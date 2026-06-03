You don't need to know computers to write JAMB successfully. The test is designed for beginners and is easy to navigate, even for candidates with little or no computer experience. It mainly involves basic actions such as clicking answers, navigating between questions, and submitting responses.

Writing the JAMB CBT requires basic knowledge of computer as the system is simple and friendly to beginners. Photo: @JAMB on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Candidates do not need advanced computer knowledge to write and pass the JAMB CBT successfully.

successfully. The JAMB CBT exam mainly requires simple mouse clicking and basic navigation skills .

. Practising with CBT apps and mock tests can improve confidence and speed before the exam.

Do you need to know computers to write JAMB?

The basic computer skills one needs to have for the JAMB CBT include using the mouse, keyboard, and selecting answers. Photo: @jambcbtonline on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You do not need advanced computer training to write the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board CBT exam. The examination is designed for ordinary students, including those who have never used a computer extensively before.

JAMB CBT only requires very basic computer interaction. Candidates mostly use a mouse to click answers and move from one question to another. In some cases, a keyboard may be used to type simple information such as registration numbers or personal details.

Many candidates mistakenly believe they need to know complicated computer operations, coding, or typing skills. That is not true. The system is simplified to ensure that all candidates, regardless of background, can participate fairly.

How to write CBT exam for beginners

Understanding how the examination system works can help reduce anxiety and fear. When you arrive at the CBT centre, officials verify your identity through biometric screening. After verification, you are directed to a computer system assigned to you for the exam.

Once the examination begins, the computer screen displays your questions one after another. Each question usually comes with multiple-choice answers labelled A, B, C, and D. To answer a question, you simply click the option you believe is correct.

The system also contains navigation buttons that allow you to move to the next or previous question. A timer is visible on the screen to show the remaining exam time.

At the end of the examination, you submit your answers by clicking the submit button. The process is straightforward to understand after a few practice sessions.

Basic computer skills you should learn before JAMB

It is recommended to practise before the JAMB UTME to help you familiarise computer basics. Photo: @jambcbtonline on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although advanced computer knowledge is unnecessary, learning a few simple skills can make the examination easier.

How to use a mouse in the JAMB exam

The mouse is the main tool used during JAMB CBT. Candidates should practise moving the cursor smoothly and clicking accurately. Frequent practice improves speed and confidence. Learn how to perform the following:

Left-clicking to select answers

Scrolling with the wheel

Moving the cursor across the screen

How to click and select answers

During the exam, you will mostly click circles or boxes beside answer options. Practising this action repeatedly helps reduce mistakes caused by nervousness. Some candidates accidentally double-click or click the wrong answer because of panic. Calm practice can help avoid this problem.

How to use the keyboard to write JAMB

Typing skills are not heavily required in JAMB CBT. However, candidates should know how to:

Type numbers

Use the backspace key

Press enter

Recognise letters on the keyboard

These small skills can help you key in information on the CBT login page or profile confirmation.

How to navigate between questions

Candidates should learn how to move forward and backward between questions. Most CBT systems use navigation buttons labelled "Next", "Previous", or question numbers. Understanding these controls helps candidates manage time effectively during the exam.

What are the 8 keys of JAMB?

The 8 keys of JAMB are specific keys on a computer keyboard that helps candidates navigate during the CBT exam. Photo: @iamtobilobaakanni on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 8 keys of JAMB usually refer to the basic keyboard keys candidates commonly use during the CBT exam. You do not need advanced computer skills, but knowing these keys can help you navigate the exam more confidently. Here are the 8 important JAMB CBT keys and their functions:

A, B, C, D keys – Used to select answer options quickly instead of clicking with the mouse.

N key (Next) – Moves to the next question.

P key (Previous) – Returns to the previous question.

S key (Submit) – Submits your exam when you are done.

R key (Review) – Helps you review unanswered or flagged questions.

