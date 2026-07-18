Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the full list of countries eligible for its unified e-visa, with only a handful of African nations making the cut

The e-visa allows a single entry and permits stays of up to 30 days within a 120-day validity window, with no invitation letter required

Applicants must apply between 4 and 86 days before their intended entry date through the Russian Foreign Ministry's official platform

Russia has restricted access to its unified e-visa to citizens of just 63 countries worldwide, with only three African nations appearing on the approved list published by the Consular Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The guidance, which governs e-visa eligibility in 2026, was published on the Ministry's official consular portal.

Russia has limited its eVisa access to just three countries in Africa. Photo Credit: Pavel Byrkin

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The document outlines who qualifies, how to apply, and the conditions that govern entry and stay in the Russian Federation under the scheme.

African countries eligible for Russia's e-Visa

Of the 63 countries listed, only three from the African continent qualify for Russia's unified e-visa in 2026:

1. Eswatini.

2. Kenya.

3. Zimbabwe.

All other African nations are excluded from the scheme, meaning their citizens must apply for a regular visa through a Russian diplomatic mission or consular post.

Russia's unified e-visa: Full conditions

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined the following conditions for eligible applicants:

1. The e-visa is a single-entry visa valid for 120 days from the date of issue.

2. The permitted period of stay must not exceed 30 days from the date of entry, with both the arrival and departure days counted separately.

3. No invitation letter, hotel booking, or supporting travel documents are required at the point of application.

4. Permitted purposes of travel include tourism, private and business visits, and participation in scientific, cultural, economic, socio-political, and sporting events.

5. Applications must be submitted between 4 and 86 days before the expected date of entry via the Russian Foreign Ministry's specialised website or its official mobile application.

6. Processing takes no longer than four calendar days from the date of submission.

7. A non-refundable processing fee applies to all applicants, except children under six years of age, who are exempt from the consular fee.

8. Applicants must hold a valid, machine-readable passport issued by their country of nationality, with at least six months of validity remaining from the date of application.

9. Travellers must carry valid medical insurance covering the entire duration of their stay in Russia.

10. The validity of an e-visa may only be extended in cases of medical emergencies, force majeure, or natural disasters that prevent departure.

11. Children travelling on a parent's passport still require a separate e-visa application each.

12. Holders of a current Russian visa do not need to apply for a unified e-visa and may travel under their existing visa without its restrictions.

The Ministry noted that any inaccurate information provided during the application process could result in the visa being revoked at the border or within Russian territory.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had rejected Russia's job offer amid war draft reports about people being sent to the warfront.

Russia visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Russia had published a list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official consular portal, the visa-free regime covers a wide range of countries globally, but African nations feature narrowly on the list, and most come with significant restrictions.

South Africa is the standout exception among African nations. Citizens holding any type of South African passport can visit Russia for up to 90 days without a visa, with the exemption applying to tourism and general visits but not to work, study, or permanent residence.

Source: Legit.ng