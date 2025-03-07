The ADC tier list is ranked on the ADC champions' current strength and effectiveness in the current meta. The top-tier champions are considered the best choices for the ADC role at that time. Discover the best ADC champions to play in League of Legend.

League of Legends: Wild Rift (LOL) themed coloured lantern launched by Tencent Games at the 2025 Yuyuan Garden Year of the Snake Lantern Festival in Shanghai, China. Photo: CFOTO

Key takeaways

The ADC tier list ranks all the Attack Damage Carry (ADC) champions in a game like League of Legends .

. Attack Damage Carry commonly, known as the Marksman, is the primary form of physical damage hitting champion on your team.

The ultimate ADC tier list for League of Legends

Players can refer to an ADC tier list to select the best champion that suits their playstyle and the current meta while playing in the bottom lane. Below are the best ADC champions to play in League of Legends.

Miss Fortune

ADC Tier list: the best champions to play in League of Legends ADC. Photo: @leagueoflegends (modified by author)

Miss Fortune, the Bounty Hunter is among the best ADC players in the League of Legends. She is a powerful ADC in the bot lane. She is known for her powerful ultimate and lane dominance, where she truly shines when paired with the right support. Some of the best supports synergising exceptionally with her are Thresh, Senna, Janna, Leona, and Vel'Koz.

She's a lane bully who can dish out tons of bursts with her ultimate and poke extremely efficiently with her Double Up (Q). Laura Bailey voices Miss Fortune in the video game, League of Legends. She is known for her looks and ruthlessness.

Jinx

Jinx cosplayer from League of Legends poses during the 56th Lucca Comics & Games 2022 in Lucca, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Jinx stands out because her gameplay matches her chaotic "loose cannon" persona. She is a hyper-carry who can snowball quickly and take over the game. To maximise Jinx's potential as the best ADC, you need a build that complements her chaotic playstyle.

The current meta offers Jinx Absolute Focus, Coup de Grace, Gathering Storm, Legend: Bloodline, Lethal Tempo, and Presence of Mind as the best runes.

Twitch

Twitch is also among the best ADC champions in LOL. He is a late-game Dragon Lane hyper-carry. He is also known as an assassin because of his Ambush, which allows him to be camouflaged and move around the map without being seen. Likewise, he is famous for his stealthy gameplay and devastating late-game power.

Twitch thrives on spreading chaos among enemies with his poison-based abilities. With proper positioning and Spray and Pray, Twitch can single-handedly turn the tide of team fights by dealing consistent damage to multiple enemies.

Caitlyn

Prestige commander Caitlyn against a a clock background, holding weapon. Photo: @LeagueOfLegends

Caitlyn is an ADC champion known for her ability to inflict high damage with her ranged attacks and for her traps, which can be used to control the battlefield and protect allies. She can attack enemies from a distance which allows her to avoid taking damage and also allows her to attack enemies who may be hiding behind minions or other objects. Additionally, she can control the crowd.

Kai'sa

ADC Tier list: the best champions to play in League of Legends ADC. Photo: @hottoyscollectibles (modified by author)

Kai'sa also ranks top on the League of Legends tier list. She is known as the Daughter of the Void. Her hybrid playstyle, combining magic and attack damage, makes her a unique marksman who can adapt to various situations. Kai'sa is a dynamic choice for players seeking a high-impact champion with flexibility.

She can be both a tank destroyer, and a decimator of squishier champions depending on which build she opts for.

Who is the best ADC champion in League of Legends?

Miss Fortune is one of the best ADC champions in League of Legends mainly for the starters due to her ease of use and strong poke potential.

Who is the top 1 ADC in League of Legends?

Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao is widely regarded as the greatest ADC player in the history of League of Legends.

The LOL ADC tier list acts as a guide to help players access the strength and viability of ADC champions in League of Legends. These ADC have been categorised into a specific category from S to C. The above best ADC champions in the League of Legends will help you make informed champion selections based on the current meta, maximising your chances of success.

