25 highest-horsepower cars in the world that redefine performance
Top Lists

25 highest-horsepower cars in the world that redefine performance

by  Ciku Njuguna 10 min read

Modern engineering has grown exponentially, producing high-performance vehicles. Cars with the highest horsepower contain powerful engines that rival some of the world's most powerful machines. Uncover the highest-horsepower cars on the market now.

A green Koenigsegg Gemera (L), a black Devel Sixteen (C), and a black and gold Aspark Owl (R)
A Koenigsegg Gemera (L), a Devel Sixteen (C), and a Aspark Owl (R). Photo: @billionaireharbour, @dupontregistry on Instagram and @supercarblondie on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Research into this list of the highest-horsepower cars of all time has focused on a trim sample of top performers in terms of acceleration, top speed, and driving experience. This analysis is based on vehicle performance data from publications on official manufacturer websites, Motor 1 and Top Gear.

25 highest-horsepower cars in the world

Models like the Aspark Owl, with 1,985 horsepower, the Rimac Nevera, with 1,914 horsepower, and the Pininfarina Battista, with 1,900 horsepower, lead the pack. Here is a breakdown of the cars with the most horsepower.

CarTop speedHorsepower
Devel Sixteen348 mph (560 km/h)5,007
SP Automotive Chaos310 mph (500 km/h)3,000
Koenigsegg Gemera248 mph (399 km/h)2,300
Aspark Owl257 mph (413 km/h)1,984
Lotus Evija218 mph (350 km/h)1,972
Rimac Nevera258 mph (412 km/h)1,914
Pininfarina Battista222 mph (358 km/h)1900
Pininfarina B95190 mph (300 km/h)1,877
Hennessey Venom F5311 mph (500 km/h)1,842
Bugatti Tourbillon277 mph (445 km/h)1,800
SSC Tuatara295 mph (475 km/h)1,750
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut310 mph (500 km/h)1,600
Koenigsegg CC850310 mph (500 km/h)1,385
Czinger 21C VMax253 mph (407 km/h)1,350
McLaren W1217 mph (350 km/h)1,258
Lucid Air Sapphire205 mph (330 km/h)1,234
Ferrari F80217 mph (349 km/h)1,184
Aston Martin Valkyrie250 mph (403 km/h)1,140
McLaren Speedtail250 mph (403 km/h)1,070
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1233 mph (375 km/h)1,064
Mercedes-AMG One233 mph (375 km/h)1,063
Rivian R1S130 mph (209 km/h)1,025
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT290 mph (467 km/h)1,020
Tesla Model S Plaid200 mph (322 km/h)1,020
Dodge Challenger Demon215 mph (346 km/h)1,020

1. Devel Sixteen — 5,007hp

Devel Sixteen
A Devel Sixteen hypercar pictured on display during the International MotorXpo Hong Kong at AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Li Zhihua/China News Service/VCG
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Defining Extreme Vehicles Car Industry LLC
  • Top speed: 348 mph (560 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.8 seconds
  • Price: $1.7 million—$4 million

Devel Motors, a United Arab Emirates-based manufacturer, is credited with creating the highest horsepower car in the world. The Devel Sixteen's 5,007 hp and 3757 lb-ft of torque are guaranteed by an 81 mm Quad Turbo 12.3 Litre V16 engine.

2. SP Automotive Chaos — 3,000hp

A grey SP Automotive Chaos in a warehouse
The SP Automotive Chaos. Photo: @SpyrosPanopoulosAutomotive (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Manufacturer: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive
  • Top speed: 310 mph (500 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds
  • Price: $14.4 million

This 3,000-horsepower ultra car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V10 engine. Speed lovers can enjoy the two-seater in two versions: the street version, which has a 2,000hp output, and the extreme version.

3. Koenigsegg Gemera — 2,300hp

A green Koenigsegg Gemera with gold rims
The Koenigsegg Gemera. Photo: @prodigyautomotive (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Manufacturer: Koenigsegg
  • Top speed: 400 km/h (249 mph)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 100 mph in 1.9 seconds
  • Price: $1.7 million — $4 million

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater, two-door coupe that took 2023 by storm. Its specifications, such as the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission, Dark Matter E-motor, and Hot-Vee V8 engine, power the car to reach 2,300 hp with 2750 Nm.

