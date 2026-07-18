The TS Academy scholarship covers full tuition — worth ₦447,000 — for Nigerians who want to break into tech with zero prior experience. This article covers what the scholarship includes, which courses are available, who qualifies, and exactly how to apply.

TS Academy offers scholarships covering up to 100% tuition fees. Photo: TS Academy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The TS Academy scholarship is a fully funded programme that covers 100% of tuition fees for accepted applicants.

that covers 100% of tuition fees for accepted applicants. The scholarship is worth ₦447,000 in tuition fees and includes internship and job placement support.

in tuition fees and includes internship and job placement support. TS Academy has awarded over ₦1 billion in scholarships to 3,000 Africans; applications come from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

in scholarships to 3,000 Africans; applications come from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. Scholarship coverage is 50–100% of tuition ; you only pay registration and certification fees upfront.

; you only pay registration and certification fees upfront. Applications are ongoing — visit scholarship.tsacademyonline.com to apply; cohorts fill up fast.

About TS Academy

Tech Sphere (TS) Academy is a professional training institution registered in Nigeria. It is a forward-looking education provider established to equip learners — especially across Africa — with the skills, confidence, and mindset to thrive in the rapidly expanding digital and technology industries.

Its core mission is to bridge the critical gap between local Nigerian talent and the vast international opportunities within the digital economy. Since its launch, TS Academy has grown into a community of over 20,000 learners who have gone on to land tech roles, freelance contracts, remote jobs, and internships.

The academy has been officially accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD). The accreditation strengthens TS Academy's credibility and opens new doors for global partnerships.

You can follow the academy on Instagram at @tsacademyonline, where it has over 17,000 followers.

What the scholarship covers

Each scholarship goes beyond classroom learning — students gain access to mentorship, learning tools such as laptops, and direct job pathways through TS Academy's growing network of tech communities and hiring partners.

Tech Sphere Academy has presented laptops, smartphones, and scholarship certificates to its students. The presentation took place in Lagos, where beneficiaries received devices to support courses in Social Media Marketing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Product Management.

Additional scholarship benefits include:

100% tuition coverage (valued at ₦447,000)

(valued at ₦447,000) Mentorship from industry professionals

Project-based, practical learning

Internship and job placement support

Device support (laptops and smartphones for qualifying beneficiaries)

Access to TS Academy's alumni and hiring network

"Our goal is to make sure every learner at TS Academy has a fair chance to succeed. With access to proper training, mentorship, and the right tools, we're not just teaching — we're helping people build careers that can change their lives." — Adetola Durojaiye, Founder, TS Academy

Available courses

Selected beneficiaries receive comprehensive training across a wide range of fields. Courses run as flexible online modules, typically 3–6 months in duration.

Course Level Format Software Development / Frontend & Backend Engineering Beginner Online Data Science & Analytics Beginner Online Cybersecurity Beginner Online AI & Automation Beginner Online Product Management Beginner Online Product Design (UI/UX) Beginner Online Product Marketing & Digital Marketing Beginner Online DevOps Engineering Beginner Online Virtual Assistant Beginner Online Influencer & Content Creation Beginner Online

The courses are built for beginners, so even if you have never touched a line of code or opened a data analysis tool before, you are welcome to apply. The academy starts from the very beginning and takes you step by step.

Named scholarships under TS Academy

There are multiple named scholarships under the TS Academy umbrella, including the Asherkine Tech Scholarship, the Aproko Nation Tech Scholarship, the Tomike Tech Scholarship, the Sir Dickson Tech Scholarship, the Eric Tech Scholarship, and the Osas and Friends Tech Scholarship for Women, among others.

These are typically funded and sponsored by individuals, organisations, and partners who share the vision of making tech education accessible to more Africans. All named scholarships are hosted on the same scholarship portal.

Eligibility requirements

TS Academy scholarship supports Nigerians passionate about building tech careers. Photo: TS Academy

Source: Facebook

TS Academy is deliberately inclusive in its eligibility criteria. The scholarship is designed to reach people who genuinely want to build a career in tech but lack the financial means to do so.

To qualify, you must:

Be a Nigerian citizen or resident

Show genuine passion for learning a tech skill (e.g. via a short motivation statement)

for learning a tech skill (e.g. via a short motivation statement) Commit to fully completing the programme and demonstrate financial need

to fully completing the programme and Have no age limit or prior academic degree required — making it accessible to school leavers and career changers alike

required — making it accessible to school leavers and career changers alike Not submit multiple applications

How to apply for the TS Academy scholarship

TS Academy application form. Photo: docs.google.com

Source: UGC

The application process is straightforward and fully online.

Visit the scholarship portal — go to the portal and review the current cohort details and available courses. Choose your course — browse the available courses and select the one that aligns best with your interests and career goals. Take your time, as this will shape the direction of your training. Fill out the application form — complete the online form with your personal details, your reason for applying, your chosen course, and any other information requested. Be honest and clear about your motivations. Submit and wait for a response — begin your journey by submitting the application. The admissions team will connect with you shortly for a quick chat to explore your goals and guide you through the next steps.

Tips to strengthen your application

Apply early. TS Academy cohorts fill up fast, especially for named scholarships with large followings. Submitting on day one gives you an advantage over late applicants.

TS Academy cohorts fill up fast, especially for named scholarships with large followings. Submitting on day one gives you an advantage over late applicants. Show commitment. Mention any steps you have already taken to learn, even something small like watching YouTube tutorials. It shows initiative and signals you will not waste the opportunity if selected.

Mention any steps you have already taken to learn, even something small like watching YouTube tutorials. It shows initiative and signals you will not waste the opportunity if selected. Be specific about your financial need and your career goal in your personal statement.

Note: No fixed application deadline is published for the general scholarship — applications are rolling and cohort-based. Check scholarship.tsacademyonline.com regularly for the latest cohort opening dates.

TS Academy opens scholarship applications on a rolling cohort schedule. Photo: TS Academy

Source: Facebook

FAQs

Is the TS Academy scholarship legit in Nigeria?

Yes. TS Academy (Tech Sphere Academy) is an African edtech platform that has been officially accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD). ScamAdviser also rates the scholarship portal as very likely not a scam and reliable. The academy is registered in Nigeria and has been covered by major publications including The Punch and Vanguard.

How does TS Academy work?

TS Academy combines personalized mentorship from industry experts, accountability through regular check-ins, and flexible formats — including online, hybrid, and in-person options — to fit diverse learner needs.

Programmes combine live instruction with practical projects, career guidance, and internship support to ensure students can apply what they learn in work environments.

What is the TS Academy scholarship deadline?

TS Academy does not publish a single annual deadline. Applications for the next round of scholarships are open on www.tsacademyonline.com on a rolling, cohort-by-cohort basis. Apply as early as possible, since spots fill quickly once a cohort opens.

Is the TS Academy certificate worth it?

TS Academy's ACTD accreditation boosts graduates' global employability. Photo: TS Academy

Source: Facebook

Tech Sphere (TS) Academy has met the ACTD accreditation requirements in accordance with internationally recognised standards. As a result, it has become part of the ACTD global network of accredited institutions.

The academy also maintains an active alumni network that connects learners to internship placements, job openings, and collaborative projects with partner companies. The certificate carries international recognition through ACTD accreditation, making it a credible credential for Nigerian and global tech employers.

Can people outside Nigeria apply for the TS Academy scholarship?

The scholarship is primarily targeted at Africans, and applications have been received from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. Specific named scholarships may have their own additional criteria, but the core TS Academy scholarship is open to anyone across the continent who meets the general criteria.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the NAGAS scholarship, an annual ₦50,000 financial award designed to support dedicated full-time Nigerian university students demonstrating academic excellence.

This scholarship not only alleviates some of the financial burdens faced by students but also represents a significant opportunity for deserving individuals to pursue their academic dreams and make a positive impact.

Source: Legit.ng