The Embassy of the Russian Federation published the full list of countries whose citizens can enter Russia without a visa in 2026

The conditions vary widely by nationality, with some countries enjoying full visa-free access while others are limited to diplomatic and service passport holders

African countries, including South Africa, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia, are among those named, each with specific entry conditions attached

The Russian Federation has released a comprehensive list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into Russia in 2026, with conditions ranging from unrestricted access to privileges limited exclusively to holders of diplomatic or service passports.

The list was published by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the UAE and covers more than 100 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific.

Russia has named the countries eligible for its visa-free entry scheme and outlined the conditions for travellers. Photo Credit: Gavril Grigorov

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility criteria differ significantly from one country to the next, based on passport type, intended purpose of visit, and maximum permitted length of stay.

Russia: African countries on visa-free list

Several African nations feature on the list, though access for most is restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders. Below are the African countries named, along with their specific conditions:

- Angola: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Benin: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Botswana: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Burkina Faso: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Cabo Verde: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Egypt: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Ethiopia: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Gabon: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Guinea: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Mali: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Morocco: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Mozambique: Up to 30 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Republic of Congo: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Senegal: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Seychelles: Up to 30 days, except for work, study and commercial business.

- South Africa: Up to 90 days for all passport types, except for work, study and residence.

- Tunisia: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Zimbabwe: Diplomatic and service passport holders only, exclusively for employees of official institutions operating on Russian territory.

Russia: Full conditions by country

Beyond Africa, the visa-free arrangements span a wide range of nations. Key conditions for selected countries are listed below:

- Abkhazia: Up to 90 days.

- Albania: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Argentina: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence; diplomatic or official passport holders require a visa for the entire period.

- Armenia: Up to 90 days.

- Azerbaijan: No specified maximum stay listed.

- Bahrain: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Bangladesh: Up to 30 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Belarus: No specified maximum stay listed.

- Bolivia: Up to 90 days.

- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Up to 30 days for ordinary passport holders and up to 90 days for diplomatic and service passport holders; tourist documents or original invitation must be presented to Russian immigration authorities.

- Brazil: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence.

- Brunei: Up to 14 days for diplomatic, service and ordinary passport holders, excluding work, profit activities and study.

- Bulgaria: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only; visa-free applies to aircraft and sea craft crew members.

- Cambodia: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Chile: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period; visa-free does not apply to work, study or commercial business, nor to diplomatic and service passport holders.

- China: Up to 30 days for diplomatic and service passport holders only; up to 15 days for acknowledged tourist organisation groups of five to 50 members; applies to railway brigade members and certain crew categories.

- Colombia: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

- Costa Rica: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Croatia: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, diplomatic and service passport holders only; applies to aircraft and sea craft crew members.

- Cuba: Up to 30 days, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- Cyprus: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only; 24-hour transit for transit passengers.

- Czech Republic: Up to 90 days, diplomatic passport holders only; applies to aircraft crew members.

- Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only. - Dominican Republic: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Ecuador: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- El Salvador: Up to 90 days, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- Fiji: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence.

- Grenada: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period; visa-free does not apply to work, commercial business or diplomatic and service passport holders.

- Guatemala: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence.

- Guyana: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and commercial business; applies to diplomatic and ordinary passport holders only.

- Honduras: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- Hong Kong: Up to 14 days, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- India: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Indonesia: Up to 14 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Iran: Up to 30 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Israel: Up to 90 days; visa-free does not apply to diplomatic and service passport holders; tourist documents or original invitation must be presented to Russian immigration authorities.

- Jamaica: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Kazakhstan: No specified maximum stay listed.

- Kirghiz Republic: No specified maximum stay listed.

- Kuwait: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Laos: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence.

- Macao: Up to 30 days, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- Macedonia: Up to 30 days for tourists and up to 90 days for other visitors; tourist documents or original invitation must be presented to Russian immigration authorities.

- Mauritius: Up to 60 days, excluding work and study. - Mexico: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Moldova: No specified maximum stay listed.

- Mongolia: Up to 30 days for diplomatic, official and foreign passport holders; total stay cannot exceed 90 days in any 180-day period; excluding work, study and commercial business.

- Montenegro: Up to 30 days, excluding work, study and commercial business; does not apply to diplomatic and service passport holders.

- Myanmar: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Nauru: Up to 14 days.

- Nepal: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Nicaragua: Up to 90 days, excluding work, study and commercial business.

- Oman: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only. - Pakistan: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

- Panama: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence. - Paraguay: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence.

- Peru: Up to 90 days within a 180-day period, excluding work, study and residence; does not apply to diplomatic and service passport holders.

- Philippines: Up to 90 days, diplomatic and service passport holders only.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Russia had published the list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry.

African countries eligible for Russia's e-visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Russia had listed three African countries eligible for its unified e-visa.

The guidance, which governs e-visa eligibility in 2026, was published on the Ministry's official consular portal.

The document outlines who qualifies, how to apply, and the conditions that govern entry and stay in the Russian Federation under the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng