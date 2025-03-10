Pathfinder Races: all the races in pathfinder and their capabilities explained

Pathfinder is one of the most detailed tabletop RPGs, offering various character customisation options. One of the most significant choices a player makes is selecting a race. All playable Pathfinder races come with unique abilities, traits, and characteristics that shape how the character interacts with the game world.

Each race in Pathfinder comes with unique abilities, traits, and characteristics. Photo: @iromonik_art, @phill_art, @drownowarts on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Each race provides unique ability score bonuses that influence ideal class choices.

Humans are the most flexible race, as their extra feat and skill points make them adaptable for any class.

Picking a race that aligns with your character’s class and backstory improves both mechanical effectiveness and immersion.

Playable Pathfinder races

Pathfinder races provide diverse options for character creation, each offering distinct bonuses and abilities that align with various playstyles. Unique racial traits, including darkvision, resistances, and innate spellcasting, allow players to customise their characters to fit specific roles.

Choosing the right race enhances not only mechanical performance but also the role-playing experience, adding depth and immersion to the game.

Aasimar

Aasimar are essentially humans, but their ancestry includes some kind of celestial or angelic being. Photo: @zephyrbug on Instagram

Aasimars are celestial descendants, blessed with divine heritage that grants them natural resistances and strong spellcasting potential. They receive bonuses to Wisdom and Charisma, darkvision, and resistances to acid, cold, and electricity.

Their divine connection makes them excellent Paladins, Clerics, and Oracles. Aasimars also gain access to racial abilities that enhance healing and light-based magic.

Dhampir

Dhampirs' ability to siphon life from enemies makes them dangerous in melee combat. Photo: @PathfinderCRPG on Facebook

Dhampirs are the offspring of vampires and mortals, inheriting dark powers and undead resilience. They gain bonuses to Dexterity and Charisma but suffer penalties when healing through positive energy.

With darkvision, resistances to mind-affecting effects, and a natural bite attack, they excel as Sorcerers, Rogues, and Antipaladins. Their ability to siphon life from enemies makes them dangerous in melee combat.

Dwarf

Dwarves excel at jobs other races find tedious, but also have a great love of exploration and discovery. Photo: @WayneReynoldsArtworks on Facebook

Dwarves are sturdy and resilient, known for their deep connection to the earth and exceptional craftsmanship. They gain bonuses to Constitution and Wisdom, darkvision, and resistance to magic and poison.

Their slow movement is countered by stability, making them strong choices for Fighters, Clerics, and Paladins. Dwarves are also proficient with warhammers and axes, further enhancing their combat prowess.

Elf

Elves are proficient with longbows, long swords, and short bows, along with finesse melee weapons. Photo: @NicoleCadetFantasyArt on Facebook

Elves are agile and have high intelligence, excelling in magic and precision-based combat. They receive bonuses to Dexterity and Intelligence, darkvision, and resistance to enchantments.

Proficiency with bows and longswords makes them ideal for Rangers, Wizards, and Magi. Their keen senses and natural spell affinity make them dangerous opponents at range or in arcane combat.

Gnome

Gnomes are also naturally resistant to illusions, further enhancing their magical talents. Photo: @paizo on Facebook

Gnomes are curious and eccentric, often gifted with innate magical abilities. They gain bonuses to Constitution and Charisma, low-light vision, and an affinity for illusion spells.

Their small stature grants them an advantage in stealth and dexterity-based actions, making them great Bards, Sorcerers, and Alchemists. Gnomes are also naturally resistant to illusions, further enhancing their magical talents.

Half-Elf

Half-elves combine human and elven traits, but are usually never truly welcome in either society. Photo: @eirawan.art on Instagram

Half-Elves inherit the best traits of both humans and elves, making them highly adaptable. They receive a bonus to any ability score of choice, darkvision, and resistance to sleep effects.

Their versatility makes them excellent Bards, Rangers, and Sorcerers. With a natural bonus to Perception and diplomacy, they fit into both combat and social encounters with ease.

Half-Orc

Half-Orcs have a variety of abilities, including high mental capabilities. Photo: @paizo on Facebook

Half-Orcs are strong and fierce warriors, combining human adaptability with orcish toughness. They gain a bonus to any ability score of choice, darkvision, and the ability to fight for one more round when reduced to 0 HP.

