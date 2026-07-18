The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship is one of Nigeria's most comprehensive fully funded study-abroad awards. The NDDC opened applications for its 2026/2027 Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme, a scheme designed to support human resource development in the Niger Delta region. This article covers eligibility, what the scholarship pays for, how to apply, and how to check your shortlist status.

NDDC funds eligible Nigerians pursuing postgraduate studies at overseas universities fully. Photo: @OfficialNDDC (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The application portal opened on 23 March 2026 and closed on 19 April 2026.

The scholarship is fully funded , covering tuition, flights, visa, accommodation, and living expenses.

, covering tuition, flights, visa, accommodation, and living expenses. Applicants must be from one of the nine Niger Delta states , hold a minimum Second Class Upper degree, and be under 40 years old .

, hold a degree, and be . You must already hold an admission letter from a foreign university before applying.

from a foreign university before applying. The scholarship amount is based on the prevailing exchange rate of the Naira — no fixed sum is stated in advance.

About the NDDC scholarship

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established in 2000 with the mission of facilitating rapid, even, and sustainable development of the Niger Delta. The Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Programme empowers Niger Delta graduates with specialised skills to drive local content and national development, and promotes academic excellence and global competitiveness.

The NDDC states that the programme seeks to equip young people with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the Federal Government's local content programme and for global competition across professional fields.

There are two scholarship tracks:

Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship — covers tuition, air travel, living stipend, and other study allowances for selected candidates to pursue postgraduate degrees in universities abroad.

— covers tuition, air travel, living stipend, and other study allowances for selected candidates to pursue postgraduate degrees in universities abroad. Local Master's Postgraduate Scholarship — open to qualified Niger Delta indigenes for Master's degree studies in accredited Nigerian universities across key fields relevant to regional and national development.

Eligible disciplines

According to the commission, there are eight courses available for the NDDC foreign postgraduate scholarship. These are:

# Discipline 1 Agricultural Science 2 Engineering 3 Environmental Science 4 Geosciences 5 Information Technology 6 Medical Sciences 7 Law 8 Architecture

The scholarship is open to qualified applicants who hold a Bachelor's degree in those fields, aiming to equip young professionals with training necessary for effective participation in local and international development programmes.

Selected candidates can study in foreign universities in the UK, Canada, United States, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, or any other country of their choice.

Who is eligible for the NDDC scholarship?

To qualify, applicants must be from the Niger Delta region — covering Ondo, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Abia — and have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The full eligibility checklist:

Hold a recognised first degree from a Nigerian university. A minimum Second Class Lower is required for a Master's programme; First Class or Second Class Upper is required for a doctorate.

is required for a Master's programme; is required for a doctorate. Be not more than 40 years old at the time of application.

at the time of application. Have a valid admission letter for a postgraduate programme in a listed discipline at a foreign university , and must not have already enrolled with an overseas university.

for a postgraduate programme in a listed discipline at a , and must not have already enrolled with an overseas university. Provide a guarantor's written consent of good conduct from a recognised community figure — such as a member of the National Assembly or State House of Assembly.

from a recognised community figure — such as a member of the National Assembly or State House of Assembly. Persons with evidence of cult membership or a criminal record shall not be considered.

What the NDDC scholarship covers

Foreign scholarship recipients receive funding without fixed monthly NDDC stipend figures. Photo: @OfficialNDDC (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The NDDC postgraduate scholarship covers full tuition and grants for accommodation, air travel, monthly living stipends, and study materials.

The scholarship amount is not fixed. The amount for the foreign scholarship is determined based on the prevailing exchange rate of the Naira at the time of award.

Note on the NDDC stipend: The scholarship's monthly living stipend is part of the overall award package. The specific scholarship amount is determined based on the prevailing exchange rate of the Naira — NDDC does not publish a fixed monthly figure for the foreign scholarship. Be cautious of unofficial sources claiming a specific naira amount.

Additional costs not covered (candidates are responsible for these):

IELTS or equivalent English language test fees (required by your chosen university, not NDDC)

Costs incurred before the scholarship is confirmed

Any course or institution changes — deferment, change of institution, and change of course are not permitted

Required documents

Applicants must upload the following documents during the application process:

Birth certificate

First-degree certificate

NYSC discharge certificate

Admission letter from a foreign university (for Master's applicants)

Local Government Area identity letter

A current passport photograph (no older than six months) and a scanned copy of the data page from your international passport

Any other relevant documentation, including publications, professional credentials, awards, and academic transcripts

Guarantor's letter of good conduct

How to apply for the NDDC scholarship

Applicants are required to submit their entries online through the official NDDC scholarship application portal.

NDDC scholarship application process. Photo: @senlawrenceekoowai

Source: Youtube

Follow these steps:

Create an account — Visit scholarship.nddc.gov.ng and click "Sign Up" if you are a new applicant. Verify your email — Log in to your email account, check your inbox and spam folder for the verification email, and click the link to activate your account. Fill in personal details — Enter your name, date of birth, address, state, LGA, phone number, and gender. Enter academic information — Provide details of your university, degree, discipline, and country of study. Enter foreign university details — Enter the foreign university name, country, programme, and admission status. Upload all required documents — Attach scanned copies of every document listed above. Review and submit — Verify all details before final submission. Save your registration number — After submission, a registration number will be generated. Keep it safe for future reference.

⚠️ Fraud warning: All official communications concerning the scholarship programme will only come through the official NDDC portal (www.scholarship.nddc.gov.ng). Applicants are strongly advised to disregard any unsolicited messages requesting money, sensitive information, or offering scholarship placement outside official NDDC processes.

Selection process

NDDC has made it clear that applicants will be shortlisted based on WASSCE/NECO results and undergraduate degree classification.

The selection stages are:

Online application review — Initial shortlisting based on eligibility documents. Computer-Based Test (CBT) — Shortlisted candidates take part in a CBT in Rivers State. A minimum score of 70% is required to move to the next stage. Further shortlisting — Candidates who successfully pass the test will be further shortlisted. Final verification — The final verification of candidates is done through the Local Government Area (LGA) and Community Development Committee (CDC). Preference is given to candidates from oil-producing host communities/LGAs, provided they meet the cut-off mark.

All shortlisted applicants will be announced and posted on the NDDC website.

To check your shortlist status:

NDDC shortlisted candidates process. Photo: AI Illustration

Source: UGC

Visit the portal at www.nddc.gov.ng and log in using the same details you used during your application. Scroll to the "Shortlisted Candidates" section and look through the list for your name. Download the list in PDF by clicking the "Download" button; the file will appear in your browser's downloads. Alternatively, check your registered email address regularly, as NDDC notifies successful candidates via email.

The Commission will not enter into any form of communication with candidates who are not shortlisted for the CBT, those not invited for an oral interview, or candidates unsuccessful at the oral interview stage.

The NDDC headquarters is located at Plot C5/C6, Eastern By-Pass, Marine Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

For scholarship enquiries, contact the Director, Education, Health and Social Services, NDDC:

Contact Type Details Mobile +234(0)9137806550 +234(0)9094804391 +234(0)8033254545 +234(0)8033362312 Email foreign.scholarship@nddc.gov.ng

FAQs

Who is eligible for the NDDC scholarship?

The scholarship is designed to support indigenes of the Niger Delta region — covering Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers States — who have secured admission into a Master's programme at an international university. Applicants must hold at least a Second Class Lower degree, be under 40, and have completed NYSC.

How much is the NDDC stipend per month?

The NDDC foreign scholarship does not publish a fixed monthly stipend figure. The amount for the foreign scholarship is based on the prevailing exchange rate of the Naira at the time of award.

The package covers tuition, airfare, accommodation, living allowances, and study materials. Treat any third-party claim of a specific monthly figure with caution and always verify via nddc.gov.ng.

Is NDDC currently recruiting for 2026/2027?

NDDC foreign scholarship portal opened March 23, closed April 19, 2026. Photo: @OfficialNDDC (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The portal for the NDDC foreign scholarship 2026/2027 opened on 23 March 2026 and closed on 19 April 2026. The 2026/2027 cycle application window has now passed. Monitor the official NDDC website and the scholarship portal for announcements about the next intake.

Can I apply without a foreign university admission letter?

No. You must provide an admission letter from a foreign university before applying. Securing your university offer first is therefore a critical step before submitting any application to the NDDC portal.

What happens after I submit my NDDC scholarship application?

Upon successful submission of the application form, a registration number will be automatically assigned. Applicants are advised to print a hard copy of the online-generated acknowledgement for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to proceed to a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who score 70% or above advance to further shortlisting and final LGA/CDC verification.

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With over ₦1 billion awarded to 3,000 Africans, this initiative has opened doors for countless learners across the continent, making tech education accessible to all, regardless of financial background.

Source: Legit.ng