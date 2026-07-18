Bayelsa police arrested three Ministry of Labour staff, including a departmental head, over the theft of government equipment worth N500 million

The missing assets, discovered during an official inspection on June 22, 2026, included a generator, forklift, lathe machines, and electric filling machines

Police also arrested two suspects separately for vandalising the Angiama Oporoma bridge commissioned by President Tinubu

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three employees of the State Ministry of Labour, Empowerment and Productivity over the alleged theft of government equipment valued at approximately N500 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, disclosed the development in a statement released on Saturday in Yenagoa.

Police arrest three civil servants in Bayelsa for stealing Photo Credit: @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the suspects were named as Wadi Igiran, 51, a hair dressing instructor from Besine community, Yenagoa Local Government Area; Nikade Sunday, 59, a staff member from Agbere community, Sagbama LGA; and Azabia Yakie, 59, the Head of the Productivity Department at the ministry, from Okutukutu community, Yenagoa LGA. All three have reportedly confessed to the crime.

Bayelsa: How the theft was uncovered

The missing assets came to light on June 22, 2026, when a petitioner led a team of ministry staff and the Head of Human Resources Management on a routine inspection of an equipment store situated within the premises of the Ministry of Transport in Yenagoa. On arrival, they found that several items had disappeared, including a 110 KVA Perkins generator, a forklift, lathe machines, and electric filling machines, among others.

Following the petition, the Commissioner of Police directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to launch a discreet investigation, which ultimately led to the three arrests. One of the stolen items, the forklift, has already been recovered from the person who received it and is currently in the custody of the SCID.

Bridge vandals also nabbed

In a separate development, the Bayelsa police command confirmed the arrest of two individuals linked to the vandalism of the Angiama Oporoma bridge, which was commissioned by President Bola Tinubu earlier this year.

The first suspect, Daniel Tarila, 26, from Angiama community in Southern Ijaw LGA, was apprehended on July 3, 2026, while allegedly in possession of two iron plates believed to have been removed from the bridge. He has since been remanded at the Okaka Correctional Centre.

The second suspect, Peres Daniel, 31, also from Angiama community, had initially evaded arrest. He was eventually tracked down and arrested on July 14, 2026, at Obele Street in Yenagoa. His case remains under active investigation, with charges expected upon its conclusion.

Bayelsa police arrest vandals Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Elder brother of former Bayelsa governor is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Bayelsa state governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the late Muhammadu Buhari, Timipre Sylva, lost his elder brother, Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva.

His death came amid the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain funded a failed coup plotted to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

Sylva, who was declared wanted by the EFCC, had been outside the country and had yet to return to the country and defend himself against the allegations, as he had promised.

Source: Legit.ng