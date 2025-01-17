25 highest-horsepower cars in the world that redefine performance
Modern engineering has grown exponentially, producing high-performance vehicles. Cars with the highest horsepower contain powerful engines that rival some of the world's most powerful machines. Uncover the highest-horsepower cars on the market now.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 25 highest-horsepower cars in the world
- 1. Devel Sixteen — 5,007hp
- 2. SP Automotive Chaos — 3,000hp
- 3. Koenigsegg Gemera — 2,300hp
- 4. Aspark Owl — 1,984hp
- 5. Lotus Evija — 1,972hp
- 6. Rimac Nevera — 1,914hp
- 7. Pininfarina Battista — 1,900hp
- 8. Pininfarina B95 — 1,877hp
- 9. Hennessey Venom F5 — 1,842hp
- 10. Bugatti Tourbillon — 1,800hp
- 11. SSC Tuatara — 1,750hp
- 12. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut — 1,600hp
- 13. Koenigsegg CC850 — 1,385hp
- 14. Czinger 21C VMax — 1,350hp
- 15. McLaren W1 — 1,258hp
- 16. Lucid Air Sapphire — 1,234hp
- 17. Ferrari F80 — 1,184hp
- 18. Aston Martin Valkyrie — 1,140hp
- 19. McLaren Speedtail — 1,070hp
- 20. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 — 1,064hp
- 21. Mercedes-AMG One — 1,063hp
- 23. Rivian R1S — 1,025hp
- 23. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT — 1,020hp
- 24. Tesla Model S Plaid — 1,020hp
- 25. Dodge Challenger Demon — 1,020hp
- What is BMW's highest horsepower car?
- What is the highest horsepower car in the world?
- Can a car have 5,000 horsepower?
Research into this list of the highest-horsepower cars of all time has focused on a trim sample of top performers in terms of acceleration, top speed, and driving experience. This analysis is based on vehicle performance data from publications on official manufacturer websites, Motor 1 and Top Gear.
25 highest-horsepower cars in the world
Models like the Aspark Owl, with 1,985 horsepower, the Rimac Nevera, with 1,914 horsepower, and the Pininfarina Battista, with 1,900 horsepower, lead the pack. Here is a breakdown of the cars with the most horsepower.
|Car
|Top speed
|Horsepower
|Devel Sixteen
|348 mph (560 km/h)
|5,007
|SP Automotive Chaos
|310 mph (500 km/h)
|3,000
|Koenigsegg Gemera
|248 mph (399 km/h)
|2,300
|Aspark Owl
|257 mph (413 km/h)
|1,984
|Lotus Evija
|218 mph (350 km/h)
|1,972
|Rimac Nevera
|258 mph (412 km/h)
|1,914
|Pininfarina Battista
|222 mph (358 km/h)
|1900
|Pininfarina B95
|190 mph (300 km/h)
|1,877
|Hennessey Venom F5
|311 mph (500 km/h)
|1,842
|Bugatti Tourbillon
|277 mph (445 km/h)
|1,800
|SSC Tuatara
|295 mph (475 km/h)
|1,750
|Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
|310 mph (500 km/h)
|1,600
|Koenigsegg CC850
|310 mph (500 km/h)
|1,385
|Czinger 21C VMax
|253 mph (407 km/h)
|1,350
|McLaren W1
|217 mph (350 km/h)
|1,258
|Lucid Air Sapphire
|205 mph (330 km/h)
|1,234
|Ferrari F80
|217 mph (349 km/h)
|1,184
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|250 mph (403 km/h)
|1,140
|McLaren Speedtail
|250 mph (403 km/h)
|1,070
|Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
|233 mph (375 km/h)
|1,064
|Mercedes-AMG One
|233 mph (375 km/h)
|1,063
|Rivian R1S
|130 mph (209 km/h)
|1,025
|Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
|290 mph (467 km/h)
|1,020
|Tesla Model S Plaid
|200 mph (322 km/h)
|1,020
|Dodge Challenger Demon
|215 mph (346 km/h)
|1,020
1. Devel Sixteen — 5,007hp
- Manufacturer: Defining Extreme Vehicles Car Industry LLC
- Top speed: 348 mph (560 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.8 seconds
- Price: $1.7 million—$4 million
Devel Motors, a United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer, is credited with creating the highest horsepower car in the world. The Devel Sixteen's 5,007 hp and 3757 lb-ft of torque are guaranteed by an 81 mm Quad Turbo 12.3 Litre V16 engine.
2. SP Automotive Chaos — 3,000hp
- Manufacturer: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive
- Top speed: 310 mph (500 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds
- Price: $14.4 million
This 3,000-horsepower ultra car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V10 engine. Speed lovers can enjoy the two-seater in two versions: the street version, which has a 2,000hp output, and the extreme version.
