A Nigerian man disclosed how he graduated as the best student at Rivers State University, but had a change of career after graduation

Despite his academic success and being the best graduating student in his department, he did not secure a corporate job and became a dispatch rider

He spoke about the future of his career path, stirring reactions among those who watched the video on social media

A young Nigerian man, Oron Godswill Edwin, has moved many to tears after sharing his journey from being a top-tier academic achiever to now a well-known dispatch rider.

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Oron disclosed that he was the best graduating student in his department at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

A best graduating student, who now is a dispatch rider, has shared his story. Photo credit: orongodswill/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He also discussed his school life and struggles funding his academics by himself. According to him, during his university days, he worked as a night-shift security guard, where he would often read for exams while on duty.

He said:

"There were days I’d have two exam papers and still go for my night shift security job. I would be at the back of the post reading, and my supervisor would come and say, 'Oron, Oron! You are here reading? What if a thief climbs the fence at the back and something gets stolen? What will you say?' He wasn't necessarily against me, but he was trying to protect the job because if anything went wrong, it would affect everyone."

Best graduating student-turned-dispatch rider speaks on life

Despite Oron's academic standpoint and success, he did not receive a corporate job offer, and that was when he became a dispatch rider. To make the most out of it, he turned his daily hustle into a brand by vlogging his deliveries, which also gained him international followers.

A Rivers State University best graduating student speaks about his future career as a dispatch rider. Photo credit: orongodswill/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said:

"I became popular on social media in Port Harcourt and even globally through my 'Scenic Rides.' I created 'Scenic Ride'—it’s like a city directory and a vlog of my daily hustle. I’d show people around, saying, 'Country people, how are you? Look at where I am, I’m at Creek Road Market in our Port Harcourt, Nigeria.'

Then people started commenting from places like Canada, saying, 'Please, can you show me Sangana? That’s where my mother and I used to go to the market.' I realised that these scenic rides were what people wanted, so I stayed consistent."

Speaking about his future plans, he stated that he aims to expand his current operation into a major national logistics firm in Nigeria.

Reactions as BG student becomes dispatch rider

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below.

chy_dnma_ said:

"Kia!!!!! Please, Lord let all his hardwork pay off."

tolu_alayeluwa said:

"God bless his hussling."

deyontino_sport said:

"You're brilliant 👏. Congratulations on your effort. May God bless your hussle ijn amen 🙏."

ebiye.degi said:

"Our De. 2018 BGS. Keep going bro👏"

equereofonime said:

"God bless your hustle...songidem awode itiaba."

Watch the interview video below:

First-class graduate selling phone accessories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University first-class graduate who sells phone accessories for a living has opened up about why he chose that line of business after graduation.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young man bared it all on how he ventured into entrepreneurship, with a thought-provoking message to future first-class graduates

Source: Legit.ng