Best ways to practise for JAMB CBT

Preparation is one of the best ways to overcome the anxiety of using computers. Before the exam day, you can use multiple practice methods to familiarise yourself with how to do the JAMB CBT.

1. Use free CBT practice apps

Several online platforms and mobile applications simulate the real JAMB CBT environment. These practice systems help candidates understand what the actual exam interface looks like. Practising regularly improves:

Speed

Accuracy

Confidence

Familiarity with the CBT environment

2. Attend CBT tutorials near you

Many schools and tutorial centres organise CBT training sessions for candidates. These sessions provide hands-on experience using computers. Even a few days of practice can make a major difference before exam day.

3. Practise with friends or at school

If you have access to a computer at school or a cyber café, spend time practising simple navigation and answering CBT questions. Repeated exposure gradually removes fear and nervousness.

4. Learn time management

JAMB examinations are timed, so candidates should practise answering questions quickly and accurately. Mock examinations can help students understand how to divide time across subjects and avoid spending too long on difficult questions.

Even though the CBT system is simple to use, candidates should be keen to avoid costly mistakes during the exams. Photo: @ab_chiroma on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many candidates perform poorly not because they lack knowledge, but because of avoidable mistakes. The following are common mistakes you should avoid before and during your JAMB CBT.

Panic and anxiety – Fear can affect concentration during the exam. Staying calm and remembering your practice sessions can help reduce stress.

– Fear can affect concentration during the exam. Staying calm and remembering your practice sessions can help reduce stress. Clicking wrong answers accidentally – Nervous candidates sometimes click incorrect options unintentionally. Before moving to another question, always confirm your selected answer.

– Nervous candidates sometimes click incorrect options unintentionally. Before moving to another question, always confirm your selected answer. Spending too much time on one question – Time management is important during JAMB CBT. You can skip challenging questions and return to them later if time permits.

– Time management is important during JAMB CBT. You can skip challenging questions and return to them later if time permits. Ignoring instructions – Some candidates rush into answering questions without carefully reading the instructions displayed on the screen. Understanding instructions properly helps you do the right thing and can prevent costly mistakes.

– Some candidates rush into answering questions without carefully reading the instructions displayed on the screen. Understanding instructions properly helps you do the right thing and can prevent costly mistakes. Poor preparation – Computer practice alone is not enough. Candidates must also study the JAMB syllabus, past questions, and recommended textbooks thoroughly.

Can I write JAMB without computer training?

You do not need advanced computer training to write JAMB CBT because the exam mainly involves simple clicking and navigation. Practising with CBT apps or tutorials before the exam can help you become more confident.

What happens on JAMB exam day?

On JAMB exam day, candidates arrive at the CBT centre early for biometric verification before being assigned a computer system. After logging in, candidates answer questions on the screen and submit their answers electronically at the end of the exam.

JAMB does not usually provide formal computer lessons for candidates. However, many schools, tutorial centres, and CBT practice platforms help students learn the basic skills needed for the exam.

CBT training improves speed, confidence, and familiarity with the exam system. Photo: @zitechurity on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Can I practise JAMB CBT online for free?

Many free online CBT platforms and mobile apps allow candidates to practise JAMB past questions in a computer-based format. Regular practice helps improve speed, confidence, and familiarity with the exam system.

What computer skills are needed for JAMB?

Candidates mainly need basic skills such as using a mouse, clicking answers, scrolling, and moving between questions. Advanced typing or technical computer knowledge is not required for JAMB CBT.

Writing JAMB does not require advanced computer knowledge. The CBT system is simple enough for ordinary secondary school students to use. What matters most is preparation, practice, and calmness.

Legit.ng also published an informative article explaining how to check and print your JAMB UTME results from home. Candidates can confirm their performance using the official JAMB result checker number. Printing the result is also important, as it provides a hard copy for admission and record purposes.

Candidates can check their JAMB UTME results either through SMS or via the official JAMB portal. Although both methods are simple and convenient, using the JAMB portal is often recommended because it allows candidates to view and print their results directly.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng