Nations in parts of the globe buckle under the weight of interstate wars, with humanity paying the ultimate price

In Eastern Europe, Russia’s relentless invasion of Ukraine rages on, while in the Gaza Strip, a surprise strike by Palestine’s Hamas in October 2023 ignited an inferno of war with Israel, trapping civilians in an unending nightmare

Remarkably, such cross-country conflicts have been avoided in the West African subregion; Legit.ng analyses how this was made possible

FCT, Abuja - Around the late 15th century, countries within Africa were often fighting themselves, but that is not the case anymore.

While in this era, devastating conflicts have been witnessed between countries from the same subregion, war among West African countries is, impressively, absent. Since independence in the late 1950s, the region’s countries have not gone to war with one another – except for a minor armed confrontation between Mali and Burkina Faso in 1985.

Beyond the shores of West Africa, there was the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the Israeli–Palestinian battle, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In Europe, particularly, there have been more than 25 interstate conflicts since 1945.

When interstate war escalates, the human cost continues to rise, with huge death toll, injuries, and displacements. Any path to peace must be consultative, hence, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) long chose diplomacy.

Founded in 1975 in Lagos, Nigeria, the 12-member nation regional bloc boasts significant successes in peace—albeit not without its challenges. How are ECOWAS countries able to avoid wars between themselves despite emerging challenges? Legit.ng throws light on the feat.

ECOWAS’ philosophy of non-aggression

Legit.ng reports that the principle of non-aggression is a cornerstone of relations among ECOWAS countries, shaping their interactions and fostering a sense of community. By adhering to this norm, member states have developed a collective identity and a war-free subregion built on shared values of 'Pan-West Africanism'. This ideology promotes West African brotherliness, unity, and solidarity, providing a foundation for the region's commitment to harmonious cooperation.

When ECOWAS was established 50 years ago, it was primarily to address economic challenges facing the region and promote “collective self-sufficiency for its member states.” However, the body has since expanded its mandate to include conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Realising that conflict and insecurity were major obstacles to economic development, ECOWAS developed its main conflict prevention and management frameworks and tools, namely the Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security (1999) and the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance (2001).

ECOWAS member states adhere to the scheme, a tool that prevents interstate wars. They embrace diplomatic overtures and have mechanisms for peaceful resolution—even during times of forceful military takeovers. For example, in 2023, ECOWAS sent a mission to Niamey, Niger Republic, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), a former military ruler of Nigeria, to help restore constitutional order after a coup that happened on July 26 of that year. A year earlier, West Africa's main political and economic bloc had sent Mahamadou Issoufou, the recipient of the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for leadership, to Burkina Faso to mediate in the country’s coup.

ECOWAS’ peaceful settlement inclination

ECOWAS has developed a comparative advantage in the area of peace-keeping and peace enforcement, and has become a model for the continent.

The organisation has a formidable record in its efforts to promote peace in a particularly turbulent region. It has been arguably the most sought-after African regional economic body in the field of peace and security in the past 34 years and has reacted to crises systematically which has yielded diplomatic results.

Dr Sulaimon Adigun Muse, a senior lecturer in the department of poltiical science education, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Nigeria, in an interview with Legit.ng, hinged ECOWAS' peacebuilding initiatives on "the commitment of its founding fathers".

Muse, the president of the Global Academy of Political Entrepreneurship and Leadership (GAPEL), said:

"The feeling is that there is no gain in having war. Governments are building relationships. Instead of having war, let us discuss.

"Even when some countries pulled out of ECOWAS, because of the mature manner with which it has been handled by the ECOWAS leadership, it has also reduced the tension among West African countries."

Applauding the regional integration that ECOWAS has been able to achieve, Muse reasoned that the absence of ECOWAS might have plunged West Africa into a state of anarchy.

"For instance, we have a good number of Nigerians that are from Osun state that are residing in Ivory Coast (also called Côte d'Ivoire). As a matter of fact, Ejigbo in Osun state could be tagged a French city in Nigeria. The city holds deep connections to Francophone countries in West Africa, especially Ivory Coast. That is to tell you the internal integration that has been embedded in the ECOWAS subregion.

"If you say you are going to war against one West African country, when you remember that you also have your compatriots in those countries, you tend to give it a second thought.

"So, ECOWAS has helped in ensuring peace in the region."

