Viral rumours claiming Nollywood actor Owolabi Ajasa had died spread rapidly after an obituary poster surfaced online

The actor has now responded, addressing the speculation and reassuring fans about his condition

Ajasa also sent a strong message to those responsible for circulating the false claims, prompting widespread reactions

Popular Nollywood actor Owolabi Ajasa, widely known for his police roles and nicknamed “Ta lo pa chief”, has dismissed viral rumours claiming he had passed away.

The speculation began after an obituary poster announcing his supposed death circulated on social media, sparking confusion among fans.

Owolabi Ajasa addresses viral death rumours. Credit: @owolabiajasa

Source: Instagram

Reacting swiftly, Ajasa released a video on Instagram to set the record straight. He reassured his followers, saying:

“I’m still very much alive and in good health.”

The actor strongly condemned those spreading false information about him and his colleagues, adding:

“To everyone posting my obituary around, I’m saying back to the sender to you and your family.”

Ajasa further addressed his fans both in Nigeria and abroad:

“Good day everyone, my name still remains Owolabi Ajasa, your Nollywood police officer. I want to tell all my fans both in Nigeria and abroad that I’m still much alive. I’m alive hale and hearty. There’s nothing wrong with me.”

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Owolabi Ajasa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adaoranakeem said:

"Governor ase edumare 👏😍😍😍long life Owolabi Ajasa ❤️❤️❤️Back to Sender 👏👏."

i_am__oluwasheyi said:

"You will live long sir 🙏."

midex384 said:

"Long life and prosperity babamhie❤️."

yetibae_official said:

"❤️❤️❤️my baba ❤️❤️❤️long life and prosperity."

bhm101tv said:

"Untimely death will never be ur portion sir ❤️."

Fans panic over Owolabi Ajasa's alleged death as truth emerges. Credit: @owolabiajasa

Source: Instagram

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, passed away.

Content creator Kwabena Nsafoa broke the sad news on Facebook on June 26, paying respect to the religious leader.

The cleric established a popular theological institute and a thriving international school before his demise.

Source: Legit.ng