Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For many Nigerians planning summer holidays, family visits, or business trips abroad, the dream of affordable travel is quickly slipping away as international airfares surge beyond reach.

Rising geopolitical tensions, especially the growing strain between the United States and Iran, have triggered major disruptions across global aviation routes, forcing airlines to cancel flights, reroute operations, and impose higher fuel-related charges.

Nigeria's aviation industry faces tough times as fuel prices force an imminent shutdown. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The result is a sharp increase in ticket prices, leaving many travellers stranded between urgency and unaffordability.

Industry experts say the summer travel window, usually one of the busiest and most competitive periods for airlines, has become even tighter as global conflicts continue to squeeze available seat capacity.

BusinessDay reports that the rush for limited seats has significantly reduced what airlines call “lower ticket inventories”, the cheaper economy-class options that many Nigerian travellers depend on.

Cheaper tickets disappear as demand surges

The sudden spike in demand has created a scramble among travellers trying to secure flights before prices climb even higher.

Many Nigerians who typically book vacations, school trips, or family reunions during the summer months are now finding fares far above their budgets.

Last-minute itinerary changes and flight cancellations have further worsened the situation, forcing travellers to either pay premium prices or postpone trips altogether.

Travel consultants note that routes to Europe, the Middle East, and North America are among the hardest hit, with some passengers reporting fare increases of over 40 per cent compared to previous booking seasons.

Experts warn that waiting for “cheaper deals” may no longer be realistic this year, as airlines continue to adjust prices amid fuel volatility and operational uncertainty.

Similar global reports indicate that jet fuel prices have risen sharply due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Aviation fuel crisis deepens pressure

The pressure is not limited to international routes alone. Domestic airlines in Nigeria are also battling rising aviation fuel costs, adding another layer of concern for passengers.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) recently warned that the soaring price of Jet A1 fuel could force carriers to suspend operations if urgent intervention is not made.

According to the group, aviation fuel prices jumped from about ₦900 per litre in February to as high as ₦3,300 per litre in April 2026 — an increase of more than 300 per cent.

Operators argue that current revenues can no longer cover fuel costs alone, making airfare increases almost inevitable.

This means travellers may continue to face higher prices not just for international flights, but also for domestic connections needed to complete overseas journeys.

Families forced to rethink travel plans

For many households already battling inflation, rising food costs, and currency pressure, expensive airfares are becoming another financial burden.

Parents planning to send children abroad for school holidays, professionals attending conferences, and diaspora families hoping for reunions are now reassessing priorities.

Some are choosing to delay travel entirely, while others are exploring nearby destinations or alternative travel periods outside peak summer months.

Nigerian airlines give shutdown notice over the high cost of aviation fuel. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Analysts say that unless global tensions ease and fuel prices stabilise, Nigerians may continue to experience one of the most expensive summer travel seasons in recent years.

For now, what was once a yearly tradition for many is fast becoming a luxury reserved for only those who can afford the soaring cost of the skies.

Air Peace announces new Abuja-London flight schedule

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has announced a temporary reduction in its Abuja–London flight operations, scaling back from daily service to just three flights per week.

The move comes as the airline grapples with a sharp surge in aviation fuel costs and ongoing supply challenges.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Saturday, the airline confirmed that the revised schedule will remain in effect until July 1, when normal operations are expected to resume.

Source: Legit.ng