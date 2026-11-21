New Zealand announced an extension of its Post-Study Work Visa eligibility from 16 November 2026, targeting a specific category of graduates

The updated policy covers graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma and hold a bachelor's degree from anywhere in the world

New Zealand immigration authorities tied the change to aligning graduate pathways with the country's skills needs

New Zealand has expanded access to its Post-Study Work Visa, opening a new pathway for international graduates who hold two specific qualifications. This has been in effect since 16 November 2026.

According to New Zealand's immigration authority, the change is designed to better align graduate work pathways with the country's skills needs. Under the updated rules, graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) and also hold a bachelor's degree can now qualify for the visa.

New Zealand announces new visa route for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies under the new rules

For a graduate to be eligible, they must have studied full-time in New Zealand for the entire duration of their Level 7 graduate diploma. They must also have been enrolled in the qualification from start to finish, meaning any cross-crediting or recognition of prior learning will disqualify an application.

The bachelor's degree requirement is notably flexible. New Zealand authorities confirmed there is no time limit on when the bachelor's degree was awarded, and it does not need to have been completed in New Zealand. A degree obtained overseas at any point in the applicant's academic history will satisfy this condition.

What change means for international graduates

The policy update creates a fresh route for graduates who previously may not have qualified for post-study work rights after completing a shorter postgraduate qualification. A Level 7 graduate diploma typically takes one year of full-time study, making this a relatively accessible pathway for those who already hold undergraduate credentials from their home countries.

New Zealand's immigration authority framed the extension as a skills-driven decision, stating:

"We are extending Post-Study Work Visa eligibility to better align graduate pathways with New Zealand's skills needs."

The change is particularly relevant to prospective students from countries with strong graduate diploma enrolment figures at New Zealand institutions, including several African nations whose citizens pursue postgraduate study abroad as part of broader international education strategies.

Full details of the updated eligibility criteria are available on the official New Zealand Immigration website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced five things to provide while applying for its NZeTA in 2026.

New Zealand: Age limit for residence visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand has updated work-to-residence visa rules, including the age limit and the conditions foreign workers must meet before applying.

The visa offers skilled workers in Green List Tier 2 jobs a path to permanent residence, but applicants must be 55 or younger and have worked in New Zealand for at least 24 months. Those over the age limit will not qualify, no matter how long they have worked in the country.

Source: Legit.ng