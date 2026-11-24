University of Uyo Law Graduate Who Never Scored Below 4.0 Shows Off Final CGPA, Awards Won
- Uduak Wisdom, a University of Uyo law graduate, never recorded a CGPA below 4.0 throughout his entire degree
- The young man emerged as one of the top four graduating students in the Faculty of Law at UNIUYO
- Days after his graduation, Uduak took to X to share the full list of achievements he accumulated over his university career
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Uduak Wisdom, a law graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), has become a talking point on social media after revealing the remarkable academic and extracurricular record he built over the course of his degree. The young man, who studied in the Faculty of Law, graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.38 out of 5.00, capping off a university journey in which his GPA never dipped below 4.0 at any point.
Shortly after his graduation ceremony, Uduak took to his X account, @EsquireWheez, to document everything he had accomplished, from academic honours and leadership roles to internship experience and public speaking engagements.
University of Ibadan best graduating law student with 3.93 CGPA shares admission journey, study tips
Uduak Wisdom's achievements at University of Uyo
Writing on X, the University of Uyo graduate laid out his record in detail:
- 4x First Class GPA Holder
- Top 4 BGS (Male) Faculty of Law, UNIUYO
- Maintained a 4.0+/5.0 GPA throughout
- A grade on final essay
- 10 Awards
- 6+ leadership roles
- 3 reputable certificates
- 3 major projects
- 10+ speaking engagements
- 3 major internship roles
Uduak Wisdom's academic record and law degree
@EsquireWheez signed off the post with his name and qualification: "Uduak, Wisdom E." followed by "LLB," marking the formal close of his undergraduate chapter.
The post drew attention to both the consistency and the breadth of what he achieved. Maintaining a first-class GPA across four consecutive academic years while simultaneously holding over six leadership positions and completing three major internship roles is a combination that few graduating students can claim.
His final essay also earned him an A grade, contributing to a cumulative GPA of 4.38 out of 5.00 by the time he crossed the stage.
Read the post he shared below:
UNIUYO lady celebrates 4.43 CGPA at convocation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Uyo graduate who studied chemical engineering celebrated her convocation after earning a CGPA of 4.43 out of 5.00.
She shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony on social media, attracting congratulatory messages and reactions from many people.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng