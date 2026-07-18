Isaac Fayose posted a video of Peter Obi's surprise visit to his home after the businessman publicly called out the politician

During the visit, Fayose declared he remained 100% Obidient and hailed Peter Obi as Nigeria's incoming president

Peter Obi responded with a message about leadership, saying any leader who thinks they know everything is an idiot

A video of Peter Obi visiting businessman and social media personality Isaac Fayose has gone viral, days after Fayose publicly called out the former Anambra governor over his 2023 presidential campaign.

Fayose had been under fire from Obidients, die-hard supporters of Peter Obi, after he was spotted visiting Seyi Tinubu.

Reactions trail Peter Obi visit to Isaac Fayose after businessman called him out. Photo credit@petergregoryobi/@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Rather than back down, he clapped back at his critics and questioned where their loyalty truly lay. The drama caught significant attention online, and it appears Obi himself took notice.

On Friday, 17 April 2026, Fayose shared a video on his Instagram page capturing the moment Obi came to see him in person.

Fayose declares he is still 100% Obidient

In the footage, the two men are seated together in what appears to be a relaxed setting. Fayose wasted no time reaffirming his loyalty, telling Obi directly that he remained 100% Obidient and referring to him as Nigeria's incoming president.

Fans hail Fayose after businessman called out Peter Obi. Photo credit@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Obi received the words with characteristic calm. Rather than dwelling on the controversy, he chose to speak about the kind of leadership he aspires to embody. He told Fayose that if he ever falls short or stops doing the right things, Fayose should call his attention to it.

He went further, making clear that a true leader must listen and must always be willing to learn. In his words, any person who believes they already know everything is simply an idiot.

The visit appeared to draw a line under the public tension between Fayose and Obi's online base, at least for now.

Here is the Instagram video of Isaac Fayose and Peter Obi below:

Reactions to Peter Obi's visit

The video drew a flood of responses across social media. Here is what some users had to say:

@olapholawears wrote:

"Now this is who PO is a man with wisdom, he understood what strategy they're deploying and he has evidently quenched it with this visit. You got the visit now Egbon, case closed. Please believe in the ideologies of PO, not tribe or any other irrelevance to the growth of Nigeria. We need someone who could fix this country!"

@babainno4 commented:

"Nobody should be above constructive criticism especially public figures or social elites. A better Nigeria is the responsibility of every individual be it elite or not, the very reason it is necessary to always call out people whenever they aren't doing the right thing and also appreciate people for their efforts towards the struggle. Bravo to"

@abdulogara shared:

"His excellency Peter Gregory Obi na Man U be sir. @isaacfayoseoriginal_ I respect u a lot. A lot of people won't understand how difficult it is to do what u do"

@ossaioviesuccess wrote:

"Peter Obi Visit to Isaac Fayose is a wasted visit and I am disappointed... You see Isaac Fayose, he is just another content creator. He can't deliver any unit for Obi in Ekiti... The problem with Peter Obi is that he things he can win election through the obidents online making noise and insulting us"

@dkokopee said:

"Politics aside, Uncle Isaac is my real Estate and business mentor"

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return, as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

Source: Legit.ng