3. Koenigsegg Gemera — 2,300hp
- Manufacturer: Koenigsegg
- Top speed: 400 km/h (249 mph)
- Acceleration: 0 to 100 mph in 1.9 seconds
- Price: $1.7 million — $4 million
The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater, two-door coupe that took 2023 by storm. Its specifications, such as the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission, Dark Matter E-motor, and Hot-Vee V8 engine, power the car to reach 2,300 hp with 2750 Nm.
4. Aspark Owl — 1,984hp
- Manufacturer: Aspark
- Top speed: 257 mph (413 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.72 seconds
- Price: $3.2 million — $4 million
The Aspark Owl is an all-electric hypercar with an explosive acceleration rate of 1.72 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. Its four electric motor engines drive its exceptional speed and handling. The car is bodied to give a hushed drive, mimicking the silent flight of an owl.
5. Lotus Evija — 1,972hp
- Manufacturer: Lotus Cars
- Top speed: 218 mph (350 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 3 seconds
- Price: $2.3 million
The Lotus Evija is an all-electric hypercar whose production is limited to only 130 cars. It is powered by four electric motors that require about 12 minutes to charge 80% of the battery.
6. Rimac Nevera — 1,914hp
- Manufacturer: Rimac Automobili
- Top speed: 258 mph (412 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds
- Price: $2.2 million - $2.5 million
The Rimac Nevera is an all-electric hypercar manufactured in Croatia. With four electric motors, a carbon fibre monocoque core, and a top speed of over 250 mph, the two-seat hypercar outperforms other vehicles in its class with extreme performance.
7. Pininfarina Battista — 1,900hp
- Manufacturer: Automobili Pininfarina GmbH
- Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 1.86 seconds
- Price: $2.2 million
The Pininfarina Battista is an Italian-made all-electric performance car. Four electric motors generate 1,900 horsepower and 2,340 Nm maximum torque. Its performance is highlighted by a top speed of 217 mph, a sign of its top-tier engineering.
8. Pininfarina B95 — 1,877hp
- Manufacturer: Automobili Pininfarina GmbH
- Top speed: 186 mph (300 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in under 2.0 seconds
- Price: $2.2 million
In 2023, the B95 debuted as the world's first electric Barchetta. Its sleek open-top design promises drivers a superb experience described as a cross between a Formula One car and a fighter plane.
9. Hennessey Venom F5 — 1,842hp
- Manufacturer: Hennessey Special Vehicles
- Top speed: 311 mph (500 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds
- Price: $3 million
This American-made hypercar exceeds 500km/h top speeds and is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine known as Fury. Its carbon fibre monocoque chassis was designed with a focus on aerodynamics. Each feature enhances a driver's experience when using any of its driving modes: Sport, Track, Drag, Wet and F5.
10. Bugatti Tourbillon — 1,800hp
- Manufacturer: Bugatti
- Top speed: 236 - 276 mph (380 km/h - 445 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2 seconds
- Price: $18 million
The Bugatti Tourbillon is an upcoming concept car. Powered by an 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine, the roadster is expected to redefine Bugatti's classic design and precision engineering for hypercar sports cars. The engine will be paired with three electric motors.
11. SSC Tuatara — 1,750hp
- Manufacturer: SSC North America
- Top speed: 295 mph (475 km/h)
- Acceleration: 60 - 120 mph in 2.5 seconds
- Price: $1.9 million
The SSC Tuatara is an engineering delight modelled after the fighter jet teardrop canopy. Designed for top speeds, the Tuatara has reached a verified speed of 282.9 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in production in the world.
12. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut — 1,600hp
- Manufacturer: Koenigsegg
- Top speed: 310 mph (500 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds
- Price: $3 million
This powertrain is powered by a twin-turbo aluminium 5.0-litre V8 engine that generates 1,600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1500 Nm at 5100 rpm. The Jesko Absolut is optimised for top speeds with lightweight construction and the latest aerodynamic technology.
13. Koenigsegg CC850 — 1,385hp
- Manufacturer: Koenigsegg
- Top speed: 310 mph (500 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds
- Price: $4 million
This limited-edition sports hypercar by Koenigsegg blends modern technology with a classic design. This racer's dream pays homage to the brand's first production car, the CC8S.
14. Czinger 21C VMax — 1,350hp
- Manufacturer: Czinger Vehicles
- Top speed: 253 mph (407 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds
- Price: $2 million
The Czinger 21C VMax has two variants: the Rattlesnake Green high-downforce variant and the Mojave Gold V Max. A 2.88-litre twin-turbo V8 engine powers the high-performance hypercar, delivering a combined output of 932kW (1250hp or 1350hp) and extreme speeds of over 270 mph.
15. McLaren W1 — 1,258hp
- Manufacturer: McLaren Automotive
- Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds
- Price: $2.1 million
The McLaren W1, dubbed the real supercar, debuted in October 2024. Launched on Mclaren's 50th anniversary of their first F1 win, the powertrain has stayed true to its WI name, reaching up to 200km/h from a standstill in a phenomenal 5.8 seconds.
16. Lucid Air Sapphire — 1,234hp
- Manufacturer: Lucid Motors
- Top speed: 205 mph (330 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds
- Price: $250,000
The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire is a three-motor, all-wheel drive with an impressive 1,200 horsepower and 1,430 lb-ft of torque. This high-performance luxury sedan combines comfort with incredible acceleration and safety.
17. Ferrari F80 — 1,184hp
- Manufacturer: Ferrari
- Top speed: 217 mph (349 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 2.15 seconds
- Price: $3.1 million
The Ferrari F80 is a concept hypercar designed to deliver 1,184 horsepower. It combines a twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor for hybrid performance. Its lightweight construction, advanced aerodynamics, and striking design aim to achieve a top speed of over 250 mph.
18. Aston Martin Valkyrie — 1,140hp
- Manufacturer: Aston Martin
- Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds
- Price: $3.5 million - $4.5 million
The Aston Martin is an iconic sports car combining classic luxury and performance. The Valkyrie is a modern bespoke vehicle designed for track and street performance. It is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with a 105 kW electric motor.
19. McLaren Speedtail — 1,070hp
- Manufacturer: McLaren Automotive
- Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0–62 mph in 3 seconds
- Price: $2.7 million
Known as the fastest McLaren, the Speedtail is a hyper-GT that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an e-motor. Its design for top speed allows it to accelerate from 0 to 186 mph (300km/h) in just 12.8 seconds, outdoing the McLaren F1.
20. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 — 1,064hp
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds
- Price: $173,300 - $194,300
Modelled after the iconic Corvette, the ZR1 is set to steal the show even before actual production. The 2025 models, 1LZ and 3LZ, are powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre V8 engine producing top speeds of about 233 mph and acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds.
21. Mercedes-AMG One — 1,063hp
- Manufacturer: Mercedes-AMG
- Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds
- Price: $2.7 million
This Formula 1-inspired hybrid racing car has a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine and four electric motors. The Mercedes-AMG One is a road-legal racing car designed to meet track requirements, with top speeds of over 375 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 200km/h in just 7 seconds.
23. Rivian R1S — 1,025hp
- Manufacturer: Rivian Automotive Inc.
- Top speed: 130 mph (209 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds
- Price: $75,900 - $140,300
The Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV with four variations: Dual Standard, Dual, Tri and Quad. This range of large SUVs dual, tri and quad motor AWDs allow accelerations as fast as 2.5 to 4.5 seconds in 0-60 mph. As the power capabilities increase from a dual motor to a quad motor setup, the output rises from 533 to 1,025 horsepower.
23. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT — 1,020hp
- Manufacturer: Porsche
- Top speed: 290 mph (467 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds
- Price: $230,000
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is an all-electric sports saloon produced in two variations: the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. The Taycan's power unit delivers a peak continuous output of 580 kW with a maximum over-boost power of up to 760 kW, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds.
24. Tesla Model S Plaid — 1,020hp
- Manufacturer: Tesla
- Top speed: 200 mph (322 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds
- Price: $91,630
This all-electric sedan with a triple motor setup delivers 1,020 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds. The Model S Plaid's full self-driving features add to its sophisticated functionality.
25. Dodge Challenger Demon — 1,020hp
- Manufacturer: Brampton Assembly Plant
- Top speed: 215 mph (346 km/h)
- Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.66 seconds
- Price: $96,666
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a muscle car powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 engine, producing 840 horsepower on high-octane fuel. It is designed for drag racers and has a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds.
What is BMW's highest horsepower car?
The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful BMW M road vehicle ever made, with a maximum system output of 738 horsepower. It combines a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery.
What is the highest horsepower car in the world?
The Devel Sixteen has 5,007 horsepower, the highest in the world. However, it has not been mass-produced yet.
Can a car have 5,000 horsepower?
The Devel Sixteen has the highest recorded horsepower in a car. The track-only hypercar has a 12.3-litre V16 engine that produces 5,007 horsepower and 3757 lb-ft of torque.
The highest-horsepower cars in the world are primarily hypercars, boasting incredible performance figures. These vehicles combine cutting-edge technology, advanced aerodynamics, and robust engines to achieve top speeds.
Legit.ng recently published an article ranking the world's most expensive cars. These vehicles offer high performance, state-of-the-art craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology.
This devotion to craftsmanship creates bespoke luxury vehicles that cost a pretty penny. Read on for details of the most expensive cars and their owners.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com