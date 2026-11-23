John Obi Mikel spoke about both Chelsea and Manchester United's troubles after they each suffered heavy losses

Leeds United beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield

Mikel identified a shared defensive weakness between the two struggling clubs on his Obi One Podcast

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has compared the crises at Chelsea and Manchester United, saying the problems at Old Trafford run deeper and have lasted far longer than those at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds United defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, and Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield in Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge.

Mikel Obi speaks after Manchester United and Chelsea suffered heavy losses. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

The results left Chelsea eighth in the 2026/27 Premier League table and Manchester United in 19th place, deep inside the relegation zone, after 11 matches.

Mikel compares Chelsea and Man Utd

Mikel made the comparison between the two sides on his Obi One Podcast after a damaging weekend for both clubs.

"It's been a bad weekend for both teams, hasn't it? I think the crisis in your team has been going on; it's far deeper than what we have at Chelsea," Mikel said on the podcast.

“Yours has been going on for far longer than we have. So listen, both teams are struggling. Both clubs are struggling, and that's the reality of it today."

Defensive frailty at Chelsea and United

The Chelsea legend did not shy away from acknowledging similarities between the two sides, particularly in defence.

"I think you would agree that the biggest comparison between the two is that they are both terrible defensively," he said, while also noting how easy both teams are to play through.

"You can see that it's so easy to play through us. It's so easy to create chances against us, and this used to be the Manchester United problem," Mikel added.

"It was so easy to create chances with you guys. And now it's so easy when I watch our games, you know, teams play through us. They find it so easy to play through us."

He said the shift at Chelsea has been particularly painful to witness, given the club's past reputation for being hard to break down.

"It never used to be this way. It used to be very, very difficult to play through Chelsea, but now teams come, especially when they come to the bridge, they find it so easy to create chances, to score goals."

With Chelsea sitting mid-table and showing little sign of a coherent identity, questions are growing around manager Xabi Alonso, who has struggled to put his stamp on the club in the opening months of the campaign.

At Manchester United, Pochettino arrived from the United States with only about three days to work with his new squad before the Liverpool defeat, which may offer some early context for the scale of the result at Anfield.

Alonso identifies Chelsea’s problem

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso highlighted Chelsea’s problems after the humiliating defeat to Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish manager admitted that his team are in a fragile moment and must work hard enough to get themselves out of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng