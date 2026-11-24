New Zealand's immigration authority has announced the 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot, targeting citizens of four specific island nations

Only 650 visa slots are available in the 2026 ballot, with applicants required to fall within a specific age bracket to qualify

Successful applicants can live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely, with the option to include partners and dependent children

New Zealand has opened registration for its 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot, offering citizens of four Pacific island nations the chance to live, work and study in the country without a time limit.

According to New Zealand's official immigration portal, the ballot is open to nationals of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga and Tuvalu. Only 650 visa slots are available for the 2026 ballot, making competition for a place particularly tight across all four eligible nations.

New Zealand mentions age limit for indefinite residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Age and employment requirements for ballot

One of the key conditions applicants must satisfy is an age requirement. Only people aged between 18 and 45 at the time of registration are eligible to enter the ballot. Those outside this window cannot participate, regardless of other qualifications they may hold.

Beyond age, applicants must hold a confirmed job offer in New Zealand, or have a partner who does. The employment must generate sufficient income to support the applicant and any family members who would accompany them. Candidates are also required to demonstrate the ability to read, write and speak English, in addition to meeting the broader eligibility criteria set out by New Zealand's immigration authority.

New Zealand: What the visa covers

The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa allows holders to remain in New Zealand indefinitely, with full rights to live, work and study in the country. Applicants may also include their partner and dependent children aged 24 or younger in a single application, provided those family members were registered in the original ballot entry.

The visa costs from NZD $1,389 (N1,037,751), and registration in the ballot does not guarantee an invitation to apply. Only those whose registrations are selected will be invited to submit a full visa application.

View the full requirements on New Zealand's immigration website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced four occupations that allow foreigners to get direct residence.

New Zealand: Occupations for residence visas immediately

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its move to place four special education teaching roles on its Straight to Residence Visa pathway from March 2027.

The change means eligible teachers will no longer have to complete two years of qualifying work in the country before applying for residence. Find out which occupations qualify and what the new pathway means for foreign teachers.

Source: Legit.ng