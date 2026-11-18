JAMB introduced a new online service allowing UTME candidates to change their institution or course from anywhere without visiting any office

The Board said the initiative was part of Registrar Professor Segun Aina's push to make its services more technology-driven and accessible

Candidates must follow a specific process on the JAMB e-Facility portal, including payment and OTP verification, to complete the change

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has launched an online service for UTME candidates seeking to change their institution or course choice.

As reported on Wednesday, November 18, by TVC News, the service allows candidates to complete the process from home without visiting any JAMB office or accredited centre.

Segun Aina-led JAMB introduces a home-based online service for UTME candidates seeking to change their institution or course choices. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

The Board announced the development through its Acting Director of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, saying candidates can now complete the process entirely through the JAMB e-Facility portal using a phone or computer from any location with internet access.

JAMB said the move was designed to ease access to the service, cut down traffic at its offices, and spare candidates the cost and inconvenience of travelling to its facilities. It described the initiative as part of efforts by Registrar Professor Segun Aina to improve service delivery and make the Board more technology-driven.

JAMB: How to change institution

Candidates who want to make a change must log in to the e-Facility portal using their registered email addresses and passwords, Tribune Online noted. From the sidebar menu, they should select "Corrections and Uploads," click on "Change of Programme/Institution," choose UTME, and enter the relevant examination year.

The next step is to generate a payment invoice and settle the fee through the CREDO platform, either by debit card or bank transfer. After payment, candidates must return to their JAMB profiles and confirm that the transaction status shows "PAID (Not Used)" before proceeding with the change.

A One-Time Password (OTP) will then be sent to the candidate's registered email address for verification. Once the OTP is entered, candidates can save their new choices and wait for a confirmation message showing the update has been completed.

JAMB advised candidates to print their Change of Programme/Institution slips after completing the process and to verify their updated details on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing their login details and OTPs while using its online change-of-institution and course service. Photo credit: Jamb official.

Source: Facebook

JAMB warns against using intermediaries

The Board urged candidates to review their new choices carefully before submitting and to ensure they can access the email addresses linked to their profiles for OTP delivery. It also warned against sharing login details or OTPs with anyone else.

"There is no need to engage intermediaries or pay individuals to undertake a process that candidates can conveniently complete themselves," the Board said.

Registrar Aina said JAMB remained committed to using technology to simplify its operations and make services available to candidates regardless of where they are located.

Read more on JAMB

JAMB clarifies 2026 UTME mop-up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB successfully conducted the 2026 UTME mop-up examination for candidates who faced some challenges.

Participants reportedly applauded JAMB's 'commitment to transparency and inclusiveness' during the UTME process.

Purported positive feedback from candidates reinforces confidence in JAMB's integrity and examination credibility, according to the agency's statement.

Source: Legit.ng