The David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) Scholarship awards full tuition to outstanding young Africans studying at Covenant University or Landmark University in Nigeria. This article covers everything you need to know — eligibility requirements, scholarship benefits, required documents, and how to apply via the DOF portal.

DOF scholarship covers full tuition at Covenant and Landmark universities nationwide. Photo: @DavidOyedepoFoundation (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The DOF Scholarship offers full tuition for African students to study at Covenant or Landmark University in Nigeria.

for African students to study at in Nigeria. The award covers full academic fees for a maximum of 5 years , in accordance with the university's stipulated duration for the chosen course.

, in accordance with the university's stipulated duration for the chosen course. To be eligible, candidates must be citizens and permanent residents of any African country , aged 16 to 25 at the time of application.

, aged at the time of application. Nigerian applicants must score a minimum of 240 in JAMB and achieve at least an 80% average in secondary school results, or a minimum GPA of 4.0 on a 5.0 scale .

and achieve at least an in secondary school results, or a minimum . The 2026 application deadline was Friday, 19 June 2026 at 11:59 PM GMT+1. Check the official DOF website for updates on the next intake.

About the David Oyedepo Foundation

Founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, the David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) is a faith-based philanthropic organisation committed to raising change agents in Africa. It invests in education, leadership development, and spiritual growth to empower young Africans to transform their communities and nations.

The Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to leadership development, education, and youth empowerment across Africa. Covenant University and Landmark University — two private universities founded in Nigeria by Living Faith Church Worldwide — assist the Foundation in delivering this mission.

The Foundation maintains an active presence online at @davidoyedepofoundation on Instagram, where it has 45,000 followers. You can also contact the team directly at davidoyedepofdn@gmail.com or call +234 905 916 6240.

What the scholarship covers

Successful candidates receive full tuition coverage, living support, and healthcare benefits for the duration of their undergraduate studies.

Specifically, the DOF Scholarship covers full academic tuition fees, health fees, and a stipend for all beneficiaries for at most five (5) academic sessions.

What the scholarship does NOT cover

There are a few things the scholarship does not pay for. Recipients must cover their own travel, food, medical bills, and any non-academic fees the university may charge.

Eligible programmes and host institutions

The only Nigerian universities eligible under the DOF Scholarship are Covenant University and Landmark University.

For recent cohorts, the scholarship has been available for the following programmes at Covenant University: Information and Communication Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electrical Information Engineering, and Agricultural and Biosystem Engineering.

The list of eligible programmes may change between cohorts, so always check the official DOF portal for the most current list when applications open.

Host University Location Eligible Level Covenant University Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria Undergraduate Landmark University Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria Undergraduate

Who qualifies — eligibility requirements

The DOF Scholarship selection process is a need-dependent, merit-based open competition. Applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions.

General eligibility

Be a citizen and permanent resident of any African country.

of any African country. Fall within the age range of 16 to 25 at the time of application.

at the time of application. Possess proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking English .

. Demonstrate exceptional academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities, and exhibit a passion for Africa's development .

and involvement in extracurricular activities, and exhibit a . Not have received any other scholarship award from external organisations or agencies.

any other scholarship award from external organisations or agencies. Be eligible to obtain a Nigerian student visa if applying from outside Nigeria.

Academic requirements

David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) Scholarship requirements for 2026. Photo: @DavidOyedepoFoundation

Source: Facebook

Nigerian applicants must score a minimum of 240 in JAMB , and must have at least an 80% average in secondary school results, or a minimum GPA of 4.0 on a 5.0 scale .

, and must have at least an in secondary school results, or a . Applicants must have started the admission application process to either Covenant University or Landmark University.

Important: Getting this scholarship does not mean you have been admitted into either university. You must still go through the normal admission process and secure a spot first. Only then can the scholarship be awarded.

Required documents

Interested candidates must submit several supporting documents during the application process, including secondary school transcripts, WAEC results, recommendation letters, and completed application forms.

You will also need to upload:

Passport photograph

Birth certificate

National ID card

Proof of application to Covenant or Landmark University

Proof of citizenship and all original copies of documents uploaded during your application (required at the final round).

