: Mount Hyjal, Vashj'ir, Deepholm, Uldum, Twilight Highlands

Cataclysm reshaped Azeroth, with the corrupted Dragon Aspect Deathwing causing widespread destruction. The expansion introduced two new playable races: the Worgen for the Alliance and the Goblins for the Horde.

Players could explore new high-level zones, experience revamped classic zones, and fly in the original continents. The new secondary profession, Archaeology, allowed players to uncover artefacts and learn more about the world's lore.

4. Mists of Pandaria

Release date : 25 September 2012

: 25 September 2012 Level cap: 90

90 New zones: The Jade Forest, Valley of the Four Winds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Dread Wastes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms

In Mists of Pandaria, players discovered the long-lost continent of Pandaria, home to the enigmatic Pandaren. This expansion introduced the Pandaren as a playable race, available to factions and the new Monk class. Players could explore lush new zones, engage in the Pet Battle system, and experience scenarios—short, instanced group content.

5. Warlords of Draenor

Release date: 13 November 2014

13 November 2014 Level cap: 100

100 New zones: Frostfire Ridge, Shadowmoon Valley, Gorgrond, Talador, Spires of Arak, Nagrand

The Warlords of Draenor expansion transported players to an alternate-timeline Draenor, the ancestral home of the Orcs and Draenei. The expansion introduced the Garrison feature, allowing players to build and manage their base, recruit followers, and send them on missions.

This expansion allows players to explore new zones, experience updated character models, and face formidable new enemies. The level cap was increased to 100, providing new abilities and talents.

6. Legion

Release date: 30 August 2016

30 August 2016 Level cap: 110

110 New zones: Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar

In Legion, the Burning Legion launched a full-scale invasion of Azeroth, threatening its very existence. The expansion introduced the Demon Hunter, a new hero class starting at level 98, exclusive to Night Elves and Blood Elves. The new Order Hall features united players of the same class to lead the fight against the Legion.

7. Battle for Azeroth

Release date: 14 August 2018

14 August 2018 Level cap: 120

120 New zones: Kul Tiras, Zandalar

Battle for Azeroth reignited the conflict between the Alliance and Horde. This lead players to the continents of Kul Tiras and Zandalar. The expansion introduced Allied Races, variant races that players could unlock and play, adding new customization options.

In this expansion, players could participate in Warfronts, large-scale PvE battles, and Island Expeditions, dynamic three-player scenarios.

8. Shadowlands

Release date: 23 November 2020

23 November 2020 Level cap : 60

: 60 New zones: Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, Revendreth, The Maw

Shadowlands took players beyond the mortal realm into the afterlife, exploring zones like Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth. The expansion introduced the Covenant system, where players aligned with one of four factions, each offering unique abilities and storylines.

The new Torghast, Tower of the Damned, also provided a roguelike dungeon experience with ever-changing layouts and challenges. The level cap was restructured, reducing it to 60, and streamlining the levelling experience.

9. Dragonflight

Release date: 28 November 2022

28 November 2022 Level cap: 70

70 New zones: The Dragon Isles

In Dragonflight, players ventured to the Dragon Isles, the ancestral homeland of dragonkind, awakening ancient powers. The expansion introduced the Dracthyr, a new playable race with unique abilities, and the Evoker class, specializing in ranged damage and healing.

In this expansion, players could master Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement that allowed for dynamic and fast-paced traversal of the isles. The expansion also revamped the talent system that provided more customization and choice in character development.

10. The War Within

Release date: 26 August 2024

26 August 2024 Level cap: 80

80 New zones: Khaz Algar, including Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, Azj-Kahet

The War Within delves into the subterranean realms of Azeroth. It introduces players to Khaz Algar, a vast underground continent. The expansion unveiled the Earthen as a new allied race, available to factions, featuring extensive customization options, including gem encrustations.

Players could explore new zones like the Isle of Dorn and the Ringing Deeps, each with unique environments and challenges. The introduction of Hero Talents provided new abilities and talents for classes and specializations, starting at level 71.

In what order should you play WoW expansions?

World of Warcraft expansions were released in the following order: The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, Shadowlands, Dragonflight, and The War Within.

How many expansions are in WoW?

As of 2025, World of Warcraft has released ten expansions. The latest expansion, The War Within, was released in 2024.

What is the new WoW expansion in 2024?

The War Within is the World of Warcraft expansion released in 2024. This expansion delves into the subterranean realms of Azeroth where it introduces players to Khaz Algar, a vast underground continent.

Do WoW expansions go free?

Yes, when a new expansion is released, previous expansions become included with the base game. Players with an active subscription or game time gain access to all prior expansions without additional purchases.

WoW expansions have transformed the game world by introducing new zones, dungeons, raids, and playable races. Each expansion expands the lore, taking players on epic journeys across Azeroth and beyond.

