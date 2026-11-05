JAMB subject combination for biochemistry courses, the best universities, and other requirements
Choosing the right JAMB subject combination for biochemistry courses is the first step towards securing admission in Nigeria. This article covers the correct UTME subjects, O-Level requirements, direct entry routes, top universities offering the programme, and answers to the most common reader questions.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- JAMB subject combination for biochemistry courses
- O'Level requirements for biochemistry
- Direct entry requirements for biochemistry
- How many years does it take to study biochemistry in Nigeria?
- Best universities for biochemistry in Nigeria
- Is biochemistry a professional course in Nigeria?
- Can I switch from biochemistry to medicine or nursing in Nigeria?
- FAQs
- What is the JAMB subject combination for biochemistry in Nigeria?
- Which school is best for biochemistry in Nigeria?
- How many years does it take to study biochemistry in Nigeria?
- Can I combine WAEC and NECO results for biochemistry admission?
- What careers can I pursue with a biochemistry degree in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- The JAMB UTME subjects for biochemistry are Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, and all four are compulsory.
- Candidates must have five O-Level credits — including English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — obtained in at most two sittings.
- Direct entry applicants can gain 200-Level admission via A-Levels, ND, or NCE in a relevant science discipline.
- The University of Ibadan ranks first in Nigeria for biochemistry and 14th in Africa.
- Biochemistry is not classified as a professional course in Nigeria the way Medicine is, but it remains a strong foundation for postgraduate study and research careers.
JAMB subject combination for biochemistry courses
UTME candidates applying for biochemistry must register and sit for Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — all four subjects are mandatory for biochemistry in Nigerian universities.
Mathematics is needed in WAEC but not in JAMB, while Physics is needed in both — a distinction that confuses many students.
Why these four subjects?
Biology and Chemistry are the core science subjects for biochemistry, while Physics or Mathematics serves as a supporting subject. Most institutions, however, standardise on Physics rather than Mathematics for UTME purposes.
Always verify your combination on the official JAMB portal before completing your registration, as individual universities occasionally state slight variations in their brochure entries.
O'Level requirements for biochemistry
Candidates must obtain five credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, or an equivalent examination.
Credit-level passes must be in at least five subjects in not more than two sittings, including English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics in SSCE/NECO or their equivalent.
Some schools, such as Obafemi Awolowo University, also accept Agricultural Science in place of Biology—always check your target institution's brochure.
Direct entry requirements for biochemistry
For the B.Sc. degree in biochemistry, courses last three years for direct-entry students and four years for those admitted through the entrance examination.
Direct-entry candidates may be considered for 200-level admission if they have an ND or HND in biochemistry, Science Laboratory Technology, or a related science programme (subject to institutional approval) and meet the standard O-Level requirements.
Direct entry candidates are also required to have obtained the General Certificate of Education at Advanced Level, or the Higher School Certificate at Principal Level, in Chemistry and Biology — or Plant Science and Biotechnology, or Zoology and Environmental Biology — plus credits in either Mathematics or Physics.
Additionally, candidates with good passes in Biology and Chemistry at NCE level and upper credit at ND from recognised polytechnics shall be admitted into a three-year direct entry programme.
How to apply via direct entry
- Purchase the JAMB Direct Entry form from the JAMB portal.
- Select biochemistry as your preferred course and choose an accredited university.
- Upload your A-Level, NCE, or ND certificate alongside your O-Level results.
- Await the institution's Post-UTME or direct entry screening date.
How many years does it take to study biochemistry in Nigeria?
The B.Sc. biochemistry degree is a rigorous four-year undergraduate programme that explores the molecular foundations of life. Direct entry students complete the same qualification in three years by entering at 200 Level.
The curriculum aligns with the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (NUC-CCMAS) for undergraduate biochemistry education in Nigeria.
Best universities for biochemistry in Nigeria
The best cities to study biochemistry in Nigeria based on the number of universities and their ranks are Ibadan, Nsukka, Ife, and Zaria. The table below summarises the top institutions by research ranking and estimated annual fees.
