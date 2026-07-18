Is Actor Owolabi Ajasa Dead? What Really Happened Amid Viral Rumours
- Viral rumours claiming Nollywood actor Owolabi Ajasa had died spread rapidly after an obituary poster surfaced online
- The actor has now responded, addressing the speculation and reassuring fans about his condition
- Ajasa also sent a strong message to those responsible for circulating the false claims, prompting widespread reactions
Popular Nollywood actor Owolabi Ajasa, widely known for his police roles and nicknamed “Ta lo pa chief”, has dismissed viral rumours claiming he had passed away.
The speculation began after an obituary poster announcing his supposed death circulated on social media, sparking confusion among fans.
Reacting swiftly, Ajasa released a video on Instagram to set the record straight. He reassured his followers, saying:
“I’m still very much alive and in good health.”
The actor strongly condemned those spreading false information about him and his colleagues, adding:
“To everyone posting my obituary around, I’m saying back to the sender to you and your family.”
Ajasa further addressed his fans both in Nigeria and abroad:
“Good day everyone, my name still remains Owolabi Ajasa, your Nollywood police officer. I want to tell all my fans both in Nigeria and abroad that I’m still much alive. I’m alive hale and hearty. There’s nothing wrong with me.”
Watch him speak below:
Netizens react to Owolabi Ajasa's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
adaoranakeem said:
"Governor ase edumare 👏😍😍😍long life Owolabi Ajasa ❤️❤️❤️Back to Sender 👏👏."
i_am__oluwasheyi said:
"You will live long sir 🙏."
midex384 said:
"Long life and prosperity babamhie❤️."
yetibae_official said:
"❤️❤️❤️my baba ❤️❤️❤️long life and prosperity."
bhm101tv said:
"Untimely death will never be ur portion sir ❤️."
Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, passed away.
Content creator Kwabena Nsafoa broke the sad news on Facebook on June 26, paying respect to the religious leader.
The cleric established a popular theological institute and a thriving international school before his demise.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.