New Valorant agent: All you need to know about Agent Tejo

Tejo, the newest Valorant agent, shakes up the battlefield with his Initiator abilities. His Guided Salvo, Stealth Drone, and Armageddon Ultimate make him a formidable pick for controlling enemy movements. Tejo’s introduction marks the first Initiator release since Gekko in 2023. This character was made available worldwide on 9 January 2025 and is set to change the meta.

Key takeaways

Tejo, the new Valorant agent, hails from Colombia and belongs to the Initiator class.

agent, and belongs to the Initiator class. He flushes out enemies using information gathering, explosions, and concussions.

using and Tejo is the first Initiator introduced since Gekko in March 2023, bringing the total to seven.

Tejo’s abilities include Guided Salvo, Stealth Drone, Special Delivery, and Armageddon (Ultimate).

He became available on 8 January 2025 in the Americas and 9 January 2025 worldwide.

Who is the new Valorant agent?

The newest Valorant agent, Tejo, hails from Colombia. He is a veteran intelligence consultant whose “ballistic guidance system pressures the enemy to relinquish their ground – or their lives.”

As an Initiator, Tejo specialises in flushing out enemies with a unique ability kit that combines information gathering, explosives, and concussive effects. Players with strong strategic awareness and an understanding of enemy positioning will excel with this agent.

The new Valorant Agent 27 introduces a fresh approach to gameplay, focusing on a top-down strategy to displace enemies effectively. His abilities require players to think proactively, analysing situations mid-round and using his toolkit to open paths for their team.

The video game character is the first Initiator released since Gekko in March 2023, bringing the total number of Initiators in the video game to seven. He joins Sova, Breach, Skye, KAY/O, and Fade in this critical role.

Ryan “Rycou” Cousart, Game Designer for Tejo, explained the team’s approach to the new agent:

We had a gameplay opportunity where we wanted to have an Initiator who thought of the map a little differently — more top-down instead of taking angles one by one. We wanted to try adding a couple of abilities with outputs like flushing that was really exciting for creating these windows of power.

Is the new Valorant agent out?

Tejo arrived on live servers on 8 January 2025 for players in the Americas, following scheduled maintenance. Those in Asia, EMEA, Oceania, and other regions gained access on 9 January 2025. Below is the breakdown of server downtime and launch times across various regions:

US (West): 6 am PT (8 January 2025)

US (East): 9 am ET (8 January 2025)

Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (8 January 2025)

UK: 4 am GMT (9 January 2025)

Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CET (9 January 2025)

India: 2:30 am IST (9 January 2025)

China (Beijing): 5 am CST (9 January 2025) [tentative]

Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (9 January 2025)

Servers were back online two to four hours after these times. The downloadable update introduced Tejo alongside other content, including the Episode 10 Act 1 Battlepass.

Exciting new Valorant agent abilities to know

Tejo’s abilities revolve around three key elements: information gathering, damage, and concussive effects. His toolkit is designed to disrupt enemy positions and control engagements efficiently.

Ryan “Rycou” Cousart highlighted the careful balancing required when designing Tejo’s abilities:

There’s a lot to consider and be careful about when deciding the output of an ability. Damage as an output is a lot more permanent than a concuss or a flash. It’s worthwhile to explore though and I think we’ve landed in a pretty good spot but that’s one we’ll need to keep a really sharp eye.

Here is the complete list of Tejo's abilities explained in detail to understand the character better.

Guided Salvo

Tejo’s targeting system allows him to mark up to two locations on the map for a missile strike. Using alt-fire, players can launch missiles that explode on impact.

The Guided Salvo ability enables autonomous rockets to strike specific areas, dealing multiple explosive pulses. This is highly effective for flushing out enemies hiding in tight spots or disrupting spike plants from a distance.

Stealth Drone

This ability lets Tejo deploy a controllable drone that scouts ahead. Players can manually steer the drone and trigger a pulse that suppresses and reveals enemies within its radius.

The Stealth Drone is excellent for checking corners or gathering intel on enemy positions. The pulse effect makes it a versatile tool for both reconnaissance and disruption. However, players must use it carefully, as Tejo remains vulnerable while controlling the drone.

Special Delivery

Tejo’s signature ability equips him with a sticky grenade that adheres to the first surface it touches. Shortly after, it detonates, concussing enemies in its area of impact.

Special Delivery is particularly useful for clearing tight spaces and forcing enemies out of cover, making it among the ideal tools for maps like Fracture.

Armageddon (Tejo's Ultimate)

Tejo’s ultimate ability, Armageddon, is a tactical strike that delivers devastating damage along a designated path. Players can select a start and end point using a tactical map interface. Once activated, a wave of explosions follows the chosen trajectory.

Armageddon is a powerful tool in both offensive and defensive scenarios, capable of disrupting enemy setups or securing key areas of the map.

Who is Agent 27 in Valorant?

Tejo is officially designated as Agent 27 in Valorant’s growing roster. Riot Games assigns numerical identifiers to agents based on their order of release, making Tejo the 27th addition to the game. His toolkit encourages strategic positioning and coordinated team play, making him a valuable asset for skilled players.

The new Valorant agent, Tejo, introduces a fresh Initiator playstyle that emphasises top-down engagement, strategic displacement, and area control. His ability kit, featuring explosive and information-gathering tools, adds a new tactical layer to the game.