4. Aspark Owl — 1,984hp

An Aspark Owl pictured at the Salon Prive
An Aspark Owl pictured at the Salon Prive held at Blenheim Palace. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Aspark
  • Top speed: 257 mph (413 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.72 seconds
  • Price: $3.2 million — $4 million

The Aspark Owl is an all-electric hypercar with an explosive acceleration rate of 1.72 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. Its four electric motor engines drive its exceptional speed and handling. The car is bodied to give a hushed drive, mimicking the silent flight of an owl.

5. Lotus Evija — 1,972hp

A Lotus Evija is pictured during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace.
A Lotus Evija is pictured during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace on 6 September 2020 in Hampton Court Palace, United Kingdom. Photo: Kevin Wood/LAT Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Lotus Cars
  • Top speed: 218 mph (350 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 3 seconds
  • Price: $2.3 million

The Lotus Evija is an all-electric hypercar whose production is limited to only 130 cars. It is powered by four electric motors that require about 12 minutes to charge 80% of the battery.

6. Rimac Nevera — 1,914hp

The Rimac Nevera is pictured at Salon Prive London
The Rimac Nevera is displayed at Salon Prive London at the Royal Chelsea Hospital. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Rimac Automobili
  • Top speed: 258 mph (412 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds
  • Price: $2.2 million - $2.5 million

The Rimac Nevera is an all-electric hypercar manufactured in Croatia. With four electric motors, a carbon fibre monocoque core, and a top speed of over 250 mph, the two-seat hypercar outperforms other vehicles in its class with extreme performance.

7. Pininfarina Battista — 1,900hp

The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario pictured at Salon Prive London
The Pininfarina Battista Anniversario pictured at Salon Prive London at the Royal Chelsea Hospital. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Automobili Pininfarina GmbH
  • Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 1.86 seconds
  • Price: $2.2 million

The Pininfarina Battista is an Italian-made all-electric performance car. Four electric motors generate 1,900 horsepower and 2,340 Nm maximum torque. Its performance is highlighted by a top speed of 217 mph, a sign of its top-tier engineering.

8. Pininfarina B95 — 1,877hp

A black and yellow Pininfarina B95
The Pininfarina B95. Photo: @lacarspotter_ (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Manufacturer: Automobili Pininfarina GmbH
  • Top speed: 186 mph (300 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-60 mph in under 2.0 seconds
  • Price: $2.2 million

In 2023, the B95 debuted as the world's first electric Barchetta. Its sleek open-top design promises drivers a superb experience described as a cross between a Formula One car and a fighter plane.

9. Hennessey Venom F5 — 1,842hp

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is pictured at the Salon Prive London at Blenheim Palace
The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster makes its world debut at the Salon Prive London at Blenheim Palace. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Hennessey Special Vehicles
  • Top speed: 311 mph (500 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds
  • Price: $3 million

This American-made hypercar exceeds 500km/h top speeds and is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine known as Fury. Its carbon fibre monocoque chassis was designed with a focus on aerodynamics. Each feature enhances a driver's experience when using any of its driving modes: Sport, Track, Drag, Wet and F5.

10. Bugatti Tourbillon — 1,800hp

The Bugatti Tourbillon is pictured at a debut event for the Bugatti Tourbillon
The Bugatti Tourbillon is presented at a debut event for the Bugatti Tourbillon on 22 June 2024 in Molsheim, France. Photo: Michel Porro
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Bugatti
  • Top speed: 236 - 276 mph (380 km/h - 445 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2 seconds
  • Price: $18 million

The Bugatti Tourbillon is an upcoming concept car. Powered by an 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine, the roadster is expected to redefine Bugatti's classic design and precision engineering for hypercar sports cars. The engine will be paired with three electric motors.

