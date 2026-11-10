Indonesia's Golden Visa programme targets a specific range of talented individuals, from investors and business owners to researchers and humanitarian contributors

The programme is divided into three broad categories, each covering a distinct set of visa types with different eligibility requirements

Applicants can explore the criteria and apply through Indonesia's official immigration portal for the suitable category

Indonesia has outlined the full structure of its Golden Visa programme, grouping the available visa types into three distinct categories designed to attract a wide range of foreign nationals seeking long-term residency in the country.

The Golden Visa is aimed at individuals with something specific to contribute, including investors, business owners, researchers, high-achieving students, retirees, and those with a background in humanitarian service.

Indonesia announces 3 categories of Golden Visa with long-term residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, the programme offers residency perks and is intended for people looking to make Indonesia a long-term base for work, study, or investment.

3 categories of Indonesia's Golden Visa

1. Investor visas

The first category covers investor visas and includes several sub-types. These range from the Company Establishment Investor Visa (E28C) and Capital Market Investor Visa (E28D) to the Branch or Subsidiary Establishment Investor Visa (E28F), the Nusantara Capital City Branch or Subsidiary Establishment Investor Visa (E28G), and the Parent Company Representative Investor Visa.

2. Repatriation and descendant visas

The second category groups together repatriation and descendant visas. The E32A is a five-year repatriation visa, while the E32B caters to descendants and is available for either five or ten years depending on the applicant's circumstances.

3. Special residency visas

The third and final category covers special residency visas, which carry the broadest range of sub-types. The E33 is the base Special Residency Visa, while the E33A is reserved for government-appointed experts and the E33B for government partnership experts. The E33C is designated for eminent persons, and the E33E provides a five-year option specifically for retirees.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.

Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.

Source: Legit.ng