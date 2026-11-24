Davido's Ghanaian representative, Sabi Boi, addressed the backlash over the singer's short set at Great Osama's concert during a TikTok Live session

Sabi Boi alleged that a payment dispute involving cash and gold led directly to Davido cutting his performance short

The rep also addressed reports that Great Osama was upset about not getting a photo with the Afrobeats star, offering a pointed explanation

Davido's Ghanaian representative, Sabi Boi, has spoken out on the growing controversy over the Afrobeats star's brief performance at an event organised by Great Osama, putting the blame squarely on an unresolved financial dispute.

During a TikTok Live session on November 23, 2026, Sabi Boi was direct about the situation.

Davido’s Ghanaian representative speaks on the alleged payment dispute with event organiser Great Osama following the concert controversy. Photo: davido/greatosama

Source: Instagram

"Osama owes us money. Don't make it look like he gave a million dollars or two million dollars; that man owes us money. Yes, he owes us money," he stated.

How the Davido-Osama payment deal broke down

According to Sabi Boi, the agreed arrangement required Osama to pay an initial deposit ahead of the show, with the remaining balance to be handed over once Davido arrived at the venue. That second payment, he alleged, never materialised as planned.

"The deal was that Osama paid some amount of money to us and the deal was, when we get there we would take the rest of the payment before he gets on stage," Sabi Boi explained.

He went on to allege that Osama attempted to settle the outstanding balance using gold rather than cash, but that the quantity he presented fell short of what had been negotiated.

"Osama is supposed to give us a certain amount of gold equivalent to the money he owes us. But what he brought is like, that is not what he was supposed to give us. What he brought was like he was trying to cheat us or something," Sabi Boi claimed.

He said this breakdown over the gold payment was the direct reason Davido performed only a handful of songs before departing.

"That's why the whole thing was that Davido had to perform a few songs and just leave because we had a deal and he didn't keep up to the deal," he added.

Davido’s representative makes fresh allegations against Great Osama over the singer’s performance and missing photograph at the Ghana event. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Sabi Boi addresses the photo controversy

Beyond the financial dispute, Sabi Boi also weighed in on circulating reports that Osama was dissatisfied about not securing a photograph with Davido on the night.

His explanation placed the responsibility on Osama's own conduct during the event.

He alleged that while Davido had already arrived and taken the stage, Osama was still at the venue entrance selling tickets, leaving his headline act without any personal welcome or engagement.

"When Davido got on stage, I think Osama was still at the gate selling tickets. He didn't even make time for the guest that he brought. I mean, stay with him and have a little chat, like have some low business chat or introduce yourself, like do something, brother," Sabi Boi said.

He suggested Osama's frustration over the missing photo, and his subsequent media appearances, stem from that same failure to show up as a host.

"That's why he didn't have a photo, and he's pissed at that. Yes, Osama is pissed; that's why he's granting interviews left and right," Sabi Boi alleged.

Watch Davido's rep speak in the TikTok video below:

Davido opens up about his friendship with Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido explained that he shares a close friendship with fellow singer Rema, despite the pair never recording a song together.

He said Rema often calls him for conversations that can last up to an hour, describing the younger singer as respectful and his Edo brother.

Davido also praised Rema’s success and left the door open for a possible musical collaboration in the future.

Source: Legit.ng