A young man spoke about the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament and shared his dream

He said he had a dream in which he saw the team that eventually won the trophy

He mentioned the name of the team in his post, and also the scoreline he saw

Ahead of the Argentina vs Spain 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a man has claimed he had a dream in which he saw the team that would win the tournament.

In the same post, he also mentioned the scoreline he saw in the dream and said he expects it to happen during the match.

Man says he saw Argentina vs Spain final in dream, predicts winner. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jordan Bank - FIFA/Michael Reaves/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

2026 FIFA World Cup: Man shares dream

@skutuphendu shared the prediction after Spain and Argentina advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final by defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals.

Argentina defeated England in the semifinal, while Spain overcame France. The two winning teams are set to face each other on 19 July 2026, with one of them expected to emerge as the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion.

Ahead of the match, @skutuphendu wrote on his social media page that he had a dream and revealed the team he claimed had won the final.

Spain vs Argentina: Man predicts winner

His statement read:

"Yesterday I had a dream of the final score between Argentina and Spain in the FIFA World Cup Final."

"Argentina 1 Spain 0."

"Messi was highly involved in that tap-in goal."

"Bookmark this."

The post shared by the individual about the dream he claimed to have had regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain can be read through this link.

Woman claims Spain will beat Argentina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady claimed she saw the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in a dream.

According to her, Spain defeated Argentina in the 89th minute and went on to lift the World Cup trophy. Her post quickly went viral on social media, with many football fans reacting to her prediction ahead of the final.

Source: Legit.ng