The Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) scholarship is Nigeria's flagship government scholarship programme, awarding eligible students up to ₦300,000 per year to ease the cost of higher education. This article covers what the FSB scholarship is, who qualifies, how much it pays at each level, what documents you need, and how to submit your application through the FSB portal.

FSB scholarship helps eligible students afford higher education across Nigeria annually. Photo: @scholarsregion (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

The FSB scholarship helps Nigerian students ease the financial burden of studying undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

Eligible students can receive ₦150,000 to ₦300,000 annually, depending on their level of study.

The award is renewable each academic year.

You cannot hold the FSB scholarship simultaneously with another award, nor use it for part-time studies.

Applications are submitted online via the FSB portal or through scholarship.education.gov.ng. The application attracts no processing fee.

What is the FSB scholarship?

The Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) is a department of the Federal Ministry of Education, headed by a Director who serves as Secretary of the Board.

The Board ensures that deserving Nigerian scholars are awarded both foreign and local scholarships, and is also responsible for fulfilling commitments to Multilateral Education Agreements, the Education Bursary Award, and the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

The Federal Scholarship Board administers four programmes under the Federal Ministry of Education. These are the Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA), the Education Bursary Award (EBA), the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA), and multilateral agreements. The Board's mission goes beyond financial assistance — it also aims to develop human capital that will drive Nigeria's socio-economic development.

FSB scholarship types

Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA)

The FSB Nigerian Scholarship Award is an annual ₦150,000–₦300,000 scholarship for undergraduates and postgraduate students of all tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Education Bursary Award (EBA)

The Education Bursary Award is a special scholarship for students pursuing education courses at any public tertiary institution in Nigeria. The FSB EBA scholarship is worth ₦150,000 for eligible undergraduate students in Nigerian institutions.

Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA)

In collaboration with several foreign governments, the Ministry of Education offers international scholarships for Nigerian students to study abroad. The BEA scholarship is funded by both the Government of Nigeria and the partner country — the partner country typically covers tuition and associated costs, while the Nigerian government caters for travel and living expenses.

FSB scholarship amount

The award amount varies by level of study. The scholarship takes effect from the beginning of the academic session.

Level of study Annual award (₦) NCE ₦150,000 HND ₦150,000 Undergraduate (B.Sc) ₦250,000–₦300,000

Sources: EduTV Nigeria, Nigerian Education, Scholarship Region

Payments are processed through the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and are paid directly into beneficiaries' verified bank accounts.

FSB scholarship requirements

Undergraduate applicants

All undergraduate and HND applicants must be registered full-time students in their second year or above, in Federal or State Universities, Polytechnics, or Monotechnics, and must have at least a 4.0 CGPA on a five-point scale or 5.0 on a seven-point scale.

College and university students need a minimum CGPA of 4.00 on a 5.00-point scale, while polytechnic students need 3.50 on a 4.00-point scale.

Postgraduate applicants

Applicants for postgraduate studies must possess a minimum first degree with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) and be registered full-time students of Federal or State Universities.

All postgraduate applicants must have completed the NYSC programme. The age limit is 35 years for Masters and 40 years for PhD.

General conditions

Federal Ministry of Education officials create awareness about the FSB scholarship at KWASU. Photo: @thekwasusu

Source: Twitter

You must not hold the scholarship simultaneously with another award, nor for part-time studies.

You must not change your course or institution while enjoying the award.

You must be a Nigerian citizen by birth, with valid documentation.

What documents are needed for the FSB scholarship?

The application process requires careful documentation — every file submitted must be accurate, verifiable, and clearly presented. Incomplete or incorrectly uploaded documents are among the most common reasons for disqualification.

You will typically need to upload the following:

National Identification Number (NIN) slip — as a valid means of identity, the NIN slip is a core requirement alongside academic transcripts that reflect performance over time.

— as a valid means of identity, the NIN slip is a core requirement alongside academic transcripts that reflect performance over time. Passport photograph — a valid Nigerian passport photograph with a white or red background for online upload.

— a valid Nigerian passport photograph with a white or red background for online upload. WAEC/WASSCE certificate — your WASSCE/WAEC or NECO result clearly showing your subjects and grades.

— your WASSCE/WAEC or NECO result clearly showing your subjects and grades. Academic transcripts — official transcripts from all tertiary institutions attended, showing your current CGPA and academic results.

— official transcripts from all tertiary institutions attended, showing your current CGPA and academic results. First degree certificate (postgraduate applicants only) — required alongside a NIN slip per FSB portal guidelines.

(postgraduate applicants only) — required alongside a NIN slip per FSB portal guidelines. NYSC discharge or exemption certificate (postgraduate applicants) — only discharge or exemption certificates are accepted.

(postgraduate applicants) — only discharge or exemption certificates are accepted. Acknowledgement/application slip — the confirmation slip is required during later stages of the selection process, including screening and verification.

Note: Some documents must be uploaded during the online application, while others must be presented at the Computer-Based Test (CBT) stage.

How to apply — FSB portal login and application steps

FSB portal login homepage. Photo: scholarship.education.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The FSB application process follows a structured digital pathway designed to ensure transparency and accessibility. All applications are submitted through the official FSB portal at fsbn.com.ng or the Federal Ministry of Education scholarship portal.

Visit the portal — Go to fsbn.com.ng or education.gov.ng and click the Federal Scholarship Board icon. Create an account — Create an account using an active email address, active phone number, and a strong password for security. Select your scholarship category — Choose NSA, EBA, or BEA as applicable to your level. Read the guidelines — select your scholarship type, read the guidelines carefully, then complete the application form online. Upload your documents — Attach all required files in the correct format. Register with the correct name format — it must match exactly what appears on your certificates. Submit and print — Print the completed application form for your own reference. Await CBT invitation — Shortlisted candidates are invited to take part in a computer-based test (CBT), which plays a critical role in determining successful candidates. Track your status — Log into your applicant dashboard using your registered email and password; the portal provides real-time updates on verification progress, screening results, and final award decisions.

⚠️ Common mistakes include using nicknames that don't match your certificates, uploading blurred transcripts, selecting the wrong scholarship category, entering an incorrect CGPA, or submitting fake documents. Any of these can lead to disqualification.

When does the FSB portal open?

The Federal Scholarship Application Portal is usually open between April and May each year. The 2025 cycle had a deadline of 29 May 2025. Dates for 2026 have not yet been officially confirmed — check the FSB portal and education.gov.ng for announcements.

Detail Information Official portal fsbn.com.ng Ministry portal scholarship.education.gov.ng Email fsb@education.gov.ng Phone 08077884418 / 08091155229

FAQs

Is the FSB scholarship legitimate?

Yes — the scholarship is fully government-backed and administered by the Federal Scholarship Board under the Federal Ministry of Education. Applicants should avoid scammers and apply only through official platforms.

Can I apply for the FSB scholarship in my first year?

No. To be eligible, undergraduates must be registered full-time students of Federal or State Universities, with postgraduate applicants required to hold a minimum first degree with Second Class Honours Division, and all undergraduates must be in their second year or above.

What happens after I submit my FSB application?

FSB applicants undergo identity, academic, and examination verification before CBT. Photo: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Multi-level verification typically takes two to four weeks. This includes NIMC identity validation, academic record verification with institutions, and WAEC/JAMB result checks. After verification, shortlisted candidates sit a CBT.

Can I hold the FSB scholarship alongside another scholarship?

You must not hold the FSB scholarship simultaneously with another award, nor use it for part-time studies. Doing so will result in disqualification.

What is the FSB scholarship CBT, and how should I prepare?

For each cycle, applicants are expected to pass a computer-based test that evaluates their knowledge and awareness of national and global issues. Strong performance in this test significantly improves a candidate's chances of selection, so applicants are encouraged to stay informed about national developments and practise relevant test questions in preparation.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the Bauchi State scholarship, a government-funded initiative designed to support eligible Bauchi indigenes pursuing tertiary education in Nigeria.

This opportunity not only provides financial relief but also opens doors for students to achieve their academic dreams and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Source: Legit.ng