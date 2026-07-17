The TotalEnergies scholarship — what it pays, who's eligible, and how to apply

The NNPC Limited/TotalEnergies International Scholarship (TIS) is a fully funded master's degree programme for Nigerian graduates to study at top universities in France. This article covers what the scholarship pays, who qualifies, required documents, the application deadline, and the step-by-step process to apply.

TotalEnergies scholarship. Photo: @scholarsregion, @TotalEnergiesNG (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

TotalEnergies, in partnership with NNPC Limited and corporate partners, sponsors young Nigerian scholars for master's degrees in Management Science, Engineering, and Geosciences at universities in France.

Covered expenses include tuition, accommodation, flight ticket, and visa fees, as well as monthly stipends.

To qualify, applicants must be Nigerian graduates with at least a second class upper degree, earned within the last five years, and must have completed the NYSC scheme.

The application deadline for the 2026 cycle is 31 January 2026 .

. The application process is free of charge.

About the TotalEnergies International Scholarship

TotalEnergies scholarship. programs and requirements Photo: @scholarsregion, @TotalEnergiesNG (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

In Nigeria and across Africa, few scholarship schemes offer young people the global exposure needed to compete at the highest level — the TotalEnergies International Scholarship (TIS) is one of them. At least 151 Nigerians have been sponsored to study master's programmes in France since 2004.

Since 2019, ten students have been awarded the scholarship each year, following a rigorous selection process that saw no fewer than 7,470 applications in 2020.

The TIS is a fully funded postgraduate scholarship offered annually by TotalEnergies in collaboration with NNPC Limited and corporate partners, supporting outstanding young Nigerians to pursue master's degrees in France in management sciences, engineering, and geosciences.

What the TotalEnergies scholarship pays

The award covers full tuition, accommodation, living stipends, visa support, round-trip travel, and comprehensive medical insurance.

Beneficiaries can enrol in a one-to-two-year master's programme of their choice at one of France's most prestigious institutions, with support for the full duration of their studies.

Benefit Details Tuition fees Fully covered for the entire master's programme Accommodation Provided or covered by a housing allowance Return flights Round-trip ticket to and from France Visa fees Full reimbursement of visa processing costs Monthly stipend Adequate living allowance throughout the programme Medical insurance Comprehensive health cover for the duration of study

This means tuition, living expenses, health coverage, and essential academic needs are fully covered — recipients can focus entirely on their studies.

TotalEnergies scholarship requirements

Who is eligible?

Interested applicants must have obtained a university degree (minimum second class upper) not earlier than five (5) years ago and must have completed the mandatory NYSC scheme.

Applicants must also have less than three years of professional experience.

In full, you must:

Be a Nigerian citizen

Hold a university degree at minimum second class upper division , earned within the last five years

, earned within the last five years Have completed NYSC (discharge or exemption certificate required)

(discharge or exemption certificate required) Have under three years of post-graduation work experience

Have a background in Management Science, Engineering, or Geosciences (oil and gas related)

What documents do you need?

Applicants generally need a valid university degree certificate and transcripts, an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, and a well-prepared CV.

Additional documents include a completed application form, two recommendation letters, and a statement of purpose reflecting career objectives and motivation.

Only PDF, DOC, DOCX, and TXT file formats are accepted.

Available programmes

The scholarship covers master's degree programmes in Management Science, Engineering, and Geosciences (oil and gas related) at universities in France.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to explore the various master's programmes available in France before applying. Detailed information about course offerings and university requirements can be accessed on the Campus France Nigeria website.

The scholarship covers a one-year or two-year master's programme, depending on the selected institution and course of study.

How to apply for the TotalEnergies scholarship

TotalEnergies scholarship application process. Photo: AI Ilustration

Source: UGC

Only applications submitted via the scholarship website will be considered.

Follow these steps:

Visit the official scholarship portal at csr-ngscholarship.totalenergies.com. Create an account if you do not have an existing one — this is mandatory. Fill out the required personal, academic, and professional information. Attach your CV and all other necessary documents where requested. If the application page defaults to French, switch to English by clicking the "English" option at the top of the page. Review your application carefully, then submit before 31 January 2026. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage.

"TotalEnergies and TotalEnergies Scholarship does not solicit for funds nor accredit any agents to act on its behalf." — TotalEnergies Nigeria Scholarship Portal

Do not pay money to anyone promising to help you secure this scholarship.

Selection process

The selection process is merit-based and competitive. Eligible applications are screened, and only the most academically promising candidates are shortlisted for an online CBT, typically administered by a professional testing body.

Subjects tested include quantitative reasoning, verbal reasoning, logical thinking, and current affairs.

There are no past questions for this scholarship — the shortlisting exam questions always bear a different format each year.

Ensure the email address and phone number used in your application are always reachable, as they will be used for all future correspondence.

Also available: TotalEnergies National Merit Scholarship (NMSS)

More than 39,000 students have graduated through the TotalEnergies National Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMSS). Photo: @TotalEnergiesNG (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The TotalEnergies National Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMSS) is one of the company's corporate social responsibility programmes for deserving Nigerian undergraduate students. It is awarded as an annual grant for first- and second-year undergraduates.

Over 39,000 students have benefited from this investment since 2003.

Apply for the NMSS at the same portal.

FAQs

How does the TotalEnergies scholarship work?

Annually, TotalEnergies in partnership with NNPC Limited and corporate partners identifies and sponsors young Nigerian scholars for master's degrees in Management Science, Engineering, and Geosciences in France. The award is full board. Shortlisted candidates sit a computer-based aptitude test, and successful scholars receive full funding for one to two years of study in France.

What is the TotalEnergies International Scholarship 2026?

The NNPC/TotalEnergies International Scholarship 2026 offers fully funded master's study opportunities in France for qualified Nigerian graduates.

Since 2004, at least 151 Nigerian students have been sponsored through this programme, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to empowering Nigerian postgraduate students with global education.

What are the TotalEnergies scholarship requirements?

You must be a Nigerian graduate with a minimum second class upper degree earned within the last five years, a completed NYSC certificate, and fewer than three years of professional experience.

An IELTS or other English test is not required for the TIS. Your undergraduate degree should be in Management Sciences, Engineering, or Geosciences with an oil and gas focus.

What is the TotalEnergies scholarship application link?

The official application portal is csr-ngscholarship.totalenergies.com. You can also find official information on the TotalEnergies Nigeria corporate website. Always apply directly through these official channels only.

Can non-Nigerians apply for the TotalEnergies International Scholarship?

No — the TotalEnergies International Scholarship is exclusively for Nigerian postgraduate students. Only Nigerian citizens are eligible to apply. TotalEnergies does, however, run separate scholarship schemes for international students through IFP School in France, open to students of other nationalities.

Legit.ng shared details about the ScottishPower scholarship, a prestigious and fully funded opportunity designed for high-performing students from Nigeria and beyond to study in the UK.

This scholarship not only covers tuition and living expenses but also opens doors to invaluable mentorship and career opportunities in the rapidly evolving fields of energy and engineering, paving the way for future leaders in these critical industries.

Source: Legit.ng