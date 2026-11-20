• University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre accepts candidates through two entry modes with different study durations

• Applicants must present O'level results from approved examining bodies, including WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, and GCE

• The number of credits required and the sittings allowed differ depending on which entry mode a candidate chooses

The University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre offers admission through two routes: the Direct Entry mode, which runs for four years, and the O'Level mode, which runs for five years.

Candidates must meet the general university requirements as well as the specific requirements set by the faculty and programme they are applying to.

University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre admission offers Direct Entry and O'Level routes. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

O'Level credit requirements

Candidates applying through the O'Level mode must present a minimum of five credits obtained at one sitting, or six credits across two sittings. English Language must be among the credits in either case.

Beyond the language requirement, applicants must hold credits in subjects that are directly relevant to their intended course of study.

The university accepts results from recognised examining bodies, namely WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, and GCE.

Candidates are advised to confirm the specific subject combinations required by their chosen faculty and programme, as these vary across departments and may include additional conditions beyond the general credit requirements listed above.

University of Ibadan sets new acceptance fee for 2026/2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has directed all candidates offered admission for the 2026/2027 academic session to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of N50,000 through its admissions portal.

Source: Legit.ng