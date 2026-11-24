Uduak Wisdom, a University of Uyo law graduate, never recorded a CGPA below 4.0 throughout his entire degree

The young man emerged as one of the top four graduating students in the Faculty of Law at UNIUYO

Days after his graduation, Uduak took to X to share the full list of achievements he accumulated over his university career

Uduak Wisdom, a law graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), has become a talking point on social media after revealing the remarkable academic and extracurricular record he built over the course of his degree. The young man, who studied in the Faculty of Law, graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.38 out of 5.00, capping off a university journey in which his GPA never dipped below 4.0 at any point.

Shortly after his graduation ceremony, Uduak took to his X account, @EsquireWheez, to document everything he had accomplished, from academic honours and leadership roles to internship experience and public speaking engagements.

University of Uyo best graduating Law student shares academic record. Photo Source: Twitter/EsquireWheez

Source: Twitter

Uduak Wisdom's achievements at University of Uyo

Writing on X, the University of Uyo graduate laid out his record in detail:

- 4x First Class GPA Holder

- Top 4 BGS (Male) Faculty of Law, UNIUYO

- Maintained a 4.0+/5.0 GPA throughout

- A grade on final essay

- 10 Awards

- 6+ leadership roles

- 3 reputable certificates

- 3 major projects

- 10+ speaking engagements

- 3 major internship roles

Uduak Wisdom's academic record and law degree

@EsquireWheez signed off the post with his name and qualification: "Uduak, Wisdom E." followed by "LLB," marking the formal close of his undergraduate chapter.

The post drew attention to both the consistency and the breadth of what he achieved. Maintaining a first-class GPA across four consecutive academic years while simultaneously holding over six leadership positions and completing three major internship roles is a combination that few graduating students can claim.

His final essay also earned him an A grade, contributing to a cumulative GPA of 4.38 out of 5.00 by the time he crossed the stage.

Read the post he shared below:

UNIUYO lady celebrates 4.43 CGPA at convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Uyo graduate who studied chemical engineering celebrated her convocation after earning a CGPA of 4.43 out of 5.00.

She shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony on social media, attracting congratulatory messages and reactions from many people.

Source: Legit.ng