11. SSC Tuatara — 1,750hp

An SSC Tuatara pictured in Sonoma, California.
An SSC Tuatara pictured in Sonoma, California. Photo: @hkmotorcarscollection (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Manufacturer: SSC North America
  • Top speed: 295 mph (475 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 60 - 120 mph in 2.5 seconds
  • Price: $1.9 million

The SSC Tuatara is an engineering delight modelled after the fighter jet teardrop canopy. Designed for top speeds, the Tuatara has reached a verified speed of 282.9 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in production in the world.

12. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut — 1,600hp

A white Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. Photo: @AUTOS Pasado, Presente & Futuro (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Manufacturer: Koenigsegg
  • Top speed: 310 mph (500 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds
  • Price: $3 million

This powertrain is powered by a twin-turbo aluminium 5.0-litre V8 engine that generates 1,600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1500 Nm at 5100 rpm. The Jesko Absolut is optimised for top speeds with lightweight construction and the latest aerodynamic technology.

13. Koenigsegg CC850 — 1,385hp

A white Koenigsegg CC850
The Koenigsegg CC850. Photo: @CarlifestyleDesign (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Manufacturer: Koenigsegg
  • Top speed: 310 mph (500 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds
  • Price: $4 million

This limited-edition sports hypercar by Koenigsegg blends modern technology with a classic design. This racer's dream pays homage to the brand's first production car, the CC8S.

14. Czinger 21C VMax — 1,350hp

The Rattlesnake Green variant of the Czinger 21C VMax pictured racing.
A Czinger 21C VMax races at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb location in West Sussex, England, in July 2024. Photo: @czingervehicles (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Manufacturer: Czinger Vehicles
  • Top speed: 253 mph (407 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds
  • Price: $2 million

The Czinger 21C VMax has two variants: the Rattlesnake Green high-downforce variant and the Mojave Gold V Max. A 2.88-litre twin-turbo V8 engine powers the high-performance hypercar, delivering a combined output of 932kW (1250hp or 1350hp) and extreme speeds of over 270 mph.

15. McLaren W1 — 1,258hp

A McLaren W1 (C) pictured in yellow.
A McLaren W1 (C). Photo: @McLarenAuto (modified by author)
Source: Twitter
  • Manufacturer: McLaren Automotive
  • Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds
  • Price: $2.1 million

The McLaren W1, dubbed the real supercar, debuted in October 2024. Launched on Mclaren's 50th anniversary of their first F1 win, the powertrain has stayed true to its WI name, reaching up to 200km/h from a standstill in a phenomenal 5.8 seconds.

16. Lucid Air Sapphire — 1,234hp

A black Lucid Air Sapphire parked in front of a building.
A black Lucid Air Sapphire parked in front of a Lucid Motors building in California. Photo: @brandonjraines (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Manufacturer: Lucid Motors
  • Top speed: 205 mph (330 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds
  • Price: $250,000

The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire is a three-motor, all-wheel drive with an impressive 1,200 horsepower and 1,430 lb-ft of torque. This high-performance luxury sedan combines comfort with incredible acceleration and safety.

17. Ferrari F80 — 1,184hp

A Ferrari F80 pictured racing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola.
A Ferrari F80 races at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola. Photo: @Ds74photography (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Manufacturer: Ferrari
  • Top speed: 217 mph (349 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 2.15 seconds
  • Price: $3.1 million

The Ferrari F80 is a concept hypercar designed to deliver 1,184 horsepower. It combines a twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor for hybrid performance. Its lightweight construction, advanced aerodynamics, and striking design aim to achieve a top speed of over 250 mph.

18. Aston Martin Valkyrie — 1,140hp

An Aston Martin Valkyrie pictured during the Goodwood Festival Of Speed at Goodwood House & Estate.
An Aston Martin Valkyrie pictured during the Goodwood Festival Of Speed at Goodwood House & Estate, in West Sussex, England. Photo: James Sutton/LAT Images.
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Aston Martin
  • Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds
  • Price: $3.5 million - $4.5 million

The Aston Martin is an iconic sports car combining classic luxury and performance. The Valkyrie is a modern bespoke vehicle designed for track and street performance. It is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with a 105 kW electric motor.

19. McLaren Speedtail — 1,070hp

The McLaren Speedtail pictured at Salon Prive held at Blenheim Palace.
The McLaren Speedtail pictured at Salon Prive held at Blenheim Palace. Photo: Martyn Luc
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: McLaren Automotive
  • Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0–62 mph in 3 seconds
  • Price: $2.7 million

Known as the fastest McLaren, the Speedtail is a hyper-GT that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an e-motor. Its design for top speed allows it to accelerate from 0 to 186 mph (300km/h) in just 12.8 seconds, outdoing the McLaren F1.

20. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 — 1,064hp

A Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 pictured racing in Richmond, Virginia.
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 races in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: @zr1_m7 (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds
  • Price: $173,300 - $194,300

Modelled after the iconic Corvette, the ZR1 is set to steal the show even before actual production. The 2025 models, 1LZ and 3LZ, are powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre V8 engine producing top speeds of about 233 mph and acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds.

21. Mercedes-AMG One — 1,063hp

A Mercedes-AMG One pictured on display.
The Mercedes-AMG One. Photo: @f1rstmotors (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Manufacturer: Mercedes-AMG
  • Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds
  • Price: $2.7 million

This Formula 1-inspired hybrid racing car has a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine and four electric motors. The Mercedes-AMG One is a road-legal racing car designed to meet track requirements, with top speeds of over 375 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 200km/h in just 7 seconds.

23. Rivian R1S — 1,025hp

A Rivian R1S SUV pictured outside the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
A Rivian R1S SUV parked outside the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: Kevin Dietsch
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Rivian Automotive Inc.
  • Top speed: 130 mph (209 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds
  • Price: $75,900 - $140,300

The Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV with four variations: Dual Standard, Dual, Tri and Quad. This range of large SUVs dual, tri and quad motor AWDs allow accelerations as fast as 2.5 to 4.5 seconds in 0-60 mph. As the power capabilities increase from a dual motor to a quad motor setup, the output rises from 533 to 1,025 horsepower.

23. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT — 1,020hp

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package is presented at the Porsche plant in Saxony, Leipzig.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package is presented to the public at the Porsche plant in Saxony, Leipzig. Photo: Jan Woitas/Picture Alliance
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Porsche
  • Top speed: 290 mph (467 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds
  • Price: $230,000

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is an all-electric sports saloon produced in two variations: the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. The Taycan's power unit delivers a peak continuous output of 580 kW with a maximum over-boost power of up to 760 kW, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds.

24. Tesla Model S Plaid — 1,020hp

A Tesla Model S Plaid full electric sedan displayed at the Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium.
A Tesla Model S Plaid full electric sedan displayed at the Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Tesla
  • Top speed: 200 mph (322 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds
  • Price: $91,630

This all-electric sedan with a triple motor setup delivers 1,020 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds. The Model S Plaid's full self-driving features add to its sophisticated functionality.

25. Dodge Challenger Demon — 1,020hp

A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pictured on display at the 110th Annual Chicago Auto Show.
A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on display at the 110th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd
Source: Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Brampton Assembly Plant
  • Top speed: 215 mph (346 km/h)
  • Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 1.66 seconds
  • Price: $96,666

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a muscle car powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 engine, producing 840 horsepower on high-octane fuel. It is designed for drag racers and has a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds.

What is BMW's highest horsepower car?

The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful BMW M road vehicle ever made, with a maximum system output of 738 horsepower. It combines a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery.

What is the highest horsepower car in the world?

The Devel Sixteen has 5,007 horsepower, the highest in the world. However, it has not been mass-produced yet.

Can a car have 5,000 horsepower?

The Devel Sixteen has the highest recorded horsepower in a car. The track-only hypercar has a 12.3-litre V16 engine that produces 5,007 horsepower and 3757 lb-ft of torque.

The highest-horsepower cars in the world are primarily hypercars, boasting incredible performance figures. These vehicles combine cutting-edge technology, advanced aerodynamics, and robust engines to achieve top speeds.

Legit.ng recently published an article ranking the world's most expensive cars. These vehicles offer high performance, state-of-the-art craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology.

This devotion to craftsmanship creates bespoke luxury vehicles that cost a pretty penny. Read on for details of the most expensive cars and their owners.

