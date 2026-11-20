BUK's management announced a total ban on signing-out activities by graduating students across its campuses

The university prohibited the wearing of defaced clothing, use of paint on the body, and public disturbances linked to celebrations

BUK directed security personnel to arrest any student found violating the new directive

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has placed an immediate ban on signing-out activities and the unauthorised use of academic gowns by graduating students on its campuses.

The university's spokesperson, Lamara Garba, confirmed the development in a statement published through the university bulletin.

"The University Management has observed with concern the increasing trend of 'signing-out' activities by graduating students on campus," Garba said in the statement, Premium Times reported.

What BUK has prohibited

The ban covers a range of activities that students have commonly associated with end-of-year celebrations. These include wearing defaced clothing, applying paint, ink, or markers on the body or on university property, and causing public disturbances in the name of marking graduation.

BUK also addressed the growing practice of students donning academic gowns outside official ceremonies. "The use of academic gowns or any specialised attire by graduating students for taking photographs or staging unofficial celebrations within the campus is strictly prohibited. Academic gowns are reserved for authorised University ceremonies only," the statement said.

Sanctions and security enforcement

The university warned that any student or group caught violating the directive would face disciplinary action under existing rules and regulations. Management also reminded graduating students that BUK awards degrees to those found "worthy in character and in learning," and urged all finalists to carry themselves in a way that protects the institution's reputation.

Security personnel have been given direct instructions to enforce compliance and to arrest anyone who breaches the order. "By this notice, all students are advised to be guided accordingly," the management said.

Source: Legit.ng