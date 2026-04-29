A graduate of the University of Benin shared her excitement on social media following her official induction into the nursing profession

The young lady described her induction outfit as the most expensive gown she would ever wear while celebrating the milestone

She attributed her successful completion of the nursing programme to the grace of God and shared photos from the ceremony

A young Nigerian lady, identified on X as @CertifiedR, has celebrated her official induction into the nursing profession.

The graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) took to social media to share her joy after being inducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

UNIBEN graduate wears 'most expensive gown' as she becomes registered nurse. Photo: CerifiedR

Source: Twitter

The most expensive gown

In her post, the new nurse expressed deep pride in her achievement, noting that the graduation gown she wore for the ceremony was a significant garment. She described the day as an exciting one and thanked God for the journey.

@CertifiedR wrote:

"Today is such an exciting day I will be wearing the most expensive gown TODAY! I'm blushing already. Officially inducted into the Nursing profession by the Nursing and Midwifery council of Nigeria (NMCN) It's been by God's grace throughout Congratulations to me."

See her X post below:

Nigerians react to induction

Following the post, many Nigerians took to her comment section to congratulate her. While some praised her resilience, others joked about the current "Japa" trend involving health workers leaving the country.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

@talaborn001 said:

"Congratulations sweetheart more greater achievement coming"

@1nefortunate said:

"Nurse Titi I know, nurse Sade I know. Nurse Sarah, who are you? Lol. Congratulations"

@Udy_Online reacted:

"Congratulations Mummy Labor market will favor you, Amen"

@thefuture_poet wrote:

"Congratulations Nurse Sarah"

@ToviaMonday said:

"Congratulations sweetheart"

@Omoba11x said:

"Write today's date 29-04-26. In less than 2yrs you will be in UK."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng