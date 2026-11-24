The Commonwealth Scholarship gives Nigerian students a fully funded route to a master's or PhD at a UK university, with tuition, airfare, and living costs all covered. This article explains the types available, who qualifies, what the scholarship pays, and the step-by-step application process for Nigerians.

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Key takeaways

Nigerian graduates can apply for a fully funded one-year master's degree in the UK through the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship , with the 2027/28 round opened on 10 November 2026.

, with the 2027/28 round opened on 10 November 2026. The current application deadline is 8 December 2026 at 4 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. Nigerian time).

at 4 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. Nigerian time). Each scholarship covers full tuition fees, an approved return airfare, and a monthly stipend of £1,712 (or £2,000 at London-area universities).

(or £2,000 at London-area universities). Shared Scholarship applicants need at least a Second Class Upper (2:1) , or a 2:2 plus a relevant postgraduate qualification.

, or a 2:2 plus a relevant postgraduate qualification. The scholarship carries no application fee, and paying any agent to secure an award is a red flag of fraud.

Commonwealth scholarship for Nigerian students: an overview

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is one of three master's programmes offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC). The CSC provides the UK government scholarship scheme, led by international development objectives, within the framework of the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP).

Administered by the CSC and funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the scholarship represents one of the most direct pathways to a fully funded UK postgraduate degree for Nigerian students.

The scholarship targets talented postgraduate students from least developed and middle-income Commonwealth countries, including fragile and conflict-affected states. The CSC particularly seeks people who have not previously studied for a year or more in a high-income country and who could not otherwise afford UK study.

Types of Commonwealth scholarship available to Nigerians

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Nigeria is on the CSC's eligible-country lists for the Commonwealth Master's Scholarship, Commonwealth PhD Scholarship and Commonwealth Shared Scholarship, and Nigerians can also seek a Commonwealth Professional Fellowship. The split-site PhD and distance learning scholarships are paused, with no programme in 2026 or 2027.

The most relevant for Nigerian applicants are:

Commonwealth Shared Scholarship : a fully funded programme supporting talented students who want to study a one-year full-time master's in the UK.

: a fully funded programme supporting talented students who want to study a one-year full-time master's in the UK. Commonwealth Master's Scholarship : applied for through a nominating body and CSC Central. For Nigeria, the CSC lists the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) of the Federal Ministry of Education as the national nominating agency.

: applied for through a nominating body and CSC Central. For Nigeria, the CSC lists the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) of the Federal Ministry of Education as the national nominating agency. Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarship : allows students to earn a master's degree from top UK universities, online and part-time, without relocating. The CSC has paused it, with no programme in 2026 or 2027.

: allows students to earn a master's degree from top UK universities, online and part-time, without relocating. The CSC has paused it, with no programme in 2026 or 2027. Commonwealth Split-Site Scholarship: for Nigerian PhD students enrolled at a Nigerian university who want to spend up to 12 months at a UK university. The CSC has paused it, with no programme in 2026 or 2027.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship, applicants must be citizens of or have refugee status in an eligible Commonwealth country and be permanently resident there.

Applicants must also not have studied or worked for more than one academic year in a high-income country and must be unable to afford to study in the UK without the scholarship. By September 2027, they must also hold at least an upper second-class (2:1) first degree or a lower second-class degree plus a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a master's).

Applicants on the FSB/CSFP route (Master's and PhD) must also meet these requirements set by Nigeria's Federal Scholarship Board:

Master's category applicants must hold a first degree with at least a Second Class Upper Division .

. PhD applicants need a relevant master's degree plus at least a Second Class Lower in their first degree and a supporting statement from a prospective UK supervisor.

plus at least a Second Class Lower in their first degree and a supporting statement from a prospective UK supervisor. Evidence of NYSC (a discharge or exemption certificate) and admission into at least two UK institutions is required.

is required. Applicants cannot apply if they are currently enrolled at a UK institution, have previously held a Commonwealth Scholarship, or are applying from outside Nigeria.

What the scholarship covers

Unlike scholarships that offer only partial tuition support, the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship covers approved tuition fees in full, return airfare, and a monthly allowance to support students' living expenses.

Benefit Amount/Detail Tuition fees Paid in full, with no contribution required from the scholar Monthly stipend (outside London) £1,712 per month Monthly stipend (London universities) £2,000 per month Return airfare Approved economy-class flight from Nigeria to the UK Thesis/dissertation grant Available where applicable Study travel grant. For study-related travel within the UK or overseas

Family allowances (£622 a month for the first child and £154 a month for the second and third child under 16) are paid only to widowed, divorced or single-parent scholars whose children live with them in the UK, and they are a contribution rather than full coverage. The scholarship does not cover dependants' airfare.

The two application routes for Nigerians

Nigerian applicants sometimes confuse the two Commonwealth routes. The Shared Scholarship is recruited directly through UK universities. It is separate from the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) handled by the Federal Ministry of Education, whose deadline for the 2027/28 cycle was 20 October 2026.

For the FSB/CSFP route (Master's and PhD scholarships), the invitation is issued by the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) of the Federal Ministry of Education. All applications must be submitted through the Electronic Application System, and applicants must register on the EAS portal, complete the application form online, and upload scanned copies of required documents.

Warning: fsbn.com.ng is not listed as an official Federal Scholarship Board website, so do not register or enter personal details there. Official information is published at education.gov.ng.

How to apply for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship

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Unlike some scholarship programmes, the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is offered through selected UK universities and approved master's programmes. Applicants must apply for admission to an eligible course and submit a separate scholarship application through the CSC's online application system.

Follow these steps:

Choose an approved course. Visit the CSC's eligible courses page to identify approved master's programmes and participating UK universities. Apply for university admission. Apply for admission to your chosen master's programme and meet the university's requirements. Applying for the scholarship does not automatically guarantee admission. Register on CSC Central. Create an account on the CSC's online application system, CSC Central. This is the only platform that accepts scholarship applications, and the CSC does not accept paper applications. Complete the application form. Fill in personal details, academic history, employment background, award objectives, five-year career plans, and a Development Impact statement. Upload supporting documents. Upload all required supporting documents and arrange for referees to submit their references through CSC Central before the deadline.

Candidates can apply for more than one course and to more than one university but may only accept one offer of a Commonwealth Shared Scholarship.

Required documents

Valid Nigerian passport or national identity document

or national identity document Official university transcripts and degree certificates

and degree certificates NYSC discharge or exemption certificate (for the FSB/CSFP route)

or exemption certificate (for the FSB/CSFP route) Two academic or professional references submitted via CSC Central

Personal statement covering study goals and development impact

covering study goals and development impact Official translations and evaluation documents for applicants with foreign certificates

FAQ

Is Nigeria eligible for the Commonwealth Scholarship?

As Nigeria is a full member of the Commonwealth, Nigerian citizens who meet the academic and financial criteria are fully eligible to apply. Nigeria is among the 43 countries eligible for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship programme, alongside Ghana, Kenya, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Rwanda, and other qualifying Commonwealth countries.

What is the difference between the Shared Scholarship and the Master's Scholarship?

With the Shared Scholarship, you apply through the university course and CSC Central with no nominator required. The Master's Scholarship requires an application through a nominator (usually a national agency) and CSC Central. Each university selects its Shared Scholarship candidates, and the CSC then confirms they meet the eligibility rules.

Can I apply for the Commonwealth Scholarship directly without the Federal Scholarship Board?

For the Master's and PhD routes, you must apply and be formally nominated through the FSB before your application is forwarded to the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission. However, the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is a CSC Master's scholarship for selected one-year courses at participating UK universities. You apply through the university, not a national nominating agency.

What courses are eligible for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship?

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is not an unrestricted award that can be used for any master's degree at any British university. The list of eligible courses for 2027/28 is published on the CSC website, with university contact details. MBA programmes are excluded.

How many scholarships are available?

Media reports citing the Commission put the expected number at around 180 new Shared Scholarships for 2027/28, but the CSC's Shared Scholarship page gives no total. The figure is an estimate, and the final number depends on approved university courses and the selection process.

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Source: Legit.ng