Essays

Applicants submit four essays highlighting leadership, goals, passion, and national development. Photo: @DavidOyedepoFoundation

Source: Facebook

Applicants must answer four essay questions with a maximum of 500 words each. These essays address issues such as leadership experience, reasons for seeking the scholarship, passion for their chosen course, and commitment to national development.

Recommendation letters from both referees must be uploaded. Parents or guardians cannot serve as referees.

How to apply — step by step

Candidates initiate the process by submitting their applications online. Follow these steps:

1. Begin your university admission. Before anything else, start your admission process at either Covenant University or Landmark University. Your scholarship application is only valid if you are on track for acceptance into one of these institutions.

2. Visit the scholarship portal. Go to portal.davidoyedepofoundation.org and create an account using a valid email address.

3. Read all instructions carefully. Review the eligibility requirements before starting your form.

4. Complete the application form. Fill in all personal and academic details accurately, in English.

David Oyedepo Foundation scholarship application form. Photo: @ScholarshipTab (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

5. Write your four essays. Applicants must ensure they complete all essays themselves. Under no circumstance should a third party write essays on your behalf.

6. Upload your documents. Upload your passport photograph, birth certificate, academic transcript, admission letter, and national ID card.

7. Submit before the deadline. Submit early — late applications will not be accepted.

David Oyedepo Foundation scholarship application form. Photo: @ScholarshipTab (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

8. Await a confirmation email. You can save your application and return to it later, but if you leave it untouched for 30 days, your account will be deleted.

Selection process

All complete applications are first reviewed for eligibility. Qualified applications are then assessed by a selection panel based on academic performance, leadership potential, clarity of vision, and the quality of submitted essays.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a virtual interview conducted via video conferencing with Foundation team members. Successful candidates will receive official communication via email.

Final selection is based on academic excellence, financial need, leadership potential, community involvement, and character.

From July, successful scholarship applicants will receive their award and resume lectures in Covenant and Landmark Universities between August and September.

Tips to strengthen your application

Apply early with a complete and accurate application, including all required documents.

Tailor your essays to reflect your personal experiences, vision for Africa, and commitment to leadership.

Secure strong recommendation letters from individuals who can speak to your academic and leadership abilities.

Select a course relevant to Africa's development and aligned with your interests and abilities.

Frequently asked questions

How do I apply for the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship?

Applications are submitted through the David Oyedepo Foundation's official scholarship portal at portal.davidoyedepofoundation.org. Create an account, complete the form, upload your documents and four essays, and submit before the deadline. The entire process is online.

How do I get a scholarship at Covenant University?

Apply through DOF portal to study at Covenant University. Photo: @DavidOyedepoFoundation

Source: Facebook

The DOF Scholarship Programme awards full scholarships to qualified individuals who are indigenes and residents of African countries.

It seeks to develop youth leaders, and grants students the opportunity to study select courses at Covenant and Landmark University. You must apply via the DOF portal and meet all academic and age requirements.

What is the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship website and portal?

The David Oyedepo Foundation's official website is www.davidoyedepofoundation.org. The scholarship login and application portal is at portal.davidoyedepofoundation.org. The Foundation is also active on Instagram at @davidoyedepofoundation.

What is the DOF Scholarship application deadline?

Typically, the application period runs from May to June each year, with specific dates subject to variation based on funding availability and university academic calendars. The 2026 cycle closed on 19 June 2026. Monitor the official DOF website and your email for the next cycle's dates.

Can students from outside Nigeria apply for the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship?

Yes. Citizens and permanent residents of any African nation are eligible to apply. There is no discrimination in the scholarship programme on grounds of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or political affiliation. Non-Nigerian applicants must also be eligible to obtain a Nigerian student visa to study at the host university.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the TotalEnergies International Scholarship, a fully funded master’s degree program available for Nigerian graduates seeking education in France.

This unique opportunity not only covers essential expenses but also equips participants with invaluable experiences that can transform their futures and empower them to make impactful contributions in their fields.

Source: Legit.ng