Their immense strength and durability make them ideal Barbarians, Fighters, and Clerics. With access to orc weapons and intimidation bonuses, they thrive in combat-heavy situations.

Halfling

Halflings are skilled acrobats, making them challenging to catch. Photo: @WayneReynoldsArtworks on Facebook

Halflings are nimble and lucky, excelling in agility-based roles. They receive bonuses to Dexterity and Charisma, along with a racial bonus to saving throws and small size advantages.

Their natural affinity for stealth and mobility makes them perfect Rogues, Bards, and Sorcerers. Halflings are also skilled in acrobatics and perception, making them hard to catch or surprise.

Human

Humans are the most civilised race with a variety of ethnicities. Photo: @michaelhowearts on Instagram

Humans are the most adaptable race in Pathfinder, excelling in any role they choose. They receive a bonus to any ability score, an extra feat at level 1, and additional skill points per level.

This flexibility makes them well-suited for any class, from Fighters to Wizards. Their lack of innate weaknesses ensures they remain one of the most popular characters for players.

Kitsune

Kitsune are known for their love of both trickery and art. Photo: @aasphaloth on Instagram

Kitsune are fox-like shapeshifters with a natural affinity for trickery and magic. They receive bonuses to Dexterity and Charisma, low-light vision, and the ability to change shape.

Their agility and cunning make them excellent Rogues, Sorcerers, and Bards. With unique racial feats and abilities focused on deception, they are master tricksters in any campaign.

Oread

Oreads have natural resistances to acid and energy attacks. Photo: @PathfinderCRPG on Facebook

Oreads are earth-touched beings with elemental heritage, granting them great endurance and durability. They gain bonuses to Strength and Wisdom, darkvision, and natural armour that enhances their defences.

Their slow but powerful nature makes them ideal Monks, Druids, and Fighters. Oreads also have abilities related to stone and earth, making them valuable in underground or mountainous settings.

Tiefling

Tieflings are often distrusted and feared for this evil lineage. Photo: @WayneReynoldsArtworks on Facebook

Tieflings are the offspring of fiendish bloodlines, giving them demonic traits and resistances. They receive bonuses to Dexterity and Intelligence, darkvision, and resistances to fire, cold, and electricity.

Their infernal nature makes them excellent Rogues, Magi, and Sorcerers. Tieflings also have access to racial spell-like abilities that enhance their trickery and survivability.

What races are in Pathfinder?

Pathfinder includes a variety of races such as Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Gnomes, Halflings, Half-Orcs, Half-Elves, Tieflings, Aasimars, Dhampirs, Kitsune, Oreads, and many more.

What is the best race in Pathfinder?

There is no single best race in Pathfinder, as the best choice depends on your character's class and playstyle. However, Humans are often considered the most versatile due to their bonus feat and extra skill points.

What are Pathfinder races that can fly?

Some races, like Strix and Tengu, have flight capabilities, while others, like Aasimars and Tieflings, can gain flight through racial abilities or feats.

What races are legal in Pathfinder Society?

Pathfinder Society allows core races such as Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Gnomes, Halflings, Half-Orcs, and Half-Elves, along with a selection of additional races depending on campaign rulings.

Does Pathfinder have a Dragonborn race?

Pathfinder does not have a direct equivalent to Dungeons & Dragons' Dragonborn, but it features the Kobold and Dragon-descended Sorcerer bloodlines, which offer similar thematic elements.

Are there Changelings in Pathfinder?

Yes, Changelings exist in Pathfinder as the offspring of hags and mortals, possessing supernatural abilities and an affinity for magic.

What is the most beginner-friendly race?

Humans are often the most beginner-friendly race due to their flexibility in ability scores, extra feat, and additional skill points, making them adaptable to any class.

Which races have the best role-playing potential?

All races have strong role-playing potential, but Tieflings, Dhampirs, and Kitsune provide especially rich lore and story opportunities due to their supernatural backgrounds and cultural complexities.

Choosing a race in Pathfinder is an essential part of character creation. Each race has strengths and weaknesses that can complement different class choices. Whether you are looking to build a powerful spell caster, a resilient warrior, or a stealthy rogue, understanding racial abilities will help you optimize your character for the best gameplay experience.

