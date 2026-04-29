Opta's Supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid played a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the second semi-final

This follows a thrilling nine-goal encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on Tuesday

Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal and Atletico Madrid played a 1-1 draw.

The encounter between the two sides at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano played out as expected by the fans, with both teams going for a conservative approach.

Diego Simeone reacts during Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Photo by Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the first half, and Julian Alvarez returned the favour in the second half.

Both sides had other opportunities to win the match, but failed to take them, and the first leg ended in a draw, setting up an interesting match at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the UEFA Champions League winner after the first legs of the semi-final were played.

Arsenal now has 76% of reaching the final, up from 72% before the match. Atletico’s chance of reaching the final dipped to 24%, while their chance of winning dropped to 7.8%.

Bayern Munich’s chance of winning dropped by 2% to 22%, while Paris Saint-Germain’s chance of winning moved up by a little below 1% to 30.13%.

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in London, while Bayern Munich will welcome PSG to the Allianz Arena.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Mysterious cat predicts Atletico vs Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

The feline oracle backed Atletico for a win and could have been so if Los Rojiblancos, particularly Ademola Lookman, had utilised their chances.

Source: Legit.ng