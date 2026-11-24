Davido allegedly splashed $2.1 million on a BRABUS XLP 800 Adventure Mercedes G 66 as a birthday present to himself

A video circulating on Instagram showed the singer testing the luxury vehicle alongside hype man Israel DMW

Davido personally stepped in to correct a figure that someone said he paid for the expensive car

Nigerian music superstar Davido has turned heads again, this time with a jaw-dropping birthday splurge.

The Afrobeats heavyweight, whose full name is David Adeleke, reportedly spent $2.1 million on a BRABUS XLP 800 Adventure Mercedes G 66, treating himself to the luxury ride to mark his 34th birthday.

Davido has gone the extra mile to make his 34th brithday a milestone with what he bought for himself. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer celebrated the milestone on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with his wife and crew throwing him a surprise party aboard a private jet.

A separate celebration followed back in Lagos State, capping off what appeared to be a full weekend of festivities for the star.

Davido and Israel DMW test the new ride

A video that surfaced on Instagram on Tuesday, November, 24, 2026, showed Davido putting his new acquisition through its paces.

A video of the kind of gift that Davido bought for his birthday has surfaced online,. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The clip captured him stepping in and out of the vehicle, with his loyal aide Israel DMW audible in the background, enthusiastically hyping his boss throughout the ride.

Israel's energy in the Instagram video was relentless. Even while they were on the move, he kept showering Davido with praise as the singer laughed along. At one point, Israel declared, "Na so my oga, we will buy more. $2.1 million, amen, you go dey get more millions of dollars."

Notably, Davido also took a moment during the clip to correct a figure that someone had circulated about the car's price, setting the record straight on the actual amount spent.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's new whip as he was test-driving it:

Fans react to Davido's big purchase

The video quickly stirred conversation online, with fans flooding the comments section with a mix of admiration, humour and prayer-fuelled enthusiasm.

@thesheamerica wrote:

"Congratulations 001 you are blessed forever"

@okpwendy commented:

"I too love him and Israel vibe ......its pure love and loyalty"

@tonodinkim noted:

"Na $50m car."

@iam_ddr joked:

"Chioma go think say she love Davido pass Isreal"

@smoothchychy shared:

"OBO deserves all the wins. He's been working since January nonstop. He's a good motivator for youths. He hustles like he's a br0ke guy."

@demola_ajibade prayed:

"Oh Lord... If you can't give me Elon musk type of money, Am okay with Davido type of money"

@mrsugarjay added:

"Una go just dey tension Burna because wiz don rest for the matter"

Davido and Chioma make Rolling Stone's couples list

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Rolling Stone Africa unveiled its Power Couple 50 list, celebrating influential couples of African and Afro-descendant heritage making an impact globally.

Nigerian music star Davido and his wife, Chioma, made the prestigious list alongside several other Nigerian couples.

The ranking considered five key categories, including global influence, social impact, and creative influence.

Source: Legit.ng