Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session vary by faculty, level, and indigene status, making it one of Nigeria's more affordable state universities. This article covers the full fee breakdown by faculty, the acceptance fee, indigene versus non-indigene rates, and funding options for students who need financial support.

Olabisi Onabanjo University main entrance gate (L) and the university logo (R). Photo: @oouagoiwoye, @Christina Morillo (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

OOU school fees for the 2026/2027 session range from ₦77,872 to ₦178,000 per session, depending on the faculty and level of study.

per session, depending on the faculty and level of study. Medicine and Nursing attract the highest base tuition at approximately ₦173,396–₦176,396 for 100-level freshers.

for 100-level freshers. Indigenes of Ogun State pay lower fees than non-indigenes because the state government subsidises tuition.

because the state government subsidises tuition. Every newly admitted student must pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦70,000 before full registration.

before full registration. Students in financial need can access NELFUND student loans and Ogun State bursaries to reduce the out-of-pocket cost.

About Olabisi Onabanjo University

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is a state-owned university in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria. It was founded on 7 July 1982 as Ogun State University (OSU) and renamed on 29 May 2001 in honour of Olabisi Onabanjo, whose efforts as the then civilian governor of Ogun State helped establish the university.

OOU is a public higher education institution, meaning the government funds and manages it, providing students with affordable access to education.

The university has ten faculties and fifty-three departments spread across its campuses in the state.

OOU school fees by faculty for 2026/2027

OOU school fees cover the cost of academic activities and services, and they vary by course, level, and indigene status.

The table below shows base tuition figures drawn from the official fee schedule for 100-level (UTME) freshers entering in 2026/2027. Additional levies (see below the table) apply on top of these figures.

Faculty/Discipline Base Tuition — Freshers (₦) SMS — Accounting, Business Admin, Economics, Banking & Finance, Mass Communication 103,536 SMS — Other courses 88,012 Faculty of Arts 81,112 Agriculture (Agricultural Economics / Community-Based Management) 77,872 Agriculture (Other courses) 74,728 Education (Arts & Social Science Education — Economics / Business Admin) 82,828 Education (Arts & Social Science Education — Social Studies / Political Science / Geography) 79,828 Education (English / Yoruba / History / French / IRS / CRS) 79,828 Basic Medical Sciences / Medicine 176,396

Note: These are base tuition figures only. Always confirm the current amounts on the OOU student portal before making any payment, as management may revise fees.

Additional levies charged on top of base tuition

The following charges appear separately in the fee schedule for freshers:

Township fee (TSHIP): ₦2,000

₦2,000 GNS fee: ₦3,500

₦3,500 Energy fee: ₦5,000

OOU school fees for specific high-demand courses

Medicine and Surgery

The school fee for Medicine and Surgery at OOU is ₦173,396 per session for students from 200 level and above. For 100-level Medicine freshers, the base school fee is ₦176,396.

Nursing Science

The OOU school fee for Nursing is ₦173,396. This applies from 200-level; 100-level freshers pay ₦176,396, as with Medicine.

Mass Communication

The OOU school fee for Mass Communication is ₦100,536 — it falls under the Social and Management Sciences faculty.

OOU school fees for indigenes and non-indigenes

Indigenes of Ogun State pay lower school fees because they receive a government subsidy, while non-indigenes from other states pay higher tuition since they do not benefit from that subsidy.

At OOU, indigenes pay ₦77,872–₦173,396, while non-indigenes pay ₦80,872–₦178,000 per session, depending on the course.

To access indigene rates, students must present a valid certificate of origin from their local government area in Ogun State during school registration.

OOU acceptance fee and other costs

The OOU acceptance fee for newly admitted students for the 2026/2027 academic session is ₦90,000. It is non-refundable and must be paid promptly before a newly admitted student can proceed with full registration.

Fees are paid per session (yearly), not per semester, and the university does not allow instalment payments.

Costs not covered by tuition

Budget separately for the following:

Hostel accommodation — charged separately from tuition

— charged separately from tuition Feeding and transportation — personal expenses outside the fee schedule

— personal expenses outside the fee schedule Medical/health fee — applicable to some levels

— applicable to some levels Examination fees — e.g. WAEC or professional body exams where required

— e.g. WAEC or professional body exams where required Laboratory/workshop fees — for science and engineering students

Scholarship and funding options for OOU students

Students who struggle to meet the cost of fees have several routes to explore.

NELFUND student loan

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a federal student loan programme open to students in NUC-accredited institutions. NELFUND opened applications for the 2026/2027 session on 23 September 2026, with the application window scheduled to close on 31 December 2026. Students can apply at nelfund.gov.ng.

Ogun State Government bursary

Ogun State Government bursaries are available to Ogun State indigenes — students should check with the Ogun State Ministry of Education for current cycles.

More than 5,000 indigent students in Ogun State received scholarships and bursaries under the 2025/2026 education support programme, demonstrating that the state actively disburses financial aid each session. Bursary recipients receive ₦100,000 each.

Ogun State Scholarship Board

Undergraduate candidates must be enrolled full-time and maintain a CGPA of 3.00, and their statement of results must verify this. Applicants also need five O-level credits including English and Mathematics. Apply via the Ogun State portal.

University merit awards

OOU offers merit-based scholarships to academically outstanding students. Students should enquire directly at the Bursary and Scholarships Office on campus.

Private scholarships

Numerous private organisations and philanthropists sponsor scholarships for OOU students, including the MTN Foundation and Agbami Medical Scholarships.

FAQs

Is Olabisi Onabanjo University a private university?

No. Olabisi Onabanjo University is a public higher education institution, funded and managed by the government, providing affordable access to education for students. It is an Ogun State–owned university, not a private institution.

How much are OOU school fees per semester?

OOU fees are paid per session (yearly), not per semester, and the university does not allow instalment payments. Fees for new students range from ₦77,872 to ₦176,396, while returning students pay between ₦74,228 and ₦174,396.

How much are OOU school fees for Nursing per session?

The OOU school fee for Nursing is ₦173,396 per session. Freshers entering at 100-level pay ₦176,396 in their first year. This does not include hostel, feeding, or other personal costs.

What is the OOU acceptance fee for 2026/2027?

The OOU acceptance fee for the 2026/2027 academic session is ₦70,000, and it is non-refundable. It must be paid promptly after admission — failure to pay forfeits the admission slot.

Can OOU students access NELFUND loans?

Yes. NELFUND opened applications for the 2026/2027 session on 23 September 2026, and OOU qualifies as an NUC-accredited university. Students should visit nelfund.gov.ng and complete the application before the December 2026 deadline.

We also highlighted facts about how to check your Taraba State University admission status through the university portal or JAMB CAPS, and what to do after receiving an offer.

All three admission batches for the 2025/2026 session have been released, so prospective students can now confirm their status and begin the next steps.

Source: Legit.ng