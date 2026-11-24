• Extracts from Pope Francis's newly published private diary show he recorded three separate encounters with the devil across different locations

• The late pontiff also wrote about seeing the gates of hell in June 2018, describing the experience as terrifying

• Francis's diary, edited by Cardinal Victor Fernandez, covers entries from 1992 to 2024 and is the first papal diary released publicly since the 1960s

Pope Francis wrote in his private diary that he saw the devil on three separate occasions and once witnessed the gates of hell, according to extracts from a newly published book based on his personal writings.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis, released on Tuesday, draws on journal entries the late pontiff kept from 1992 to 2024.

Pope Francis's private diary reveals three reported encounters with the devil and a chilling vision of the gates of hell. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

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In a 2021 entry, Francis described three distinct visions of the devil: one seen from inside a car, another spotted in a choir loft during Mass, and a third that occurred during a meeting with Vatican officials.

What Francis wrote about the devil

Francis described the figure in vivid terms, writing of "flaming eyes... more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire."

He said the second vision took place inside a Carmelite chapel while he was serving as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and that the voice he heard left a lasting impression. "I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice," he wrote.

He also connected the devil's presence to turbulent moments in his papacy, including his controversial 2018 visit to Chile, where he faced intense criticism for defending a bishop accused of covering up clerical sexual abuse.

Francis wrote that the devil appeared again at a meeting shortly after he returned to Rome from that trip, saying: "I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything." He added that "the Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters."

In a separate entry dated June 2018, Francis wrote that while preparing for bed he "saw the gates of hell."

He described the moment as deeply unsettling. "I watched a little, and it terrified me," he wrote, adding that he "took the rosary as a weapon." He warned: "It's dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn."

Francis's regret over Chile abuse scandal

According to BBC, the diary also captures Francis's personal reckoning with the Chile visit, which became one of the most damaging episodes of his papacy. "Devastated because of the situation in Chile," he wrote in a 2021 entry.

"It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious." Francis later apologised publicly and called the country's bishops to Rome, where they all offered their resignations.

The diaries were edited by Cardinal Victor Fernandez, head of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and a close friend of Francis. They are the first papal diaries to be made public since the 1960s.

Francis was elected pope in March 2013 and led the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in April 2025, aged 88.

Pope Francis dies at 88 after protracted illness

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88. The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

Source: Legit.ng