University
Type
EduRank (Nigeria)
Estimated Annual Fees (₦)
University of Ibadan (UI)
Federal
#1
30,000 – 135,000
University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
Federal
#2
40,000 – 90,000
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Federal
#3
35,000 – 145,000
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
Federal
#4
25,000 – 80,000
Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
Federal
#5
25,000 – 100,000
University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Federal
#6
95,000 – 110,000
University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
Federal
#8
30,000 – 150,000
Fee ranges sourced from Edubase.ng and are estimates — always confirm directly with the institution.
The University of Ibadan ranks first in Nigeria for biochemistry, 14th in Africa, and 933rd worldwide for the subject, with an acceptance rate of 11%.
For the 2026/2027 admission cycle, UI set a uniform aggregate cut-off mark of 51.25 for biochemistry across the merit, catchment area, and Educationally Less Developed States categories. UI's general JAMB cut-off is 200 for 2026, though Basic Medical Sciences courses—which include biochemistry—require scores of 220 and above.
Obafemi Awolowo University ranks third in Nigeria for biochemistry and 33rd in Africa, with a 7% acceptance rate and about 32,480 students enrolled.
Is biochemistry a professional course in Nigeria?
Biochemistry does not have the same straightforward professional pathway as courses such as Medicine, Nursing, or Medical Laboratory Science.
In Nigerian universities, biochemistry is generally offered as a B.Sc. degree, and the National Universities Commission includes it among the science programmes covered under its Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards.
Biochemistry is a good course in Nigeria, offering diverse career opportunities across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, academia, and research — common roles include laboratory scientist, toxicologist, quality control analyst, and research assistant.
It provides a strong foundation, especially for those aiming for careers in research, pharmaceuticals, or as a stepping stone to professional degrees like Medicine—though the direct job market for B.Sc. graduates is competitive and often requires postgraduate degrees or professional certifications to secure high-paying roles.
Can I switch from biochemistry to medicine or nursing in Nigeria?
Switching to medicine
You can change from biochemistry to medicine and surgery within or across universities through direct entry or course transfer.
As of January 2026, the NUC and individual universities have streamlined inter-departmental transfer and direct entry requirements to ensure only the most academically rigorous students make the switch.
Some universities accept graduates with Second Class Honours from programmes such as physiology, biochemistry, physiotherapy, pharmacology, and zoology for direct entry into medicine. Always contact your target university's admissions office to confirm, as policies differ by institution.
Switching to nursing
Most universities accept students with at least a Second Class Upper in relevant courses—including Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Medical Laboratory Science—for admission to study nursing; some schools accept Second Class Lower, though this reduces your chances of admission.
Biochemistry sits within the basic medical sciences, meaning graduates are qualified to apply for direct entry into nursing at 200 Level, or they can start afresh at a state school of nursing.
FAQs
What is the JAMB subject combination for biochemistry in Nigeria?
The UTME subject combination for biochemistry is Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — the same combination required for courses such as Medicine and Surgery, Nursing Science, and Microbiology. Ensure you select all four during JAMB registration.
Which school is best for biochemistry in Nigeria?
The University of Ibadan ranks first in Nigeria and 14th in Africa for biochemistry research performance. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University follow closely. Your choice should also consider tuition fees, acceptance rates, and proximity to laboratories or industry partners relevant to your career goals.
How many years does it take to study biochemistry in Nigeria?
For the B.Sc. degree in biochemistry, courses run for four years for students entering through UTME and pre-degree programmes, and three years for direct entry students. After graduation, many students pursue an M.Sc. or PhD to access higher-level research and academic roles.
Can I combine WAEC and NECO results for biochemistry admission?
Yes. Most Nigerian universities allow candidates to combine results from two different examination sittings—for example, one WAEC and one NECO sitting—as long as you have all five required credits. You must have at least five credits in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, and the subjects must meet your chosen institution's biochemistry requirements.
What careers can I pursue with a biochemistry degree in Nigeria?
Students with a biochemistry degree are prepared for careers in biomedical sciences, industries, food science, environmental monitoring, and academic research. Other possible directions include quality control, quality assurance, public health, bioinformatics, and biotechnology.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.