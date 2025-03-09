At just 18 years old, Falodun Daniel is making waves in the global tech industry, pioneering solutions in accessibility, blockchain, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

A multi-talented innovator, he is a full-stack Web2 & Web3 developer, game and app developer, 2D/3D animator, UI/UX designer, and even a drone pilot. His diverse skills are driving groundbreaking advancements across multiple industries.

Daniel Falodun: The 18-year-old young Nigerian disrupting global tech

Falodun’s exceptional talent has earned him a place in some of the world’s most prestigious fellowships and scholarship programs. He is a recipient of the highly competitive RISE Global Award, a fellowship by the Rhodes Trust and Schmidt Futures, given to just 0.2% of over 50,000 applicants worldwide.

As part of this $1 billion initiative, he benefits from educational scholarships, funding for innovative ideas, residential summits, and access to a global network of changemakers.

His achievements also include selection for the Non-Trivial Fellowship, one of the most selective research fellowships globally, attracting over 35,000 applicants.

Additionally, he was chosen for the Take Action Lab Fellowship (Tilting Futures), participating in a three-month leadership program in South Africa, where he worked on social impact projects.

As the first Nigerian awarded the Seguinland Institute Fellowship, he attended an elite immersive education program in the USA. Furthermore, he is a Global Citizens Circle Fellow, engaging in high-level discussions on leadership and social impact.

Innovating for a Better Future

Falodun’s groundbreaking projects focus on using technology to solve real-world problems. Some of his major innovations include:

Navigate X – A virtual mouse that allows people with disabilities to control digital devices using eye and head movements.

EcoCycle – A blockchain-powered waste management system that promotes sustainability and recycling.

Eraiiz – A global marketplace that connects consumers with eco-friendly brands, encouraging sustainable living.

Empower Match – A platform that links developers with projects designed to improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Through these innovations, Falodun is leveraging technology to create meaningful change, improving accessibility, sustainability, and efficiency in various sectors.

Passion for Education and Community Development

Beyond his tech ventures, Falodun is dedicated to mentorship, education, and empowering the next generation. He frequently speaks at events, teaching young people how to access global opportunities and harness technology for success.

As a mentor for She Code Africa (Greater Accra Chapter), he has guided young girls in programming, UI/UX design, and career development.

He has also championed STEM education, inspiring over 100 students at Lagos’ largest in-school STEM event. At the University of Cape Town’s SHAWCO program, he trained women and nurses looking to transition into STEM careers.

Also, as a mentor at Pearlshore Academy, he teaches children advanced AI, web development, and emerging technologies.

His commitment to community development extends to training over 30 underserved students in Lagos in STEM careers and personal development.

Through collaborations with NGOs and private organizations, he continues to use his skills to drive positive change through technology.

Despite his numerous achievements, Falodun remains humble and focused on his mission.

In his own words:

“I’m not special in any form; I just try to solve problems and make myself relevant.”

His journey is a powerful reminder that young people can achieve both financial success and social impact by using technology to address real-world challenges.

